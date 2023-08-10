Food Menu

Butcher Bites

Chilled Seafood Platter

$28.00

Six oysters on the half shell, six shrimp cocktail, mignonette, cocktail sauce

Oysters on the Half Shell

$17.00

Daily selection of freshly shucked oysters, mignonette, cocktail sauce. 6 pieces

Broiled Oysters

$20.00

Freshly shucked oysters topped with the chef's daily preparation and broiled to perfection. 6 pieces

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Chilled gulf shrimp and cocktail sauce. 6 pieces

Butcher's Plate

$20.00

An assortment of cured meats, artisan cheeses and accouterments

Apps

Boom Boom Shrimp

$14.00

Jumbo fried gulf shrimp, creamy spicy red pepper sauce, and sesame seeds

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Hand breaded thick sliced dills and dill ranch

Chicken Dippers

$13.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders, house cut fries, honey mustard, and ketchup

Eggplant Fries

$11.00

Crispy flash fried eggplant French fries and chipotle ranch

Duck Fat Fries

$12.00

House cut fries cooked in duck fat, coarse ground salt & pepper, chipotle ranch, and ketchup

Bison Quesadilla

$17.00

House ground local bison, black beans, roasted pimento corn, jalapeños, diced tomatoes, jalapeño Cheddar tortilla, and chipotle ranch

BBQ Eggrolls

$12.00

Smoked pulled pork and coleslaw, hand rolled and crispy fried

Big Green Monster

$12.00

Fried green tomato slices layered with Pepper Jack Cheese and drizzled with chipotle ranch

String Bean Fries

$12.00

Crisp breaded string beans drizzled with boom boom sauce

Salads

Southern Caesar

$15.00

Crisp romaine, diced tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, chopped fried chicken, Caesar dressing, deviled egg, jalapeño cornbread

Blackened Filet Tip

$20.00

Blackened cab filet tips, crisp romaine, sliced strawberries, crumbled bacon, red onions, goat cheese, slivered almonds, honey & orange marmalade vinaigrette

Catawba Cobb

$16.00

Spring mix, crumbled bacon, diced egg, tomatoes, roasted beets, avocado slices, crumbled blue cheese, and croissant croutons

Jive Turkey

$14.00

Spring mix, sliced turkey, cranberry goat cheese, cucumber slices, diced tomatoes, red onions, candied walnuts, and honey mustard vinaigrette

The Big Chef

$15.00

Spring mix, shredded mixed cheese, tomato, red onion, cucumber, sliced turkey, crumbled bacon, and chopped egg

Burgers

Cowpig

$15.00

Can be cooked to order. 8 oz bacon infused certified Angus beef blend patty, Pepper Jack, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, and brioche bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness

Angry Cowpig

$16.00

Can be cooked to order. 8 oz cowpig patty infused with smoked onions and smoked jalapeños, spicy ghost pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and brioche bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk fo

Bison Burger

$18.00

Can be cooked to order. 6 oz house ground local bison patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle slices, and brioche bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness, especially if yo

Bistro Burger

$15.00

Can be cooked to order. House ground 8 oz certified Angus beef patty, brie, caramelized onions, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and brioche bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness, e

Big Abbey

$17.00

Can be cooked to order. House ground 10 oz certified Angus beef patty, Cheddar, pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, thick cut fried pickle slice, and brioche bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your r

Black Bean

$14.00

Black bean patty, avocado slices, tomato, sour cream, red onions, and brioche bun

Red Corvette

$17.00

Can be cooked to order. 8 oz angry cowpig patty, marinara, melted mozzarella, grilled pepperoni, hot honey, lettuce, tomato, and brioche. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness,

Sandwiches

Caprese Panini

$12.00

Oven roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, balsamic reduction, fresh basil pesto, and sourdough

The Reuben

$15.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 Island, and lightly toasted marbled rye

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Roasted chicken, pepper bacon, roasted pimento corn, red onions, black beans, Pepper Jack, chipotle ranch, and jalapeño Cheddar wrap

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Our famous chicken salad (contains nuts), lettuce, tomato, and lightly toasted croissant

Belmont Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles, mayo, and brioche bun

Turkey Croissant

$13.00

Sliced turkey, avocado, Asiago cheese, house pickled red onions, lettuce, tomato, and lightly toasted croissant

Philly Hoagie

$15.00

Roast beef, sautéed onions, peppers, hoagie roll, provolone, and au jus on the side

Mile High Club

$15.00

Sliced turkey, roast beef, pepper bacon, Swiss, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and lightly toasted wheat bread

Italian Monk

$14.00

Pepperoni, salami, capicola, provolone, Italian dressing, stone ground mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and lightly toasted herb focaccia

Southern Reuben

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked pulled pork, coleslaw, BBQ sauce, and Texas toast

Chickenpig

$15.00

Crispy chicken breast, Pepper Jack cheese, pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, and brioche

Blackened Fish Tacos

$18.00

Blackened catch of the day, roasted pimento corn, mixed greens, sliced avocado, red onion, chipotle mayo, and flour tortillas

Entrees

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Large gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, roasted peppers, onions, Cajun cream sauce, stone ground grits, and toasted sourdough

Chicken & Dumplings Gnocchi

$21.00

Homemade potato gnocchi, roasted chicken breast, brussels sprouts, and chicken velouté

Smoked Meatballs Gnocchi

$22.00

Homemade potato gnocchi, smoked meatballs, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, shaved Parmesan, and toasted sourdough

Creamy Garlic Shrimp Gnocchi

$25.00

Homemade potato gnocchi, jumbo gulf shrimp, garlic butter cream sauce, diced tomatoes, spinach, and toasted sourdough

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Beer battered catch of the day, house cut fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce

Flatbread Pizzas

Figgylicious

$14.00

Housemade fig spread, goat cheese, prosciutto, fresh peppery arugula, shaved Parmesan, and balsamic reduction drizzle

Pesto Filet

$20.00

Fresh basil pesto, seared cab filet tips, caramelized onions, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, and shaved Parmesan

The Godfather

$15.00

Marinara, smoked meatballs, pepperoni, prosciutto, mozzarella, and shaved Parmesan

Sides

House Cut Fries

$4.00

House Chips

$4.00

Salt & Pepper Tomato Slices

$4.00

Loaded Potato Salad

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Duck Fat Fries*

$6.00

Side Eggplant Fries*

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Twice Baked Potato

$7.00

Boom Boom

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Belmont Hot

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Kids Menu

Big Dippers

$6.00

Cheese Pie

$6.00

Kids-a-Dilla

$6.00

Cheesini

$6.00

Lil Fish

$9.00

Slider Jr

$6.00

Corn Dog Pups

$6.00

Desserts

Cake of the Day

$6.00

Cheesecake of the Day

$7.00

Fried Oreos

$6.00

NA Beverage

NA Bev

Water

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

OJ Refill

$1.00

Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$3.00