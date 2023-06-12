Lunch / Dinner Menu

Burgers, Sandwiches and More

BLT

$8.99

bacon, lettuce, tomato on white bread

Brisket Smash Burger

$11.99

build your own burger

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

seared chicken breast, lettuce, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing served in a wrap

Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.99

build your own cheese steak

Crab Cake Melt

$17.99

crab cake, lettuce, tomato, mayo on texas toast

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

build your own grilled cheese

Hot Dog

$4.99

build your own hot dog

Ribeye Cheese Steak

$13.99

build your own

Pizza

Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.99

cheddar-mozzarella mix, ground brisket, mustard, ketchup, onions, pickles, lettuce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.99

mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing

Caprese Pizza

$13.99

fresh mozzzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99

mozzarella, pepperoni

Cheese Pizza

$9.99

mozzarella, marinara sauce

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.99

byo

Ribeye Cheese Steak Pizza

$17.99

mozzarella, chopped ribeye steak, sautéed peppers and onions

Salads

House Salad

$7.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Beverages

Coffee

$2.49

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Water

$1.99

Soda

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.49

Starbucks Frappuccino

$3.99

Red Bull

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Coca-Cola

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Cherry Coca-Cola

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$2.25

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.25

Brisk Iced Tea Lemon

$2.25

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast And Treats

Breakfast Pizza

$11.99

build your own

Breakfast Platter

$9.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

breakfast sandwich build your own scrapple, bacon, sausage with egg of your choice

Eggs

$3.99

2 eggs your way

French Toast

$4.99

2 pieces

Fresh Brownies

$2.99

triple fudge brownies

Home Fry Potatoes

$2.99

seasoned russet potatoes

Muffin Of The Day

$2.49

Pancakes

$5.99

2 pieces

Catering

Collard Greens

$10.00

southern style

Cole Slaw

$8.00

southern style

Potato Salad

$8.00

red skin potatoes

Brisket

$200.00

8 hours slow braised whole brisket

Whole Rack Baby Back Ribs

$50.00

whole

Whole Pork Belly

$150.00

whole braised pork belly

Whole Pork Shoulder

$75.00

whole pork butt, braised and pulled

Retail

Toys

Bucket with shovel

$7.00

Sand toy set

$8.00

7.5” laser print bucket set

$18.00

Flying disc

$7.00

Colored balls

$2.50

Tennis balls

$3.00

Mood octopus

$11.99

Towels

Plain

$10.00

Youth

$17.00

Full size

$22.00

Shirts

T shirt

$14.99

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$3.00

Ice Pops

$0.50

Cereal

Cereal

$2.00

Beach Items

Umbrella

$36.00

Chair

$54.00

16” Umbrella Anchor

$9.00

Aqua Pro Swim Cap

$9.99

Swim Snorkel

$9.99

Deluxe Swim Goggles

$3.99

Cup Eye Swim Goggles

$2.99

Kid Professional Eye Swim Goggles

$3.99

Boards

26”

$16.00

33”

$20.00

37”

$25.00

37” hard slick with heavy duty coiled lash

$40.00

41” square top

$28.00

41” round top wavy

$31.00

Basketball

Basketball

$11.00

Sunglasses

Adult size

$12.99

Kid size

$2.99

Sunscreen

Lip balm

$3.99

Trophy oil

$14.99

Baby spf 50

$11.99

Instant bronzer spf 8

$14.99

Spray spf 15

$14.99

Spray spf 30

$14.99

Spray spf 50

$15.99

Spray spf 75

$15.99

Spray spf 100

$15.99

Spray kids spf 50

$15.99

Amplifier oil no spf

$10.99

Lotion spf 15

$9.99

Lotion spf 30

$10.99

Lotion spf 50

$10.99

After sun lotion aloe and cocoa butter

$9.99

Burn relief aloe and lidocaine

$9.99

Green ice aloe gel

$9.99

Flip Flops

Kids

$3.00

Size 5 to 9 women

$10.00

Size to 13 men

$12.00

Books

Paperback

$3.00

Hard Cover

$6.00