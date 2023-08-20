Taco Haven
TACOS
Avocado Tacos
Three tacos with avocado slices topped with pico de gallo, onions and cilantro
Vegan Impossible Tacos Picadillo
Three tacos with impossible picadillo topped with onions and cilantro.
American Style Tacos
Four hard tacos with your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, chihuahua cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo
Alambre Tacos
Grilled pepper strips with chicken tinga or carne asada topped with cilantro and a side of sour cream and chihuahua cheese
Mixto Tacos
Three Tacos with carne asada and al pastor served with guacamole and pico de gallo
Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp served in flour tortilla with cabbage salad and pico de gallo and a mayo chipotle dressing
Fish Tacos
3 Fried white fish served in flour tortilla with cabbage salad and pico de gallo with a mayo chipotle dressing
Birria Tacos
Three tacos of slow cooked short rib, chihuahua cheese topped with onions and cilantro served with a side of consume
Al Pastor Tacos
Three tacos of pork and pineapple topped with onions and cilantro
Carne Asada Tacos
Three tacos of grilled churasco topped with onions and cilantro
Taco Platter
Three tacos with corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro
Pork with chiles tacos 🌶️
Three corn tacos with slow cooked pork spiced with three diffrent types of chiles served in a corn tortilla with red cabbage slaw
Taquiza (Taco Box)
Pick your favorite tacos (minimum 10 tacos) price per taco with cilantro and onion on the side.
MENU
Appetizers
Chips and Salsa
Fried tortilla chips with green and red fresh salsas
Chips and Guacamole
Guacamole and Chicharron
Esquites (Corn)
Corn prepared mexican style with mayo and cotija cheese
Choriqueso
Melted chihuahua cheese and mexican chorizo served with four flour tortillas
Nachos, Small
Chips with your choice of picadillo or chicken tinga, cheese sauce, chihuahua cheese and pico de gallo
Nachos, Large
Chips with your choice of protein, cheese sauce, chihuahua cheese and pico de gallo
Vegan Nachos, Small
Chips with imposibble picadillo, refried beans, corn, vegan cheese and pico de gallo
Vegan Nachos, Large
Chips with imposibble picadillo, refried beans, corn, vegan cheese and pico de gallo
Quesadillas
Large flour tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese and protein of your choice with a side of chips
Carne Asada Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese and churrasco steak with a side of chips
Birria Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla with slow cooked short rib served with a side of consume
Burritos
Vegan Burrito
Impossible picadillo rolled in a large flour tortilla with mexican rice, pinto beans, fried plantains and vegan cheese sprikled with pico de gallo
Burrito
Large flour tortilla with mexican rice, refried beans, chihuahua cheese and sprinkled with queso fresco and pico de gallo
Burrito Sauced
Large flour tortilla with your choice of protein, mexican rice, refried beans, chihuahua cheese topped with your choice of sauce, queso fresco and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas
Chicken Enchilada
Three corn tortilla rolled around a chicken tinga filling and covered with your favorite savory sauce. Served with mexican rice and refried beans
Shrimp Enchilada
Three corn tortilla rolled around a shrimp filling and covered with your favorite savory sauce. Served with mexican rice and refried beans
Soup
Bowls
Salad
Tortas
Tostadas
Tacos dorados
Specialties
Tampiquena
Churrasco steak served with mexican rice, refried beans, poblano strips with corn and cream and one chicken tinga enchilada served in your favorite sauce
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast served with mexican rice and refried beans
Poblano Relleno🌶️
Chile poblano filled with chihuahua cheese and corn topped with queso and special house sauce with rice and beans
Shrimp with Rice🌶️
Grilled Shrimp with mortita sauce with habanero mexican rice and pico de gallo
Kids Menu
Tacos
Two chicken or picadillo corn tacos with a side of rice and beans
Chicken quesadilla
Small flour tortilla filled with chicken tinga and chihuahua cheese
Cheese quesdadilla
Small flour tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese
Chicken tenders
Chicken tenders with your choice of a side
Burrito
Small flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, pinto bean and chihuahua cheese
Desserts
Beverages
Fiji water
Lime Jarritos
Mango Jarritos
Mineragua
Water
Sprite can
Coke zero can
Diet Coke can
Coke can
Mexican Coke
Mexican Sprite
Pineapple Jarritos
Mandarin Jarritos
Fruit Punch Jarritos
Natural pineapple juice
Natural Horchata
Natural lemonade
Sides
Habanero Sauce🌶️
4 oz habanero chiles and cream sauce
Habanero Sauce🌶️
8 oz habanero chiles and cream sauce
Suiza Sauce🌶️
4 oz jalapeno chiles and cream sauce
Suiza Sauce🌶️
8 oz jalapeno chiles and cream sauce
Green Sauce🌶️
8 oz Tomatillo and jalapeno chile sauce
Red Sauce🌶️
8 oz Tomato and arbol chile sauce
Cheese sauce
8 oz Cheese and cream mix sauce
Mexican rice
Yellow rice
Beans de la olla
Pinto beans slow cooked
Protein
8 oz
Tortillas x 4
Four flour tortillas
Jalapeno sliced
Sliced fresh jalapenos
Sour cream
4 oz sour cream
Guacamole side
4oz freshly made guacamole