SALADS/ WRAPS

$16.45

Seared Ahi tuna salad with mixed greens, purple cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, edamame, daikon sprouts, red bell peppers, scallions, fried onions, sesame seeds and sesame dressing.

$15.45

A Spicy southwest salad with Romaine, Mixed Greens, Corn, Black Beans, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Strips and Grilled Chicken in a Spicy Jalapeno Ranch Dressing.

$13.45

The Toss Up's take on a classic Caesar salad with Romaine, Croutons and Shaved Parmesan and Grilled Chicken with our homemade Creamy Caesar Dressing.

$16.45

A Greek salad with romaine, mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Garbanzo beans, Red Onion, Artichoke Hearts, Red Bell Peppers, Feta Cheese and Grilled Chicken in a Greek Feta Vinaigrette.

$16.45

Romaine, Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Red Onions, Crispy Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and Grilled Chicken in a tangy BBQ Ranch dressing.

$15.45

Arugula and Spring Mix with Red Bell Peppers, Shredded Carrots, Daikon Sprouts, Roasted Peanuts, Cucumbers, Celery, Cilantro and Grilled Chicken in a Sesame Dressing.

$16.45

Kale and Arugula, Broccoli, Edamame, Quinoa, Almonds, Carrots, Scallions, Toasted Almonds and Baked Marinated Tofu in a Creamy Chimichurri Vegan Ranch Dressing.

$15.45

Romaine , Mixed Greens, Carrots, Mandarin Oranges, Purple Cabbage, Chicken Breast, Crispy Wontons, Scallions and Toasted Almonds in a Creamy Sesame Dressing.

$16.45

Romaine, Mixed green, Cherry Tomatoes, Sautéed Mushrooms, Crispy Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles , Fried onions and Grilled Steak in Chimichurri Dressing.

$16.45

Mixed greens, Green Apples, Celery, Red Onion, Dried Cranberries, Feta cheese, Bacon, Candied Walnuts and Grilled Chicken in our House Honey Mustard.

The Buff N Cluck

$15.45

Romaine , Carrots, Celery, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onions and Blue cheese Crumbles in our home made Ranch Dressing.

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

BYO Salad

$9.00

LIFESTYLE BOWLS

$18.45

Spicy and Filling bowl with Organic Quinoa, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese In a Creamy Jalapeno Sauce topped with Flank steak and garnished with Cilantro

$17.45

Brown Rice, Broccoli, Carrots, Celery, Red onion in a Creamy Sesame Sauce topped with Seared Ahi Tuna, garnished with Scallions

PASTA

Spaghetti & Meatball Pasta

$15.45
Chicken Pesto Penne

$17.45

Penne pasta in pesto sauce with tomatoes Topped with Grilled Chicken and garnished with Parmesan cheese and Parsley

$18.45

Spaghetti in Creamy Alfredo sauce topped with Grilled Shrimp and garnished with Parmesan Cheese and Parsley

BAKED POTATOES

$13.45

Russet potato, House seasoning, Butter, Cheddar Cheese, Chili and garnished with Red Onion

$12.45

Russet potato, House seasoning, Butter, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Served with Sour Cream and Scallions

$13.45

Russet potato, House Seasoning, Butter, Cheddar cheese, Cheddar Broccoli sauce garnished With Parsley

SMOOTHIES

24 Oz Smoothie

$10.45

16 Oz Smoothie

$8.45

ACAI BOWLS

Small - 1 Scoop

$9.75

Medium - 2 Scoop

$11.75

Large - 3 Scoop

$14.75

SOUPS

Broccoli cheddar 8oz

$6.45

Broccoli cheddar 16oz

$9.45

Chicken noodle 8oz

$6.45
Chicken noodle 16oz

$9.45

Chicken Tortilla 8oz

$7.45

Chicken Tortilla 16oz

$10.45
Chili 8oz

Chili 8oz

$7.45

Chili 16oz

$10.45
Clam chowder 8oz

Clam chowder 8oz

$7.45

Clam Chowder 16oz

$10.45
Tomato Bisque 8oz

Tomato Bisque 8oz

$6.45

Tomato Bisque 16oz

$9.45

KIDS MENU

Turkey Wrap

$7.50

Chicken Wrap

$7.50

Pasta w/ butter

$7.50

Pasta w/ marinara sauce

$7.50

DRINKS

Fountain drinks

$3.75+

Speciality Drinks

$4.75+

Sparkling water

$4.45

Bottled water

$3.50

Water Cup

DESSERTS

Brownie

$4.25

Rice crispy treat

$4.25

Vegan Coffee Cake

$5.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Choc Chip Cookie

$3.00

EXTRAS

Add Extra Naan

$0.50

Chips

$2.45