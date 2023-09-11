Online Ordering Coming Soon! Preview our Menu Now! More
The Sweetheart Inn
Dinner Menu
Starters
Chicken Tenders
$13.00
plain, buffalo, goldfever, sriracha
Fried Mozzarella
$10.00
served with marinara
Cauliflower
$12.00
buffalo style bleu cheese crumbles & scallions OR sweet chili style topped with sesame seeds
Sample Plate
$18.00
buffalo tenders, fried mozzarella, potato skins
Coconut Shrimp
$14.00
served with sweet chili sauce
Loaded Nachos
$13.00
loaded with tomatoes, red onion, scallions, black olives, jalapeños, cheddar jack cheese. Add: grilled chicken +2, ground beef +2
Blackened Fish Tacos
$16.00
Spinach Artichoke Dip
$15.00
served with warm pita chips
Scallops Wrapped In Bacon
$18.00
served with maple syrup
Potato Skins
$12.00
topped with scallions
Rhode Island Calamari
$14.00
Bavarian Pretzels
$9.00
Entrees
L.Shepards Pie
$17.00
L.Pot Roast
$18.00
L.Country Fried Chicken
$16.00
L.Chicken Parmesan
$15.00
L.Baked Haddock
$17.00
L.Fried Haddock
$17.00
L.Baked Scallops
$23.00
L.Fried Scallops
$23.00
L.BK Salmon
$19.00
L.Grilled Salmon
$19.00
L.Fried Shrimp
$18.00
L.Chicken Breast
$15.00
L.Sirloin Tips
$19.00
L.Sirloin Tips & Haddock
$20.00
L.Chicken Tenders
$14.00
L.Veal Parmesan
$18.00
