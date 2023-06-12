The Tiny Kitchen 10700 Coastal Hwy
Lunch / Dinner Menu
Burgers, Sandwiches and More
BLT
$8.99
bacon, lettuce, tomato on white bread
Brisket Smash Burger
$11.99
build your own burger
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$10.99
seared chicken breast, lettuce, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing served in a wrap
Chicken Cheese Steak
$11.99
build your own cheese steak
Crab Cake Melt
$17.99
crab cake, lettuce, tomato, mayo on texas toast
Grilled Cheese
$5.99
build your own grilled cheese
Hot Dog
$4.99
build your own hot dog
Ribeye Cheese Steak
$13.99
build your own
Pizza
Cheeseburger Pizza
$15.99
cheddar-mozzarella mix, ground brisket, mustard, ketchup, onions, pickles, lettuce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$16.99
mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing
Caprese Pizza
$13.99
fresh mozzzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze
Pepperoni Pizza
$12.99
mozzarella, pepperoni
Cheese Pizza
$9.99
mozzarella, marinara sauce
Build Your Own Pizza
$9.99
byo
Ribeye Cheese Steak Pizza
$17.99
mozzarella, chopped ribeye steak, sautéed peppers and onions
Beverages
Soda
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast And Treats
Breakfast Pizza
$11.99
build your own
Breakfast Platter
$9.99
Breakfast Sandwich
$6.99
breakfast sandwich build your own scrapple, bacon, sausage with egg of your choice
Eggs
$3.99
2 eggs your way
French Toast
$4.99
2 pieces
Fresh Brownies
$2.99
triple fudge brownies
Home Fry Potatoes
$2.99
seasoned russet potatoes
Muffin Of The Day
$2.49
Pancakes
$5.99
2 pieces
Retail
Toys
Shirts
Ice Cream
Cereal
Beach Items
Boards
Basketball
Sunglasses
Sunscreen
Lip balm
$3.99
Trophy oil
$14.99
Baby spf 50
$11.99
Instant bronzer spf 8
$14.99
Spray spf 15
$14.99
Spray spf 30
$14.99
Spray spf 50
$15.99
Spray spf 75
$15.99
Spray spf 100
$15.99
Spray kids spf 50
$15.99
Amplifier oil no spf
$10.99
Lotion spf 15
$9.99
Lotion spf 30
$10.99
Lotion spf 50
$10.99
After sun lotion aloe and cocoa butter
$9.99
Burn relief aloe and lidocaine
$9.99
Green ice aloe gel
$9.99
The Tiny Kitchen Location and Ordering Hours
(443) 397-1869
Open now • Closes at 5PM