The Takeout Box
STARTERS
- SPRING ROLLS$4.00
mixed vegetable, vermicelli noodle, wrapped in a light crunchy skin. Side of plum sauce.
- FRESH ROLLS$8.00
shrimp, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, rice noodles rolled in a clear rice wrap. Served with a Sesame hoisin sauce with crushed peanuts. *Ask for Cucumber sauce for GF substitute* *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
- CRISPY ROLLS$9.75
ground chicken, carrots, cilantro, vermicelli noodles , onions deep fried in a clear rice wrap. Garnished with cilantro and a side of cucumber sauce with crushed peanuts.
- PORK BELLY BAO BUN$9.00
carmelized porkbelly, hoisin, pickled veggies on a pillowy bun garnished with green onion.
- CHICKEN BAO BUN$9.00
battered boneless chicken, spicy mayo, pickled veggies on a pillowy bun garnished with red onion
- ASIAN BIRRIA BAO BUN$10.00
grilled beef, cheese, cilantro, red onions with a side of consomme and lime
- BULGOGI BAO BUN$9.00
grilled marinated Korean beef, grilled white onions, cilantro, diced kimchi and spicy mayo
- CHICKEN SATAY$9.00
marinated chicken skewered on a grill, Garnished with cilantro and a side of creamy peanut sauce
- BEEF KUSHIYAKI$9.00
marinated beef skewered on a grill, Garnished with cilantro and a side of cucumber sauce with crushed peanuts
- FIRE WINGS (5pc)$8.00
*mildly spiced*Breaded chicken wings tossed in a sweet garlic chili sauce. Topped with sesame seeds and diced green onions
- TAIWANESE LOADED FRIES$10.00
taiwanese battered chicken, garden house fries, diced green onions, buttermilk ranch, Japanese umami sauce, km2 sauce
SOUP
THAI
- MASAMAN$11.00
Mildly spiced White onion, carrot, potato, red and green pepper, crushed peanut on top. side of white rice
- GANG GAREE$11.00
Mildly spiced. Potato, green onion side of white rice
- PAD PAK$11.00
Mushroom, broccoli, bamboo, napa, carrot stir-fried in a red curry (gluten-free) or brown sauce. side of white rice
- PAD THAI$11.00
Thin rice noodle, green onion, bean sprouts, egg. Topped with a fresh lime and crushed peanuts.
- DRUNKEN NOODLE$11.00
Wide rice noodle, white onion, red and green pepper, garlic, jalapeño, basil, white wine, egg
SPECIALTY
- BANG BANG SHRIMP$16.00
Mildly spiced. Breaded shrimp topped with green onion, black and white sesame seed. side of white rice
- FIRECRACKER CHICKEN$14.00
Mildly spiced. Breaded chicken topped with green onion, black and white sesame seed. side of white rice
- HMONG SAUGAGE$10.00Out of stock
Ground pork, green onion, ginger, garlic, lemon grass. Side of sticky rice
- GLASS NOODLE$11.00
Grounded chicken, cilantro, green onion, red pepper with garlic oyster sauce
- THAI CHICKEN BASIL$12.00
Dairy-free. Chicken, diced red pepper, fresh basil with a fried egg, black pepper sprinkled on top and a side of white rice.
RICE
- THAI FRIED RICE$11.00
Peas and carrots, green and white onion, egg, sprinkled with black pepper
- CURRY FRIED RICE$11.00
Mildly Spiced. Peas and carrots, green and white onion, pineapple, egg, turmeric powder.
- KIMCHI FRIED RICE$11.00
White onion, green onion, peas and carrot, kimchi ,egg, garlic, gochujang ,with mozzarella cheese on top *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
BROTH
SWEETS
- MANGO STICKY RICE$6.00Out of stock
Vegan. Gluten-free. Dairy-free. Mango slices and sticky rice drizzled with a coconut glaze, topped with roasted coconut flakes.
- TRI-COLOR DESSERT$5.00
Gluten-free Dairy-free Vegan. Small tapioca pearls, jello, basil seeds, tapioca strings with coconut milk and brown sugar.