The String Bean 106 N Main St
Food Menu
Butcher Bites
Chilled Seafood Platter
Six oysters on the half shell, six shrimp cocktail, mignonette, cocktail sauce
Oysters on the Half Shell
Daily selection of freshly shucked oysters, mignonette, cocktail sauce. 6 pieces
Broiled Oysters
Freshly shucked oysters topped with the chef's daily preparation and broiled to perfection. 6 pieces
Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled gulf shrimp and cocktail sauce. 6 pieces
Butcher's Plate
An assortment of cured meats, artisan cheeses and accouterments
Apps
Boom Boom Shrimp
Jumbo fried gulf shrimp, creamy spicy red pepper sauce, and sesame seeds
Fried Pickles
Hand breaded thick sliced dills and dill ranch
Chicken Dippers
Hand breaded chicken tenders, house cut fries, honey mustard, and ketchup
Eggplant Fries
Crispy flash fried eggplant French fries and chipotle ranch
Duck Fat Fries
House cut fries cooked in duck fat, coarse ground salt & pepper, chipotle ranch, and ketchup
Bison Quesadilla
House ground local bison, black beans, roasted pimento corn, jalapeños, diced tomatoes, jalapeño Cheddar tortilla, and chipotle ranch
BBQ Eggrolls
Smoked pulled pork and coleslaw, hand rolled and crispy fried
Big Green Monster
Fried green tomato slices layered with Pepper Jack Cheese and drizzled with chipotle ranch
String Bean Fries
Crisp breaded string beans drizzled with boom boom sauce
Salads
Southern Caesar
Crisp romaine, diced tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, chopped fried chicken, Caesar dressing, deviled egg, jalapeño cornbread
Blackened Filet Tip
Blackened cab filet tips, crisp romaine, sliced strawberries, crumbled bacon, red onions, goat cheese, slivered almonds, honey & orange marmalade vinaigrette
Catawba Cobb
Spring mix, crumbled bacon, diced egg, tomatoes, roasted beets, avocado slices, crumbled blue cheese, and croissant croutons
Jive Turkey
Spring mix, sliced turkey, cranberry goat cheese, cucumber slices, diced tomatoes, red onions, candied walnuts, and honey mustard vinaigrette
The Big Chef
Spring mix, shredded mixed cheese, tomato, red onion, cucumber, sliced turkey, crumbled bacon, and chopped egg
Burgers
Cowpig
Can be cooked to order. 8 oz bacon infused certified Angus beef blend patty, Pepper Jack, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, and brioche bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness
Angry Cowpig
Can be cooked to order. 8 oz cowpig patty infused with smoked onions and smoked jalapeños, spicy ghost pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and brioche bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk fo
Bison Burger
Can be cooked to order. 6 oz house ground local bison patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle slices, and brioche bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness, especially if yo
Bistro Burger
Can be cooked to order. House ground 8 oz certified Angus beef patty, brie, caramelized onions, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and brioche bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness, e
Big Abbey
Can be cooked to order. House ground 10 oz certified Angus beef patty, Cheddar, pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, thick cut fried pickle slice, and brioche bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your r
Black Bean
Black bean patty, avocado slices, tomato, sour cream, red onions, and brioche bun
Red Corvette
Can be cooked to order. 8 oz angry cowpig patty, marinara, melted mozzarella, grilled pepperoni, hot honey, lettuce, tomato, and brioche. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness,
Sandwiches
Caprese Panini
Oven roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, balsamic reduction, fresh basil pesto, and sourdough
The Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 Island, and lightly toasted marbled rye
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Roasted chicken, pepper bacon, roasted pimento corn, red onions, black beans, Pepper Jack, chipotle ranch, and jalapeño Cheddar wrap
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our famous chicken salad (contains nuts), lettuce, tomato, and lightly toasted croissant
Belmont Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles, mayo, and brioche bun
Turkey Croissant
Sliced turkey, avocado, Asiago cheese, house pickled red onions, lettuce, tomato, and lightly toasted croissant
Philly Hoagie
Roast beef, sautéed onions, peppers, hoagie roll, provolone, and au jus on the side
Mile High Club
Sliced turkey, roast beef, pepper bacon, Swiss, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and lightly toasted wheat bread
Italian Monk
Pepperoni, salami, capicola, provolone, Italian dressing, stone ground mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and lightly toasted herb focaccia
Southern Reuben
Smoked pulled pork, coleslaw, BBQ sauce, and Texas toast
Chickenpig
Crispy chicken breast, Pepper Jack cheese, pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, and brioche
Blackened Fish Tacos
Blackened catch of the day, roasted pimento corn, mixed greens, sliced avocado, red onion, chipotle mayo, and flour tortillas
Entrees
Shrimp & Grits
Large gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, roasted peppers, onions, Cajun cream sauce, stone ground grits, and toasted sourdough
Chicken & Dumplings Gnocchi
Homemade potato gnocchi, roasted chicken breast, brussels sprouts, and chicken velouté
Smoked Meatballs Gnocchi
Homemade potato gnocchi, smoked meatballs, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, shaved Parmesan, and toasted sourdough
Creamy Garlic Shrimp Gnocchi
Homemade potato gnocchi, jumbo gulf shrimp, garlic butter cream sauce, diced tomatoes, spinach, and toasted sourdough
Fish and Chips
Beer battered catch of the day, house cut fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
Flatbread Pizzas
Figgylicious
Housemade fig spread, goat cheese, prosciutto, fresh peppery arugula, shaved Parmesan, and balsamic reduction drizzle
Pesto Filet
Fresh basil pesto, seared cab filet tips, caramelized onions, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, and shaved Parmesan
The Godfather
Marinara, smoked meatballs, pepperoni, prosciutto, mozzarella, and shaved Parmesan