Small Plates
- Bang Bang Shrimp$12.00
Tempura fried shrimp pieces drizzled with sweet chili and lime sauce served over a bed of mixed greens
- Buffalo Chicken Wontons$10.00
- Crab Egg Rolls$10.00Out of stock
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds$10.00
Deep fried Wisconsin cheese curds served with a side of ranch or horseradish
- Mega Pretzel$14.00
- Fried Green Beans$10.00
- Fried Pickles$10.00Out of stock
Housemade tempura fried pickle chips served with a side of ranch
- Mediterranean Charcuterie Board$14.00
Pita, cheese bread, fresh veggies, Kalamata and Castellans olives, feta cheese, served with roasted garlic hummus and ranch dip
- Pulled Pork Nachos$14.00
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
- Boneless Wings$12.00
Hand-battered chicken nuggets tossed in your choice of buffalo, sweet chili, BBQ or garlic Parmesan and served with a side of ranch or blue cheese
Flatbreads
Salads
- Greek Chicken Salad$14.00
Romaine, mixed greens, marinated chicken, cherry tomatoes, olives, feta cheese, red onion, pepperoncini, served with your choice of dressing
- Hot Bacon Vinaigrette Salad$12.00
Romaine, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, hot bacon vinaigrette dressing
- House Fiesta Steak Salad$16.00
Romaine, mixed greens, marinated steak, avocado, tomato, shredded pepper jack cheese, corn, black beans, cilantro, fried tortilla strips served with your choice of dressing
- BBQ Chicken Salad$14.00
Romaine, mixed greens, chicken, corn, black beans, avocado, shredded pepper jack cheese cilantro, fried tortilla strips, drizzled with BBQ sauce and chipotle mayo
- BBQ Shrimp Salad$14.00
Romaine, mixed greens, shrimp, corn, black beans, avocado, shredded pepper jack cheese cilantro, fried tortilla strips, drizzled with BBQ sauce and chipotle mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Handhelds
- Italian Beef Sandwich$14.00
Homemade Italian Beef topped with Mozzarella cheese, served with a side of Au Jus and Mild Giardiniera
- Deep Fried Italian Beef$14.00
Shaved roast beef combined with queso cheese, mild giardiniera then rolled in a crispy tortilla and deep fried
- Ribeye Steak Sandwich$18.00
marinated ribeye served on a garlic brushed bun with shredded lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushrooms, onion, and mozzarella cheese
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
House made pulled pork, topped with coleslaw, bbq sauce, and a deep fried pickle on top!
- Cod Sandwich$14.00
- Chicken Strips$12.00
Hand battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce: buffalo, sweet chili, BBQ, garlic Parmesan, or ranch
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$12.00
Served fried or grilled with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Tossed Chicken Sandwich$14.00
served fried or grilled then dipped in your choice of buffalo, sweet chili, bbq, garlic parmesan, the Tee Box signature sauce, ranch, or blue cheese
- Chicken Avocado Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken topped with bacon, Cheddar cheese, avocado, and chipotle vinaigrette
- Bacon Avocado Grilled Cheese$14.00
bacon, avocado, tomato, cheddar cheese, avocado, and chipotle vinaigrette on sourdough bread
Burgers
Chicken
- 1/4 Lite Basket$11.50
- 1/4 Dark Basket$10.00
- 1/2 Mixed Basket$14.50
- 1/2 Dark Basket$14.00
- 1/2 Lite Basket$15.00
- 1/4 Lite Dinner$13.50
- 1/4 Dark Dinner$12.00
- 1/2 Mixed Dinner$16.50
- 1/2 Dark Dinner$16.00
- 1/2 Lite Dinner$17.00
- 1/4 Lite Family$15.50
- 1/4 Dark Family$14.00
- 1/2 Mixed Family$17.50
- 1/2 Dark Family$17.00
- 1/2 Lite Family$19.00