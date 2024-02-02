The Sweet Spot St. Ann
Donuts & Pastries
- Apple Fritter$2.79
Made with real chunks of apple and cinnamon
- Bagel$1.39
Baked In-house daily, choose from plain, cheese, everything, wheat, blueberry, and cinnamon raisin
- Baklava$2.99
Layers of phyllo dough ﬁlled with chopped nuts and sweetened with honey
- Cannoli$2.69
Tube shaped shell filled with sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chips, lightly sprinkled with powdered sugar
- Chocolate Chip Cookie & Milk Mousse$4.99
- Chocolate Covered Cannoli$2.99
Tube shaped shell filled with sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chips, lightly sprinkled with powdered sugar and coated in chocolate
- Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans$4.49
Chocolate covered espresso beans
- Cinnamon Roll$2.69
A sweet baked dough filled with a cinnamon-sugar filling. Made with a rich dough leavened with yeast and cut by hand
- Cream Cheese$0.75
- Muffin$2.69
- Danish$2.79
- Strudel$2.69
- Donut$1.29
Made daily with a wide variety. Please notate type of donut you would like
- Half Dozen Donuts$7.49
Large variety of Fresh Donuts made on premise daily! Please Notate type of donut and quantity you would like
- One Dozen Donuts$13.99
Large variety of Fresh Donuts made on premise daily! Please Notate type of donut and quantity you would like
- Raspberry Swirl Cheescake$4.99
- Oreo Mousse Cake$3.99
- Chocolate Peppermint Cheesecake$4.99
- Apple Cinnamon Cheesecake$4.99
- Turtle Caramel Cheesecake$4.99
- Raspberry Donut Cheesecake$4.99
- Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake$3.99
- Tiramisu- Slice$3.99
Our tiramisu is a layered Italian dessert made with delicate ladyfinger cookies, espresso or instant espresso, mascarpone cheese, eggs, sugar, marsala wine, rum, and cocoa powder
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.49
Crispy bacon, egg, and cheese with your choice of bread
- Grilled Chicken Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.19
Fresh grilled chicken, egg and cheese with your choice of bread
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.79
Vegetarian favorite with fresh cracked eggs and American cheese with your choice of bread: croissant, bagel, Texas toast or a glazed donut
- Gyro/Egg/Chz Sandwich$6.19
Gyro, egg and cheese with your choice of bread
- Ham Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.49
Ham, egg and cheese with your choice of bread
- Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.49
Sausage, egg, and cheese with your choice of bread
- Steak Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.19
Steak, egg, and cheese with your choice of bread
- The Whole Hog$7.99
All meat breakfast sandwich comes with ham, bacon, sausage, egg and cheese with your choice of fresh croissant, bagel, Texas toast or donut
- Turkey Breast Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.49
Turkey breast, egg and cheese with your choice of bread
- Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.49
Turkey-bacon, egg, and cheese with your choice of bread
- Turkey Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich Mods$5.49
Turkey-bacon, egg, and cheese with your choice of bread
Breakfast Omelets
- Bacon Omelet$10.49
Freshly made 3 egg omelet with thick bacon mixed with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of Texas toast
- Cheese Omelet$8.99
Freshly made 3 egg omelets topped with Cheddar cheese and served with a side of Texas toast
- Grilled Chicken Omelet$10.99
Fresh grilled chicken mixed with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and Cheddar cheese. Freshly made 3 egg omelets with a side of Texas toast
- Gyro Omelet$10.99
Gyro meat mixed with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and feta cheese. Freshly made 3 egg omelets with a side of Texas toast
- Ham Omelet$10.49
Deli-sliced Bavarian ham mixed with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Freshly made 3 egg omelets with a side of Texas toast
- Philly Cheese Steak Omelet$10.99
Shredded steak mixed with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and provolone cheese. Freshly made 3 egg omelets with a side of Texas toast
- Sausage Omelet$10.49
Sausage mixed with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Freshly made 3 egg omelets with a side of Texas toast
- Turkey Bacon Omelet$10.49
Freshly made 3 egg omelet with Turkey bacon mixed with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of Texas toast
- Turkey Breast Omelet$10.49
Deli sliced Turkey breast mixed with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Freshly made 3 egg omelets with a side of Texas toast
- Vegetarian Omelet$9.99
Sautéed green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Freshly made 3 egg omelets with a side of Texas toast
- The Whole Hog Omelet$11.99
Our new 3 egg omelet which includes bacon, ham and sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions filled with cheddar cheese. Served with a side of Texas toast
Breakfast Specialties
- Biscuits & Gravy Half Order$2.49
1 toasted biscuit topped with gravy
- Biscuits & Gravy Full Order$3.99
2 toasted biscuits topped with sausage gravy
- Breakfast Burrito$5.19
Sausage, egg and cheese mixed with sautéed green peppers, mushrooms and onions in a toasted tortilla. Salsa included
- Breakfast Platter$8.99
Breakfast platter with 2 eggs cooked your choice. Also comes with bacon or ham or ham, shredded hashbrowns and Texas toast
- Country Fried Steak & Gravy Platter$12.99
Served with 2 eggs , hash browns, Texas toast
- Blueberry Pancakes$6.99
Our original sweet flavor made with real blueberries. 3 pancakes per order. Served with maple syrup
- Chocolate Pancakes$6.99
Our original sweet spot pancakes made with milk chocolate chips. 3 pancakes per order. Served with maple syrup
- Original Pancakes$5.99
Original sweet pancakes 3 pancakes per stack. Served with maple syrup
- BLT$8.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled Texas toast
- Chicken Gyro$9.99
Chicken version of our house gyro made fresh never frozen chicken breast on a toasted pita. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce
- Chicken Philly With Cheese$9.99
All fresh chicken breast made with sautéed mushroom, green pepper and onion topped with melted provolone cheese all on a toasted hoagie bun
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy juicy chicken tender sandwich on a toasted hoagie bun. Made with lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Grilled Cheese On Texas Toast$5.99
Melted cheddar and American cheese on Texas toast
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fresh grilled chicken breast on a toasted hoagie bun. Comes with lettuce, tomato and mayo
- House Gyro$9.99
Our house gyro made with beef and lamb meat on a toasted pita. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce
- Sirloin Philly With Cheese$8.99
All natural steak sirloin made with sautéed mushroom, green pepper and onion topped with melted provolone cheese all on a toasted hoagie bun
- Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Burgers
- Bacon Cheese Burger$9.99
Fresh never frozen all beef half pound burgers. Topped with crispy bacon and American cheese. Choose your toppings
- Sweet Spot Cheese Burger$8.99
Fresh never frozen all beef half pound burgers. Comes with American cheese. Choose your toppings
- Cheese Burger Royal$9.99
Half pound fresh patty topped with all the condiments and a egg cooked your way!
- Chili Cheese Burger$9.99
Fresh never frozen all beef half pound burgers. Topped with sautéed onions, chili and cheddar cheese. Choose your toppings
- Donut Cheese Burger$9.99
Half pound of fresh, never frozen patties on 2 glazed donuts
- 1lb Double Cheese Burger$13.99
Our new double cheeseburger with a total of 1 pound of fresh never frozen all beef patties
- Mushroom Cheese Burger$9.99
Fresh never frozen all beef half pound burgers. Topped with sautéed mushrooms and provolone cheese. Choose your toppings
- Sweet Spot Burger$7.99
Fresh never frozen all beef half pound burgers. Choose your toppings
- Western Cheese Burger$10.49
Fresh never frozen all beef half pound burgers. Topped with American cheese, crispy bacon, BBQ sauce between Texas toast. Choose your toppings
Specialties
- Crispy Chicken Tender Basket$9.49
Served with crispy fries and a side of ranch
- Chicken Wings - 12$13.99
All natural fresh never frozen jumbo wings
- Chicken Wings - 6$7.49
All natural fresh never frozen jumbo wings
- Chili Cheese Fries$6.99
Topped with jalapeno, chopped tomatoes and onions
- Sweet Spot Nachos$8.99
Fresh made tortillas topped with chili, nacho cheese, chopped tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and sour cream
Sweet Spot Vegetarian
- Baba Ganoush Dip With Pita Bread$6.99
Made with smoked eggplant, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and salt. Served with 2 whole pitas
- Falafel Sandwich$8.99
Falafel is made of a mixture of chickpeas, parsley, garlic, onions with fresh herbs and spices that are formed into balls then placed in a warm pita with tahini sauce, lettuce and tomatoes. Make it a combo with your choice of side and a drink
- Hummus Dip With Pita Bread$6.99
Our hummus is made from ground chickpeas and sesame seeds, olive oil, lemon, and garlic, topped with sumac and olive oil served with 2 whole pitas
- Vegetarian Gyro Sandwich$8.99
Comes with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers topped with lettuce, feta and tzatziki sauce. Make it a combo with your choice of side and a drink
Salads
- Half Crispy Chicken Salad$8.49
Fried chicken tenders with romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, mushrooms, shredded cheese topped with balsamic vinaigrette. All fresh vegetables
- Whole Crispy Chicken Salad$11.49
Fried chicken tenders with romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, mushrooms, shredded cheese topped with balsamic vinaigrette. All fresh vegetables
- Half Garden Salad$5.99
- Whole Garden Salad$9.49
- Half Greek Salad$6.99
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese topped with balsamic vinaigrette. All fresh vegetables
- Whole Greek Salad$9.49
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese topped with balsamic vinaigrette. All fresh vegetables
- Half Grilled Chicken Salad$8.49
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, mushrooms, shredded cheese topped with balsamic vinaigrette. All fresh vegetables
- Whole Grilled Chicken Salad$11.49
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, mushrooms, shredded cheese topped with balsamic vinaigrette. All fresh vegetables
- Half Gyro Salad$8.49
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, peperoncini, mushrooms, feta cheese topped with tzatziki sauce. All fresh vegetables
- Whole Gyro Salad$11.49
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, peperoncini, mushrooms, feta cheese topped with tzatziki sauce. All fresh vegetables
- Half Steak Salad$8.49
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, mushrooms, shredded cheese topped with balsamic vinaigrette. All fresh vegetables
- Whole Steak Salad$11.49
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, mushrooms, shredded cheese topped with balsamic vinaigrette. All fresh vegetables
Sweet Spot Kids
Sides
- 3 Pieces Of Bacon$2.50
- 3 Pieces Of Turkey Bacon$2.50
- Baba Ghanoush Side$3.99
- Cheese Fries$4.49
- Chili$3.99
- Regular Combo$4.00
- Large Combo$5.00
- Falafel Ball$0.75
- Fries$3.49
- Garden Side Salad$3.99
- Gravy- Large$2.50
- Gravy- Small$1.50
- Hash Browns$3.99
- Hummus Side$3.99
- One Sausage Patty$2.50
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$3.99
- Slice Of Ham$2.50
- Sweet P. Fries$3.99
- Texas Toast Side$0.79
Extra Sauces
Drinks
Espresso & Coffee Drinks
- Cafe Americano$3.49+
- Cafe Latte$3.49+
- Cafe Mocha$3.49+
- Cappuccino$3.49+
- Dark Roast Blend Coffee$1.99+
- Decaf Coffee$1.99+
- Hot Chocolate$2.99+
- Hot Earl Grey Tea$1.99+
- Hot Green Tea$1.99+
- Joe's Blend Coffee$1.99+
- Sweet Spot Blend Coffee$1.99+
- Iced Coffee$5.49
- Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans$4.49
Chocolate covered espresso beans
- One Pound Ground Coffee$14.99
- Pot Of Coffee$14.99
Fruit Smoothies
Drinks
Ice Cream & Shakes
- Java Monster$3.49
- Java Monster Loca$3.49
- sunkist Berry Lemonade$2.69
- sunkist strawberry lemonade$2.69
- sunkist orange$2.69
- Prairie Milk 2%$2.39
- Prairie Chocolate Milk$2.39
- YooHoo$2.39
- Nesquik Chocolate$2.69
- Nesquik Strawberry$2.69
- Prairie Farms Orange Juice$2.59
- Monster Green original$3.49
- Monster Orange Zero$3.49
- Java Monster Mean Bean$3.49
- Monster Purple Zero$3.49
- Monster Strawberry dreams$3.49
- Java Monster Salted carmel$3.49
- Java Monster Cafe Late$3.49
- Monster Rosa$3.49
- Monster Ultra Paradise light green$3.49
- Monster Zero white$3.49
- Monster orange dream$3.49
- Monster Watermelon$3.49
- Monster original Zero Sugar$3.49
- Monster 24oz White$4.39
- Snapple can$1.29
- Minute Maid Can$2.29
- Minute Maid Orange$2.99
- Minute Maid Cranberry Grape$2.99
- CRanberry Apple$2.99
- Cranberry Apple Raspberry$2.99
- Body Armor Watermelon$2.99
- Body Armor Pineapple Coconut$2.99
- Snapple Watermelon Lemonade$2.99
- Snapple Fruit Punch$2.99
- Snapple Mango Madness$2.99
- Snapple Kiwi Strawberry$2.99
- Snapple Apple$2.99
- Snapple Peach Tea$2.99