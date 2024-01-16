The Uphill Grill 1 w 15th st
Breakfast
- Chorizo breakfast burrito
Local chorizo, 3 fried eggs, pop them yolks or leave them runny, pepper jack cheese, in a homemade tortilla.$10.00
- Bacon breakfast burrito
Daily’s applewood smoked bacon, 3 eggs, cheddar jack cheese, in a homemade tortilla.$10.00
- Veggie breakfast burrito
Sautéed mixed veggies. Broccoli, red, yellow, orange bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, yellow onions, 2 eggs, cheddar jack cheese, on a homemade salsa herb or garlic herb tortilla.$10.00
- Steak breakfast burrito
Sautéed yellow onions and mushrooms, grilled steak, 2 eggs and cheddar jack cheese in a homemade tortilla.$12.00
- The Big Breakfast Burrito
Local chorizo, 2 eggs, hash browns, pepper jack cheese in a homemade tortilla.$11.00
- French Toast Sandy
Dailey’s sausage, fried egg, melted white American cheese on a English muffin or texas toast.$10.00
- Breakfast Sandy
Fried egg, dailey’s bacon, melted white American cheese on an English muffin or Texas toast.$7.00
- The Bodega
2 egg omelette, dailey’s bacon, melted white American cheese on a toasted brioche bun topped with our in house bodega sauce.$8.00
- Breakfast Quesadilla
Fried egg, dailey’s bacon, melted white American cheese on an English muffin or Texas toast.$13.00
- Chorizo breakfast burrito with hash browns$12.00
- Bacon breakfast burrito with hash browns$12.00
- Veggie breakfast burrito with hash browns$12.00
- Steak breakfast burrito with hash browns$12.00
- Double meat breakfast sandy$11.00
- Break fast taco$4.00
Gyro
Salads
- Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese, cucumber, our in house made balsamic.$17.00
- Gyro Salad
Mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, tomatoes, feta, grilled gyro meat$17.00
- Steak Salad$17.00
- Taco Salad
Greens, tortilla chips, tomato's, black olive's, local chorizo, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, house made salsa, magic sauce.$17.00
Sandwiches
- B.K.
Grilled fish, red cabbage mix, tomato's, red onion, pepper jack cheese, on a toasted hoagie.$16.00
- Blackend Ahi
Blackened yellowfin tuna, with a in house made roasted red pepper sauce, topped with local sunflower and radish micro greens, on a toasted brioche roll.$17.00
- Cheesesteak traditional with sautéed onion's$17.00
- Cheesesteak with only mushroom's$17.00
- Cheesesteak with sautéed onion's and mushroom's$18.00
- Cheese steak bowl traditional$17.00
- Cheese steak onions and shrooms bowl$18.00
- Cheese steak no onion or shrooms bowl$16.00