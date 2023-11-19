The Tavern - Hamilton
Beer Cans and Bottles
Lagers and Pilsners
Craft
- 1911 Black Cherry Cider 16 oz$9.00
- 1911 Hard Cider 16 oz Can$6.00
- Blue Moon Belgian White4 Wheat Ale$6.00
- Good Nature - Annie - Imperial IPA$11.00
- Good Nature - Blonde Ale$6.00
- Good Nature - Brown Ale$10.00
- Good Nature - 13 - Amber Ale$8.00
- Samuel Smith's Oatmeal Stout$8.00
- Saranac Pale Ale$5.00
- Southern Tier IPA$6.00
The Tavern - Saturday and Sunday
Appetizers
- Bavarian Pretzels & Beer Cheese$8.00
Salted Pretzels, Good Nature American Brown Ale, Jewett's Cheddar Cheese Sauce
- Tavern Wings$12.00
10 Wings with your choice of Sauce
- Spinach and Artichoke Dip$10.00
Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Pecorino Romano, Tortilla Chips
- Tuna Poke$12.00
Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Wonton Crisps
Salad
- Arugula Salad$10.00
Carrot Ribbons, Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Asparagus, Shaved Parmesan, Sunflower Seeds, Lemon Balsamic Dressing Vegetarian, Gluten Free
- Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, Garlic Croutons, Lemon, Shaved Parmesan, Caesar Dressing
- Chopped Salad$12.00
Romaine, Cucumber, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Garbanzo Beans, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives, Italian Dressing Vegan
- House Salad$9.00
Arcadian Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Carrots
Entrées
- Honey Garlic Seared Salmon$24.00
Baby Carrots, Wild Rice
- Dry Aged Ribeye$34.00
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Haricot Verts
- Spring Cresta di Gallo Pasta$18.00
Pecorino Romano, Cream, Tomatoes, Peas, Asparagus Vegetarian
- Asiago Chicken$19.00
Wilted Spinach, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Asiago Cream Sauce
- Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Mozzarella, House made Marinara, Linguini
- New York Strip Steak$28.00
Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Brussels Sprouts Choose: Temperature and Butter
- Fish & Chips$18.00
Handcut French Fries, Housemade Cole Slaw
Sandwiches
- Sunnybrook Farms Tavern Burger$13.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, Flour & Salt Brioche Bun
- Reuben$12.00
Jay's Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, Swiss, Marble Rye
- Rachel$12.00
Roasted Turkey, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, Swiss, Marble Rye
- Cuban Sandwich$13.00
Black Forest Carved Ham, Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mustard, Cuban Baguette
- Beyond Veggie Burger$13.00Out of stock
Lettuce, Tomato, Lively Run Cayuga Blue, Garlic Aioli, Flour & Salt Brioche Bun
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Crumbly Blue, Flour & Salt Brioche Bun