The Thirsty Moose Taphouse - Merrimack 360 Daniel Webster Highway
Food
Beer Bites
- Baja Fish Tacos (3)
Crispy fried atlantic haddock fillet, baja dressed Slaw, and pico de gallo in a warm, soft tortilla drizzled With a mango chipotle aioli.$15.99
- Bavarian Pretzel
A giant bavarian pretzel, salted and served with our house-made guinness grain mustard and boursin beer cheese.$12.99
- Buffalo Chicken Dip
If you haven't tried this yet, then you are missing out! So delicious and not quite as messy as your traditional buffalo wings. Served with tri-color tortilla chips.$15.99
- California Wings
Fork-tender florets of cauliflower, hand battered and fried to a crispy golden brown, then tossed in our own buffalo sauce. Just like a chicken wing…but not.$12.99
- Carnitas Quesadilla
House-smoked pulled pork with fresh pico de gallo. Smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese with a chimichurri aioli drizzle.$17.99
- Carnitas Tacos (3)
Our house-made smoked pulled pork, baja slaw, pickled onions, and thinly sliced avocado.$14.99
- Cheese Quesadilla$11.99
- Cheesy Bread
Dough strips covered with garlic, mozzarella cheese,parmesan cheese.$12.99
- Chicken Quesadilla
Sliced chicken breast with black bean corn salsa. Smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese with a chimichurri aioli drizzle.$17.99
- Fried Brussel Sprouts
We deep fry our brussel sprouts till they crisp, then we toss them with fresh sweet red pear, gorgonzola, crumbled bacon, and finally finish with a balsamic reduction. Being healthy never tasted so good.$12.99
- Fried Pickles$11.50
- Fried Pickles & Peppers
Sliced dill pickles, jalapeños, and cherry peppers battered and deep fried and served with a chipotle ranch dipping sauce.$11.50
- Garlic Knots$10.99
- Hummus & Tabbouleh Platter
Stacked high with cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta, tomatoes, pepperoncinis and toasted pita points.$14.99
- Loaded BBQ Ranch Fries
Our house seasoned fries, topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, crumbled bacon, red onion, jalapeños, and finished with both a bbq and ranch drizzle.$16.99
- Nachos
Tri-color tortilla chips topped with pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa, jalapenos, and smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese.$14.99
- Naughty Tots
Golden fried cajun parm tots are served with a spicy sausage, green chili and tomato queso sauce with a hint of a flavorful ipa.$12.99
- Poutine Fries
Our fries topped with fresh cheddar cheese curd and a house-made gravy.$12.99
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip
A hot, creamy dip of blended cheeses with chopped artichoke hearts, spinach, a touch of lemon juice and seasonings. Served with warmed pita points.$15.99
- Steak Quesadilla
Diced tenderloin steak with black bean and corn salsa, cheddar jack cheese, and chimichurri aioli.$18.99
- Steak Tacos (3)
Diced tenderloin steak with pickled red cabbage, Cheddar jack cheese, and chimichurri aioli.$16.99
- Truffle Fries
Crispy french fries tossed with truffle oil and parmesan cheese$12.99
Sliders
- Cheeseburger Sliders
Three juicy beef burgers topped with american cheese, Ketchup, and a pickle.$12.99
- Chili Cheese Dog Sliders
All beef hot dogs sliced and topped with cheddar jack Cheese and our award-winning chili.$11.99
- Fenway Sausage Sliders
Sliced sweet italian sausage with onions and peppers And our house-made guinness grain mustard.$11.99
- Pulled Pork Sliders
Three of our in-house smoked pork shoulder Sliders, smothered with honey bbq sauce and Topped with a pickle.$12.99
- Prime Rib Sliders
Three prime rib sliders topped with caramelized Onions and horseradish sour cream sauce.$14.99
- Nashua Hot Sliders
A nh twist on a nashville favorite. Crispy fried chicken Tossed in our spicy garlic sauce topped with a pickle and House-made coleslaw.$12.99
- Meatball Sliders
Three of our seriously tasty house-made meatballs Topped with mozzarella cheese.$14.99
Wings & Tenders
- (3 ) Whole Wings
All of our jumbo double chicken wings start with our Signature dry rub and are slowly smoked on hickory wood. We flash fry them to crispy perfection, or you can have them Grilled if you prefer. Delicious straight-up or tossed in any of Our mouth-watering sauces.$12.49
- (6 ) Whole Wings
All of our jumbo double chicken wings start with our Signature dry rub and are slowly smoked on hickory wood. We flash fry them to crispy perfection, or you can have them Grilled if you prefer. Delicious straight-up or tossed in any of Our mouth-watering sauces.$19.99
- (9 ) Whole Wings
All of our jumbo double chicken wings start with our Signature dry rub and are slowly smoked on hickory wood. We flash fry them to crispy perfection, or you can have them Grilled if you prefer. Delicious straight-up or tossed in any of Our mouth-watering sauces.$26.99
- (12 ) Whole Wings
All of our jumbo double chicken wings start with our Signature dry rub and are slowly smoked on hickory wood. We flash fry them to crispy perfection, or you can have them Grilled if you prefer. Delicious straight-up or tossed in any of Our mouth-watering sauces.$34.99
- Small Tenders
You can't go wrong with our house-made, freshly battered, And lightly fried tenders, they're a favorite of both young And old. For your dipping pleasure, choose from our list Of house sauces.$12.99
- Large Tenders
You can't go wrong with our house-made, freshly battered, And lightly fried tenders, they're a favorite of both young And old. For your dipping pleasure, choose from our list Of house sauces.$17.99
Salads
- House Salad
Mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Shredded carrots, and your choice of dressing.$11.99
- Side Salad
Mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Shredded carrots, and your choice of dressing.$7.99
- Caesar Salad*
Freshly chopped romaine lettuce, garlic and herb Croutons, and an italian cheese blend tossed with A delicious caesar dressing.$11.99
- Side Caesar Salad
Freshly chopped romaine lettuce, garlic and herb Croutons, and an italian cheese blend tossed with A delicious caesar dressing.$7.99
- Cobb Salad
Romaine and mixed greens, bacon, chicken, avocado, Hard-boiled egg, tomato, red onion, and gorgonzola Crumbles.$17.99
- BLT Chop Salad
Freshly chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, bacon, Sweet corn, avocado, feta, salt, and pepper. All chopped And served with a balsamic vinaigrette.$13.99
- Wedge Salad
Crisp iceberg, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, gorgonzola Crumbles, and house-made blue cheese, probably the Best you've ever had!$13.99
- Beet Salad
Arugula, roasted beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts, And prosciutto with a citrus champagne vinaigrette.$13.99
- Harvest Salad
Fresh spinach topped with a blend of roasted root Vegetables, craisins, toasted almonds, goat cheese, and Topped with roasted portobello mushrooms. Served with A sherry wine vinaigrette.$14.99
- Spinach Salad
A bed of fresh spinach with pickled red onions, toasted Almonds, gorgonzola cheese, and fresh strawberry slices. Served with a strawberry vinaigrette.$13.99
Chili & Soup
- Cup Of Chili
Our delicious house-smoked pork shoulder and beef Are the main ingredients in this slightly sweet and Mildly spiced chili. We enhance the flavor even more By adding a touch of brown ale to the mix, it’s a Must-try for any chili lover.$7.99
- Bowl Of Chili
Our delicious house-smoked pork shoulder and beef Are the main ingredients in this slightly sweet and Mildly spiced chili. We enhance the flavor even more By adding a touch of brown ale to the mix, it’s a Must-try for any chili lover.$10.99
- Cup Of French Onion
A spin on a classic, thinly sliced caramelized onions In a savory guinness stout broth topped with toasted Croutons and melted provolone cheese.$7.99
- Bowl Of French Onion
A spin on a classic, thinly sliced caramelized onions In a savory guinness stout broth topped with toasted Croutons and melted provolone cheese.$10.99
Burgers
- Bullwinkle Burger*
Our house burger topped with lettuce, red onion, Cheddar cheese, sweet gherkin pickles, and our Secret bullwinkle sauce.$16.99
- Burganzola*
Our delicious burger topped with caramelized onions And mushrooms smothered in gorgonzola cheese and Steak sauce.$16.99
- The Hangover Burger*
Our mouth-watering burger topped with an egg over Easy, bacon, american cheese, and a drizzle of warm Hollandaise sauce.$17.99
- Rocky Burger*
A juicy burger topped with cheddar cheese, Bacon, bbq sauce, ranch, and fried onion strings.$17.99
- Chili Cheeseburger*
Our seasoned burger topped with cheddar jack cheese, Red onion, house-made chili, and fried jalapeños.$17.99
- Impossible Burger
An impossible burger patty topped with lettuce, Tomato, and our own chipotle ranch dressing.$16.99
- CYO Burger$14.99
Sammies
- The California Club
House-smoked turkey breast on toasted white bread With applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and Our own buttermilk ranch.$17.99
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our house-smoked bbq pulled pork with melted American cheese, red onion, and pickles on a toasted Brioche bun.$15.99
- Hot Turkey Wrap
Our house-smoked turkey in a wrap with lettuce, Pickles, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and zesty cheddar jack.$15.99
- Southern Fried Chicken Sammy
A deep golden fried chicken breast, layered on top of Crisp pickle chips, topped with our house-made slaw, and Smothered in a hot honey. Served on a toasted brioche bun.$16.99
- Haddock Sammy
Hand-battered haddock fillet on a toasted brioche Bun with crisp lettuce and tomato, served with a Side of tartar sauce.$16.99
- Salmon Caesar Wrap*
Pan-seared atlantic salmon with crisp romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese, and house-made caesar dressing.$18.99
- Prime Rib Dip*
Slow-roasted prime rib shaved thin and dipped in Au jus. Served on a boursin cheese dressed french loaf.$20.99
- Salmon BLT*
Pan-seared atlantic salmon with lettuce, tomato, Bacon, and chimichurri aioli served on a toasted Brioche bun.$19.99
- Tzatziki Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with fresh spinach, tomato, red Onion, cucumber, feta, and finished with tzatziki sauce. Served on a brioche bun.$16.99
- Steak Bomb Sub*
Diced tenderloin steak with onions and peppers and Loaded with american cheese. Served on a toasted French loaf.$19.99
- Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast seasoned and tossed in our House-made mild buffalo sauce with crisp romaine Lettuce, asiago cheese, and house-made caesar dressing.$15.99
- Prime Rib Grilled Cheese*
Shaved prime rib, caramelized onions, and sauteed Mushrooms smothered with cheddar and havarti cheeses On sourdough bread.$20.99
- BBQ Chicken Cheddar Bacon
Grilled chicken breast and melted cheddar with bbq Sauce and applewood bacon on a toasted brioche bun.$17.50
- The Reuben
House braised corn beef on toasted rye bread, piled High with sauerkraut, melted swiss, and our very own Creamy thousand island dressing.$18.99
- Mediterranean Veggie Wrap
A soft tortilla rolled with hummus, tomatoes, cucumber, Shredded carrots, field greens, red onions, and crumbled Feta cheese. + Chicken 8.00$14.99
- CYO Sammy$10.99
Specialties
- Steakhouse Tips*
Grilled steak tips soaked in a steakhouse marinade, Prepared to your ideal temperature, and served with House-made mashed potatoes and buttery garlic broccoli.$28.99
- Steak Tips & Tenders*
Six pieces of our golden fried chicken tenders served With steakhouse marinated steak tips, along with House-made coleslaw and seasoned french fries. Pick any two sauces for all of your dipping desires!$25.99
- Pesto Crusted Atlantic Salmon*
Pan-seared atlantic salmon basted with pesto. Served over A bed of rice pilaf and a roasted root vegetable medley.$26.99
- FIsh N’ Chips
Fillets of north atlantic haddock deep fried. Served With coleslaw, our house-made tartar sauce, and French fries.$19.99
- Prime Rib*
(Thur-sat, 5pm until it’s gone) a slow-roasted and Perfectly seasoned 14 oz. Cut of rib roast. Served with Whipped potatoes, garlic buttered broccoli, a side of Au jus, and a side of horseradish cream sauce.$32.99
- CYO Mac N' Cheese
A cavatappi pasta casserole cooked to perfection in a Creamy four-cheese sauce. + Steak tips* 12.00 | + chicken 8.00 | + buffalo chicken 8.00 + Hot dogs 4.00 | + pulled pork 6.00$12.99
Desserts
- Decadent Chocolate Brownie Explosion Sundae
A brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate and raspberry Sauces, and whipped cream with a cherry on top.$9.99
- Fried Dough Balls
Perfectly fried balls of dough tossed in a cinnamon And powdered sugar blend. Served with maple syrup And chocolate sauce.$6.99
- Moose Track Sundae
A belgian waffle with moose track ice cream, chocolate And peanut butter sauces, whipped cream, and a cherry.$9.99
- Chocolate Moose Cake
A decadent chocolate mousse cake with layers of dark Chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate on a Chocolate cookie crumb crust.$10.99
- Root Beer Float$4.99
- Scoop Ice Cream$3.00
Kids Menu
Sides
- Chips & Salsa$3.00
- Side Au Jus
- Side Coleslaw$2.00
- Side French Fry$4.00
- Side Onion Ring$6.00
- Side Sweet Fries$6.00
- Side Plain Tots$6.00
- Side Cajun Tots$6.00
- Side Waffle Fry$6.00
- Side Mash Potato$3.00
- Side Rice Pilaf$3.00
- Side Tortilla Chips$2.00
- Side Pita Bread$2.00
- Side BrocoliOut of stock
- Side Celery & Carrots$2.00
- Side Root Veggies$4.00
Side Sauces & Dressings
Pizza
Custom Pizzas
Small Specialty Pizzas
- SM Greek Pizza
Herb and garlic oil base with fresh tomatoes, Artichoke hearts, red onions, black olives, mozzarella, And feta cheese.$18.50
- SM Margherita Pizza
Our delicious red sauce topped with fresh mozzarella Cheese, tomatoes, and fresh basil.$15.50
- SM Rustica Pizza
Herb and garlic oil base with mozzarella, chicken, Sun-dried tomatoes, and a pesto drizzle.$18.50
- SM Blue Buffalo Pizza
A mild buffalo sauce base topped with buffalo Chicken, mozzarella, and gorgonzola crumbles.$17.50
- SM Caprese Chicken Pizza
Herb and garlic oil, tomatoes, fresh basil, aged Mozzarella cheese, and chicken, finished with a Balsamic reduction.$18.50
- SM A-1 Prime Rib Bomb Pizza
Our slow-roasted shaved prime rib and beer Boursin cheese with mushrooms, onions, and Peppers. Finished with a cheddar/jack blend And a steak sauce drizzle.$21.50
- SM Italian Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, italian sausage, and our deliciously Seasoned house-made meatballs.$18.50
- SM BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza
A tangy bbq sauce base topped with pulled pork, Red onions, and sliced pickles.$18.50
- SM Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Our house-made buttermilk ranch with chicken, Bacon, red onions, avocado, and mozzarella cheese.$19.50
- SM The Moose MAC Pizza
Bullwinkle sauce base topped with hamburger, Cheese, pickles, onions, and finished with crisp Lettuce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.$18.50
- SM Lasagna Pizza
Our delicious red sauce topped with mozzarella, Meatballs, sausage, ham, ricotta, and dusted with Parmesan cheese and oregano.$18.50