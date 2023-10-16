The Toss Up 1550 W Artesia Blvd.
SALADS/ WRAPS
Ahi Salad
Seared Ahi tuna salad with mixed greens, purple cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, edamame, daikon sprouts, red bell peppers, scallions, fried onions, sesame seeds and sesame dressing.
Baja Salad
A Spicy southwest salad with Romaine, Mixed Greens, Corn, Black Beans, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Strips and Grilled Chicken in a Spicy Jalapeno Ranch Dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
The Toss Up's take on a classic Caesar salad with Romaine, Croutons and Shaved Parmesan and Grilled Chicken with our homemade Creamy Caesar Dressing.
Santorini - Salad
A Greek salad with romaine, mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Garbanzo beans, Red Onion, Artichoke Hearts, Red Bell Peppers, Feta Cheese and Grilled Chicken in a Greek Feta Vinaigrette.
Texas Smokehouse - Salad
Romaine, Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Red Onions, Crispy Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and Grilled Chicken in a tangy BBQ Ranch dressing.
Thai Salad
Arugula and Spring Mix with Red Bell Peppers, Shredded Carrots, Daikon Sprouts, Roasted Peanuts, Cucumbers, Celery, Cilantro and Grilled Chicken in a Sesame Dressing.
The Dreamy Vegan - Salad
Kale and Arugula, Broccoli, Edamame, Quinoa, Almonds, Carrots, Scallions, Toasted Almonds and Baked Marinated Tofu in a Creamy Chimichurri Vegan Ranch Dressing.
The Mandarin - SALAD
Romaine , Mixed Greens, Carrots, Mandarin Oranges, Purple Cabbage, Chicken Breast, Crispy Wontons, Scallions and Toasted Almonds in a Creamy Sesame Dressing.
The “BEEF” stro - Salad
Romaine, Mixed green, Cherry Tomatoes, Sautéed Mushrooms, Crispy Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles , Fried onions and Grilled Steak in Chimichurri Dressing.
Waldorf Salad
Mixed greens, Green Apples, Celery, Red Onion, Dried Cranberries, Feta cheese, Bacon, Candied Walnuts and Grilled Chicken in our House Honey Mustard.
“The Toss Up” Cobb - Salad
Romaine, Cherry tomatoes, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Roast Turkey, Bacon, Red Onions and House Honey Mustard.
The Buff N Cluck
Romaine , Carrots, Celery, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onions and Blue cheese Crumbles in our home made Ranch Dressing.
BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD
LIFESTYLE BOWLS
Southwest Beef and Bean Bowl
Spicy and Filling bowl with Organic Quinoa, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese In a Creamy Jalapeno Sauce topped with Flank steak and garnished with Cilantro
Thai Tuna Rice Bowl
Brown Rice, Broccoli, Carrots, Celery, Red onion in a Creamy Sesame Sauce topped with Seared Ahi Tuna, garnished with Scallions
PASTA
BAKED POTATOES
Chili Cheese Baked Potato Bowl
Russet potato, House seasoning, Butter, Cheddar Cheese, Chili and garnished with Red Onion
Loaded Baked Potato Bowl
Russet potato, House seasoning, Butter, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Served with Sour Cream and Scallions
Cheddar Broccoli Baked Potato
Russet potato, House Seasoning, Butter, Cheddar cheese, Cheddar Broccoli sauce garnished With Parsley