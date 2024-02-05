Bowl'd Food On The Go!
The Traveling Bowl
Current Weekly Specials
- Regular Watermelon Lemonade$1.99
- Large Watermelon Lemonade$2.89
- Pulled Pork and Cheesy Hashbrowns$7.00+Out of stock
Our pulled pork is topped with BBQ sauce, next to cheesy hashbrowns
- Pork & Loaded Baked Potato$9.75Out of stock
Our Pulled Pork topped with BBQ next to a loaded baked potato. Potato topped with butter, cheese, sour cream, bacon, green onion.
- Chicken & Noodles w/Mashed Potatoes$7.00+
- Everything Bagel Salad$5.75+
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, red onions, "everything bagel" croutons, cream cheese, cucumbers, boiled eggs. Served with house ranch or honey mustard on the side.
- loaded baker$4.00
Signature Bowls
- Meatloaf & Cheesy Hashbrowns$5.89+
Our signature meatloaf is topped with a ketchup base sauce, next to our cheesy hash browns that are topped with crunchy potato sticks
- Cream Cheese Chicken Bacon Rice$5.89+
Our cream cheese chicken over rice, topped with shredded cheese, tomato & red onion mix, avocado, bacon, sour cream
- House Salad$2.68+
Romaine, shredded cheese, tomato & red onion mix, croutons, bacon served with house ranch or honey mustard
- Strawberry Bacon Avocado Salad$5.15+
Romaine, strawberries, pistachios, sliced almonds, avocado, bacon & a house vinaigrette.
- Cream Cheese Chicken Taco Salad$5.89+
Our cream cheese chicken over Doritos, topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato & red onion mix, avocado, and sour cream
Drinks
Desserts
- Fruit Cobbler$2.45
Flavor varies daily. Peach, apple, cherry, blueberry. Grandma's recipe
- Banana Cookie$1.00
- 4 Pieces Truffle Giftbox$5.00
Assortment of flavors
- 32 Pieces Truffle Tray$25.00
Assortment of flavors
- Brownie$1.25
- Handmade Truffle
A soft cookie & cream cheese filling, rolled & covered in chocolate
- 16 Pieces Truffle Giftbox$15.00
Assortment of flavors
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
- sugar cookie cup$2.00Out of stock
- blondie$2.75Out of stock
- Strawberry cookie$1.65
- strawberry brownie$2.15Out of stock
- Heart Cookie$3.00Out of stock