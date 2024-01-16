The Taproom & Grill
BEVERAGES
NA Beverages
Sports Drink Specials
Bravo TV Drinks
FOOD
Shareables
- Wings$7.50
Fire roasted with garlic and specials spices
- Boneless Wings$14.00
- Fried Cauliflower$13.00
- Mini Panzarottis$13.00
- Cheesesteak Quesadilla$14.00
- Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla$14.00
- Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$14.00
- Pretzel Bites$10.00
- Buffalo Dip$13.00
- Spinach Dip$12.00
- U Peel Shrimp$15.00
- Potato Skins (6)$13.00
- Deviled Eggs$8.00
- Glazed Meatballs$12.00
- Pulled Pork Sliders (3)$16.00
- Short Rib Tots$15.00
- Korean Beef Spring Rolls$14.00
- Pork Potstickers$13.00
- Southwest Eggrolls$14.00
- Fried Mozzarella$12.00
- Jalapeno Poppers$12.00Out of stock
- Mac & Cheese Bites$12.00
Salads
What's Smokin
Handhelds
- Taproom Burger$16.00
- Hangover Burger$17.00
- Diablo Burger$16.00
- Cheesesteak$14.00
- Chicken Cheesesteak$14.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
- Build Your Own Burger$12.00
- Build Your Own Turkey Burger$12.00
- Build Your Own Impossible Burger$13.00
- Bacon Ranch Turkey Burger$16.00Out of stock
- Black Bean Burger$17.00
- NY Strip Sandwich$18.00
- Teriyaki Chx Sandwich$16.00
- BBQ Crusted Salmon Sandwich$18.00
- Buffalo Chx Wrap$15.00
Weekly Food Specials
Sides
Desserts
Kids
Football Specials
BANQUET MENU
Appetizers (Old Prices)
- Wings$45.00Out of stock
- Brushetta$35.00Out of stock
- Mini Spring Rolls$45.00Out of stock
- Pigs in a Blanket$30.00Out of stock
- Mini Panzarottis$50.00Out of stock
- Coconut Shrimp$75.00Out of stock
- Beef Sliders$90.00Out of stock
- Shrimp Cocktail$75.00Out of stock
- Mini Chx Cordon Bleu$45.00Out of stock
- Pork & Veg Potstickers$50.00Out of stock
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops$95.00Out of stock
- Quesadilla Rolls$36.00Out of stock
- Cheesesteak Eggrolls$55.00Out of stock
- veg Crudite$55.00Out of stock
- Hummus Platter$55.00Out of stock
- Assorted Pizza$40.00Out of stock
- Tuscan Platter$60.00Out of stock
- Chips & Salsa$25.00Out of stock
- Fruit & Cheese Platter$40.00Out of stock
- Mozzarella Sticks$35.00Out of stock
- Mini Crabcakes$100.00Out of stock
- Chicken Fingers$55.00Out of stock
Entrees (Old Prices)
Brunch
Miscellaneous
Bar Packages (Old Prices)
Y's Men's Club
Appetizers
- Wings$60.00
- Bruschetta$45.00
- Mini Spring Rolls$45.00
- Pigs in a Blanket$45.00
- Mini Panzarottis$55.00
- Coconut Shrimp$80.00
- Beef Sliders$95.00
- Mini Chx Cordon Bleu$50.00
- Pork/ Veg Potstickers$50.00
- Scallops/ Bacon$125.00
- Vegetable Crudite$55.00
- Cheesesteak Eggrolls$75.00
- Chx & Chs Quesadillas$45.00
- Hummus Platter$60.00
- Assorted Pizza$50.00
- Tuscan Platter$70.00
- Chips & salsa$25.00
- Add Guacamole$10.00
- Fruit & Cheese Platter$55.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$45.00
- Shrimp Cocktail$95.00
- Chicken Fingers$60.00
- Mini Crabcakes$125.00
- Smoked Wings$65.00
- Large House Salad$35.00
Lunch Buffet
Travelers Club
The Taproom & Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(856) 854-4255
Open now • Closes at 3:45AM