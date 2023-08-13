The Tavern at Lakeside New
Warm Up
Tavern Wings
Bone-in with choice of tavern buffalo, thai sweet chili, garlic Parmesan, mango habanero, or rye maple bacon
Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls
Buttermilk fried chicken, buffalo sauce, celery, carrots, and mozzarella cheese wrapped in fried won tons and served with a spicy ranch
Brisket Cheese Fries
Slow-cooked brisket, Cheddar and jack cheese, BBQ sauce, avocado crema, and pickled jalapeños
German Pretzel Bites
Served with shiner bock beer cheese and honey mustard
Charcuterie Board
Assortment of locally sourced sausage and cheeses, accompanied with fresh hummus, pita bread, and seasonal fresh fruits
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Topped with white balsamic vinaigrette, shaved Parmesan, and bacon
Sweet Chili Cauliflower Bites
Breaded cauliflower tossed with sweet chili sauce, sprinkled with sesame seeds, atop a bed of fresh cabbage
Bacon Mac 'N Cheese Balls
Lightly fried mac n cheese balls served with house-made chipotle ranch
Fried Pickles
Crispy, breaded dill pickle slices served with house-made chipotle ranch
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Three cheese blend, roasted garlic, spinach, and artichoke served with house chips, carrots, and celery
Vampire Dip
Roasted garlic and artichoke hearts blended with creamy melted cheese, served in a sourdough bread bowl with crispy pita and veggies
Ahi Tuna Sashimi
Premium grade, sesame-seared rare with chilli-lime vinaigrette
Nashville Hot Shrimp
Crispy fried shrimp tossed with Nashville hot sauce, pickled onions, and chives. Served with buttermilk ranch
Classic Nachos
Crispy tostada chips, melted jack and Cheddar cheese, seasoned ground beef, jalapeños, Fresno chilies, topped with avocado crema
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Hawaiian Flatbread
Pepperoni Flatbread
Margherita Flatbread
Plain Cheese Flatbread
Greens
Southern Fried Chicken Cobb
Butter milk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy, and applewood smoked bacon on mixed field greens tossed with tapatio ranch
Togarashi Tuna Salad
Seared ahi tuna over Napa slaw, spinach, edamame, pickled Fresno peppers, mangoes, and cashews, tossed in a chili lime vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with fresh Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan cheese, house-made croutons, and topped with marinated chicken breast
Apple Cranberry Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, green apples, dried cranberries, quinoa, and blue cheese crumbles topped with grilled chicken and Texas wildflower honey vinaigrette
Quinoa Power Bowl
Quinoa, edamame, sliced cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, peanuts, mangos, pickled red onion, lettuce, sliced chicken breast, and tomato vinaigrette
Soup and Salad
House salad with tomatoes, onions, cheese, and soup of the day
Chili Bread Bowl
House-made chili served in a sourdough bread bowl and topped with shredded Cheddar cheese and sour cream
Jalapeno Soup - Cup
Jalapeno Soup - Bowl
Chicken Tortilla - Cup
Chicken Tortilla - Bowl
Side House Salad
Side Caesar
Tavern Originals
Tavern Cheeseburger
Fresh ground sirloin, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and choice of cheese
Northshore 50/50 Cheeseburger
50/50 blend of beef and bacon, pepper jack cheese, sunny side up egg, avocado mash, and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun
Whiskey Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef patty, Cheddar cheese, bacon jam, marinated onions, and spicy mayo
Patty Melt
Fresh ground sirloin topped with Guinness caramelized onions, 1000 island dressing, and Cheddar cheese served between butter-grilled Texas toast
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Country fried chicken tossed in tavern buffalo sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled buffalo chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, Caesar dressing, and flour tortilla
Bacon Avocado Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, topped with bacon, guacamole, lettuce, pico, and spicy mayo on a brioche bun
Lakeside Club
Fresh crescent roll, layered with sliced turkey, ham, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli
Street Tacos
Three authentic-style slow roasted and seasoned brisket tacos topped with diced white onion and cilantro. Served with cilantro-lime rice and house made salsa
Rosemary Turkey Burger
Seasoned turkey, rosemary Parmesan bacon, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, garlic aioli, smoked gouda cheese, and mixed greens
Irish Chicken Pot Pie
Roasted chicken, carrot, potatoes, and green peas in a cream sauce topped with puff pastry
Cowboy Brisket Grilled Cheese
Smoked brisket topped with Cheddar cheese, onion-bacon jam, and served between butter-grilled Texas toast... A house favorite!
Buffalo & Bacon Mac and Cheese
Macaroni tossed in a mixture of gouda, Parmesan, cream cheese and topped with buffalo chicken and sprinkled with shredded Parmesan
Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Linguine pasta tossed in a spicy Cajun alfredo cream sauce with red bell peppers and onions. Topped with blackened chicken breast. (Sub shrimp $3)
Pesto Penne Pasta
Pesto cream sauce, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sweet pepper drops, kalamata olives, wilted spinach, and Parmesan
Southern Fried Catfish
Southern seasoned and breaded catfish filets accompanied with beer-battered fries and hush puppies
English Fish 'N Chips
Crispy cod served atop house fries served with malt vinegar and house-made tartar sauce
Tavern Signature
Steak N' Smashed
12 oz ribeye served over smashed fingerling potatoes and asparagus spears
Signature Schnitzel
Pork loin pounded thin, breaded, and fried. Served with German potato salad, dressed arugula, grilled lemon, and mushroom cream gravy
Meatloaf Tower
Hearty meatloaf topped with savory brown gravy and onion strings atop a bed of garlic mash potatoes and wilted spinach
Lemon Pepper Chicken
Grilled lemon pepper chicken breast, garlic mashed potatoes, and vegetable medley in a light Parmesan butter sauce
Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner
Ultimate comfort food! Breaded and fried boneless chicken breast with scratch southern cream gravy, house garlic mashed potatoes, corn-on-the-cob, and fried okra
Texas Pork Chop
Boneless pork chop drizzled with garlic butter compote, smoked gouda mac 'n cheese, and brussel sprouts
Shrimp Risotto
Texas Gulf Shrimp atop a Creamy Saffron Sun-Dried Tomato & Mushroom Risotto
Horseradish Crusted Salmon
Fresh Atlantic Salmon with a Horseradish Crust, served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Brussel Sprouts.
Texas Gulf Redfish
Pan-Seared Redfish served over Pesto Orzo & topped with Charred Chili Butter & Cilantro Chiffonade.
Pasta of the Week
Ask your server about our rotating fresh pasta selection
Dessert
Kids
Sides
Side Asparagus
Side Brussells
Side Fries
Side Sweet Fries
Side Onion RIngs
Side Mashed Potato
Side Fingerling Potato
Sie Risotto
Side Veggie Medely
Side Broccoli
Side Fruit
Side Pita Bread
Side Extra Chips
Chips and Salsa
Chips and Guac
Side Cauliflower
Side Guac
Side Avocado Slices
Side Bacon
Side Okra
Side Corn on Cobb
Side Bacon Mac
Side Mac and Cheese
Brunch
Build Your Own Omelet
Choice of Canadian bacon, chorizo, slow roasted brisket, bell peppers, Fresno chilis, jalapenos, wild mushrooms, diced onions, caramelized onions, Cheddar cheese, diced potatoes, and diced tomatoes
Hang-Over Combo
Two any style eggs, apple-wood smoked bacon, house hash, and toast
Avocado Toast
Five grain wheat toast, avocado slices with sunny-side up egg
Biscuits & Spicy Sausage Gravy
Buttermilk biscuits with jalapeño sausage gravy, egg any style, garlic, and herbs
Irish Breakfast
Fried eggs, rashers (bacon), sausage, baked beans, sauteed mushrooms, and grilled tomatoes
Jalapeño Honey Butter & Chicken Biscuit Sandwich
A tavern favorite. Lightly battered and fried chicken breast coated with a jalapeno honey butter inside a giant home made biscuit. Served with house hash
Scottish Egg
Hard boiled egg wrapped with sausage and deep fried. Add one to any brunch dish
Classic Pancakes, Eggs & Bacon
Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with two eggs any style and apple-wood smoked bacon
Blueberry & Apple Crumble Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes covered with a blueberry crumble compote and accompanied with two eggs any style and apple-wood smoked bacon
Chicken N' Waffles
Country fried chicken breast, topped with shiner bock gravy, and two eggs any style, all atop a house-made waffle
Steak N' Eggs
Ribeye grilled to temperature, two eggs any style, house hash, and toast
Acai Bowl
Acai sorbet, strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, granola, and coconut
Chilaquiles
Crispy corn tortilla chips sautéed in homemade salsa topped with two over easy eggs, Cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, and avocado
Brioche French Toast
Thick cut brioche dipped in custard wash served with applewood smoked bacon and mixed berries
Eggs Benny
Choice of Canadian bacon or pork belly with poached egg, hollandaise, and grilled brioche
Salmon Benedict
Ocean farmed salmon, beef steak tomato, poached egg, and hollandaise, grilled brioche
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, Cheddar jack cheese, choice of bacon, sausage, chorizo, or ham. Served with a side of house hash
Texas Breakfast Tacos
Three flour tortillas, scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, choice of chorizo, bacon, or sausage served with sides of house hash and house-made salsa
Breakfast Pizza
Cauliflower crust topped with scrambled eggs, Cheddar jack, sausage gravy, and your choice of bacon, sausage, Canadian bacon or chorizo