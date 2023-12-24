The Sushi Bar Del Ray
Starters
- Miso Soup$4.00
- House Salad$5.00
Mixed greens with sesame salad dressing
- Baby Octopus Salad$5.00
Pickled cucumber, ponzu sauce, sesame oil *This item cannot be Gluten-Free*
- Edamame$5.00
Steamed Japanese soy beans
- Seaweed Salad$6.00
Fresh seaweed with ponzu & sesame oil. GF
- Spicy Sashimi Salad$6.00
Assorted raw fish & cucumber with spicy soy sauce
- Avocado Crab Salad$9.00
Avocado, Lump Crab, Scallions, Fish roe with creamy miso dressing. GF
- Avocado Fresh Fish Salad$9.00
Avocado, Assorted Fresh Fish, Scallions, Fish roe with creamy miso dressing. GF
- Pickled Cucumber Salad$5.00
Pickled cucumbers with Japanese rice vinegar & sesame seed. GF
- Sunomono Salad$8.00
Pickled cucumber, Tiger Shrimp, Octopus with Sunomono sauce.
- Beef Gyoza$5.00Out of stock
Four Fried Japanese Dumplings filled with ground beef and vegetables, wrapped in a thin dough. served with a housemade dumpling sauce
Tastings
- Baked Green Mussell & Baby Scallops$10.00Out of stock
Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce with scallions
- Tuna Tartare$9.00Out of stock
Tuna with avocado & asparagus, topped with ponzu sauce, served with seaweed chips
- Tuna Tataki$9.00
Seared tuna served with ponzu sauce. GF
- Yellowtail & Jalapeno App$10.00
Yellowtail with jalapeno, topped with caviar, served with ponzu sauce. GF
Sushi Dinners and Specials
- The Happy Hour at Home$21.95
Take the "Happy" Home. Pick three classic sushi rolls and your choice of Adult beverage.
- Fabulous Family Roll Package$59.95Out of stock
Make it easy to feed the crew. 2 Miso soups, 2 house salads, one large Edamame, Choice of 2 Signature Rolls and Choice of 2 Classic rolls.
- The Date Night$65.00Out of stock
Dinner Date Night for two Miso and Edamame for two, Choice of Salad, choice of Tasting, Choice or Rolls/Nigiri, Choice of Adult beverage
- Sushi Dinner$25.00Out of stock
Chefs Selection of Nigiri 8 pcs
- Sashimi Dinner$25.00Out of stock
Chefs Selection of assorted seafood 10pcs
- Unagi Don$19.00
Broiled Eel Dinner with cucumber on top of sushi rice and eel sauce
House Rolls
- Sashimi Roll$9.00
Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Fish Roe & Asparagus wrapped in cucumber topped with ponzu sauce. No Rice. GF
- Veggie J Roll$8.00
Avocado, Asparagus, Watermelon radish and seaweed salad wrapped in cucumber served with ponzu sauce. No Rice. GF
- Dream Roll$11.00
Shrimp Tempura & avocado wrapped in soy paper topped with spicy tuna, served with creamy jalapeno sauce, sweet chili sauce & tempura
- After Rain Roll$11.00
Tuna , Salmon White Fish, Asparagus & avocado wrapped in soy paper served with jalapeno creamy sauce
- Kamikaze Roll$11.00
Spicy crab and cucumber topped with avocado, tempura bits & sweet chili sauce
- Soft Shell Crab Roll$10.00
Cucumber, avocado, asparagus, soft shell tempura & Tempura bits, served with sweet black pepper sauce and creamy miso
- Volcano Roll$10.00
Lump crab, volcano sauce, baked on a california roll. Tempura bits served with eel sauce.
- Crazy Monkey Roll$11.00
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, topped with avocado, crunchy tempura bits & mango tobiko, served with eel sauce
- Del Ray Roll$12.00
Spicy Tuna and Avocado topped with seared tuna & jalapeno, served with spicy mayo & eel sauce with tempura bits
- New York Roll$12.00
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Shrimp Tempura, with spicy mayo
- Spicy Shrimp Roll$15.00
Lump Crab, Avocado, cucumber, Spicy Mayo, topped with Shrimp and served with Mango tobiko sauce
- Mt. Ida Roll$9.00
Tuna, Crab Meat topped with Avocado, Wasabi Mayo, and Tobiko
- Rock'n Roll$10.00
BBQ Eel with cucumber & sweet eel sauce topped with avocado *This item cannot be Gluten-Free*
- Salmon Lover Roll$12.00
Salmon Tataki on top of a spicy salmon roll, served with fish roe &sweet chili mayo
- Rainbow Roll$16.00
Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, Avocado topped on a california roll with fish roe
- Godzilla Roll$16.00
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail & Tobiko
- Sea Breeze Roll$12.00
Spicy Salmon, Cucumber Tobiko, Sriracha
- Green Ox$11.00
Cucumber,Avacado, asparagus, seaweed salad, mixed greens, sesame dressing, {Vegan}
- Tropic Roll$14.00
Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber, topped with crushed pineapple, mango and Jalapeno cream
- Osaka Roll$12.00
Tuna, Yellowtail, cucumber, cilantro, crunchy tempura, sriracha.
- Mt. Vernon Roll$12.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Spicy Crunchy Crabstick, eel sauce, spicy mayo.
Classic Rolls
- Cucumber & Avocado Roll$5.00
- California Roll$5.00
Classic California roll with Real Lump Crab, (no artificial crabmeat)
- Tuna Avocado Roll$6.00
- Salmon Avocado Roll$6.00
- Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll$6.00
- Yellowtail Scallion Roll$6.00
- Spicy Crab Roll$7.00
- Spicy Tuna Avocado$7.00
- Eel Cucumber Roll$7.00
*This item cannot be Gluten-Free*
- Eel Avocado Roll$7.00
*This item cannot be Gluten-Free*
- Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Roll$7.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.00
TO -GO Sake
TO-GO Beer
- 22 oz Sapporo Can$8.95Out of stock
adding this beer is a no brainer...
- Optimal Wit TALL BOY - Port City$5.95
16 oz of Local Goodness.
- Kirin Ichiban$6.50
100% malt beer at its purest.
- Kirin Light$6.50
Japanese-style light pilsner with a surprisingly smooth and full-bodied taste.
- Budweiser TALL BOY$4.95
16 oz - King of Beers - Bud Heavy - Bud Red - "Bud"