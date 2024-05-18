The Ugly Dog Pub - Highlands
Apps and Salads
- Chicken Wings
Crispy smoked wings served with celery sticks and two dipping sauces$14.00
- Chicken Tenders
Hand-breaded tenders served with celery sticks and two dipping sauces$14.00
- Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried green tomatoes with house-made pimento cheese and cilantro-yogurt sauce$12.00
- Pretzels & Cheese Dip
Soft pretzels with queso$11.00
- Loaded 'Tater Tots
Cheddar jack cheese, bacon, and jalapeños. Served with ranch dipping sauce$11.00
- Feta Dip
Whipped feta with herbs and topped with honey, served with lavash$10.00
- Ugly Dog Guacamole
House-made and topped with feta cheese. Served with house-made corn tortilla chips$11.00
- Jalapeño Macaroni Bites
Slightly spicy macaroni bites fried golden brown. Served with ranch dressing$11.00
- Pimento Cheese
House-made pimento cheese served with lavash crackers$10.00
- Ugly Dog Dip
House-made dip of spicy sausage, tomatoes, peppers, and cream cheese$10.00
- Blue Cheese Chips
Potato chips with melted blue cheese crumble, on the menu since June 2010$9.00
- Rocket Cobb Salad
Arugula, eggs, chopped bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, avocado, corn, and avocado ranch dressing$14.50
- Dog House Salad
Mixed greens with grape tomatoes, dried cranberries, goat cheese, and toasted walnuts. Served with champagne vinaigrette dressing$13.50
- Quinoa Salad
Quinoa, dried apricots, feta cheese, pumpkin seeds, and spring mix tossed with house vinaigrette$13.50
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmesan cheese and croûtons$11.00
- Soup of the Day$7.00