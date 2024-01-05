The Upper Crust 30 William Pope Dr Suite 105
- Sour Cream & Chive Fries$6.95
Lightly seasoned served with (1) ranch dressing.
- Onion Rings$7.75
- Mozzerala Sticks$9.25
Served with (1) Marinara Sauce
- Wings$13.95
Fried
- Calamari$13.50
Served on top of Romanie Lettuce Fried with Roasted Red Peppers and Jalapenos
- Garlic Bread$3.95
Homemade Garlic Butter on a 6" Italian Hoagie. Served with (1) Marinara.
- Cheese Bread$6.95
Homemade Garlic Butter topped with mozzarella cheese on a 6" Italian Bread. Served with (1) Marinara.
- Mozzerella Tomato Bread$7.75
Homemade Garlic Butter topped with tomatoes and mozzarella cheese on a 6" Italian Bread. Served with (1) Marinara.
- Bruschetta$10.95
Toasted Italian Bread w/ Onions, Diced Tomatoes tossed in our Homemade Italian Dressing.
- Bread Sticks$9.95
Served with (1) Pizza sauce.
- Side Spaghetti$7.95
Side portion of Spaghetti noodles with Homemade Meat Sauce
- Meatball Appetizer$1.75
(1) Meatball, served with Our Homemade Meat Sauce
- Cheese Fries$7.50
Our famous sour and chive fries topped with mozzarella. Served with (1) Ranch.
- Scoop Shrimp Salad$6.95
Mixed in our homemade dill sauce.
- Scoop Chicken Salad$5.75
Homemade chicken salad with celery, almonds and spices.
- Chips$0.75
Bag of 1 OZ Classic Lays Chips
- 12" Pizza Dough$4.00
12oz uncooked dough ball to make your own pizza at home
- 16" Pizza Dough$7.00
18oz uncooked dough ball to make your own pizza at home
- Chicken Finger App$9.50
(4-5) Tenders, comes with (1) Dressing of Choice
- Buffalo Chicken Finger App$9.75
(4-5) Tenders, comes with (1) Blue Cheese Dressing or (1) dressing of choice
- Extra Dressings
Salads
- Notorious Grilled Chicken Salad$14.25
A large tossed salad with green peppers, onions, cucumber, black olives, tomatoes, grilled chicken, seasoned french fries and mozzarella.
- Low Country's Best Shrimp Salad$15.25
Fresh shrimp tossed in a creamy dill dressing piled on a large tossed salad with onions, cucumbers, black olives, and tomatoes.
- Antipasto Salad$14.25
A large tossed salad with onions, kalamata olives, green peppers, tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, pepperoni, salami, ham, canadian bacon, provolone cheese with house dressing.
- Chicken Teriyaki Salad$13.25
Grilled chicken and mushrooms sauteed in a teriyaki glaze over ice burg lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and green peppers.
- Chicken Salad$12.95
A large toss salad with green peppers, onions, cucumbers, black oilives, and a heaping portion of our homemade chicken salad.
- Chef Salad$13.50
A large tossed salad with green peppers, onions, cucumbers, black olives, tomatoes, ham, turkey, hard boiled egg and provolone cheese.
- Small Spinach Salad$10.95
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, bacon, hard boiled egg and mozzerella cheese. Comes with our homemade honey mustard.
- Large Spinach Salad$13.50
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, bacon, hard boiled egg and mozzerella cheese. Comes with our homemade honey mustard.
- Small Greek Salad$9.95
Crispy romaine lettuce, feta cheese, onions, kalamata olives, tomatoes and pepperoncini peppers
- Large Greek Salad$12.95
Crispy romaine lettuce, feta cheese, onions, kalamata olives, tomatoes and pepperoncini peppers
- Small Caesar Salad$7.75
Crispy romaine lettuce, ceasar dressing, fresh parmesan cheese and croutons.
- Large Caesar Salad$8.95
Crispy romaine lettuce, ceasar dressing, fresh parmesan cheese and croutons.
- Small Tossed Salad$7.95
Ice burg lettuce topped with freshly sliced green peppers, onions, cucumbers, black olives and tomatoes.
- Large Tossed Salad$10.25
Ice burg lettuce topped with freshly sliced green peppers, onions, cucumbers, black olives and tomatoes.
Sand, Wraps & Baskets
Wraps
- Pizza Wrap$11.25
Pepperoni, crumbled sausage, ham, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, pizza sauce and mozzarella.
- Roasted Red Pepper Wrap$10.95
Homemade roasted red pepper sauce with chicken, spinach and tomatoes.
- Steak Wrap$10.95
Sauteed steak with mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, special sauce (ranch) and mozzarella.
- Club Wrap$11.25
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, provolone cheese and special sauce (ranch).
- Super Veggie Wrap$11.95
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, spinach, broccoli, artichokes, lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella with special sauce (ranch).
- Chicken Wrap$10.95
Grilled chicken with mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, special sauce (ranch) and mozzarella.
- Shrimp Salad Wrap$12.95
Shrimp Salad piled high with lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
- Chicken Salad Wrap$11.25
Chicken Salad piled high with lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
Grinders
- Veal Parmesan$10.95
Breaded veal with homemade marinara sauce and provolone cheese.
- Chicken Parmesan$10.95
Breaded Chicken with homemade marinara sauce and provolone cheese.
- Cheese Steak Supreme$10.25
Thinly sliced tender steak piled with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and topped with our homemade red sauce and provolone.
- Chicken Breast Fillet$9.95
Sliced grilled chicken breast with melted provolone cheese and topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes.
- Grilled Italian$10.50
Grilled salami, canadian bacon, ham, pepperoni with grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese with our house dressing on the side.
- Meatball$10.50
Homemade meatballs and meat sauce baked with melted provolone cheese.
- Sausage Supreme$10.50
Italian link sausage smothered with sauteed onions, green peppers, homemade red sauce and provolone cheese.
- Steak Grinder$9.95
Thinly sliced steak and melted provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
- Chicken Supreme$10.50
Grilled chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, homemade red sauce and provolone cheese.
- Eggplant$10.25
Fried eggplant cutlet with homemade marinara sauce and provolone cheese.
- Turkey$9.95
A generous portion of sliced turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
- Club$10.25
Includes a combination of ham, turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo.
Baskets
Lunch Pasta
- Lunch Veal Parmesan$14.75
Italian breaded veal cutlet with provolone cheese, homemade marinara and served over a fresh bed of spaghetti.
- Lunch Chicken Parmesan$13.75
Italian breaded chicken breast with provolone cheese, homemade marinara and served over a fresh bed of spaghetti.
- Lunch Eggplant Parmesan$13.75
Italian breaded eggplant cutlet with provolone cheese, homemade marinara and served over a fresh bed of spaghetti.
- Lunch Spaghetti & Meatballs$12.75
Spaghetti, homemade meatball and "The Upper Crust" traditional meat sauce.
- Lunch H.R.'s Lasanga$13.75
A perfect bleand of layered pasta, cheeses, ricotta and "The Upper Crust" traditional meat sauce.
- Lunch Fettucini Alfredo$11.75
Fettucini pasta served with a creamy parmesan sauce.
- Lunch Baked Ziti$12.75
Ziti topped with "The Upper Crust" traditional meat sauce, topped with mozzarella and baked to perfection.
- Lunch Low Country Fettucini$14.75
Shrimp, Italian sweet sausage and creamy alfredo sauce served over fettucini pasta.
- Lunch Cajun Alfredo$14.25
A creamy parmesan sauce "Cajun Style" tossed with fettucini pasta.
- Lunch Ravioli$12.75
(4) Jumbo sized stuffed with ricotta cheese, and "The Upper Crust" traditional meat sauce.
- Lunch Spinach Stuffed Shells$13.75
(3) Pasta shells stuffed with spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan cheese (Homemade)
Dinner Pasta
Dinner Pastas
- Dinner Veal Parmesan$17.95
Italian breaded veal cutlet with provolone cheese, homemade marinara and served over a fresh bed of spaghetti.
- Dinner Chicken Parmesan$17.95
Italian breaded chicken breast with provolone cheese, homemade marinara and served over a fresh bed of spaghetti.
- Dinner Eggplant Parmesan$17.95
Italian breaded eggplant cutlet with provolone cheese, homemade marinara and served over a fresh bed of spaghetti.
- Dinner Spaghetti & Meatballs$15.95
Spaghetti, homemade meatball and "The Upper Crust" traditional meat sauce.
- Dinner H.R.'s Lasanga$16.95
A perfect bleand of layered pasta, cheeses, ricotta and "The Upper Crust" traditional meat sauce.
- Dinner Fettucini Alfredo$13.95
Fettucini pasta served with a creamy parmesan sauce.
- Dinner Baked Ziti$15.95
Ziti topped with "The Upper Crust" traditional meat sauce, topped with mozzarella and baked to perfection.
- Dinner Low Country Fettucini$17.95
Shrimp, Italian sweet sausage and creamy alfredo sauce served over fettucini pasta.
- Dinner Cajun Alfredo$16.95
A creamy parmesan sauce "Cajun Style" tossed with fettucini pasta.
- Dinner Ravioli$15.95
(6) Jumbo sized stuffed with ricotta cheese, and "The Upper Crust" traditional meat sauce.
- Dinner Spinach Stuffed Shells$16.95
(5) Pasta shells stuffed with spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan cheese
Pizza
Slice
- Cheese Slice$4.50
Hand Tossed
- Slice House Special$6.95
Pepperoni, crumbled sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black oilives and extra cheese
- Slice Super Deluxe$7.95
Same as House Special plus ham, canadian bacon, salami and diced tomatoes.
- Slice Meat Lovers$7.25
Pepperoni, crumbled sausage, ground beef, bacon and ham.
- Slice Roasted Red Pepper$7.25
Homemade roasted red pepper sauce with chicken, spinach and diced tomatoes.
- Slice Malibu$7.25
Homemade garlic oil sauce topped with feta cheese, spinach and sun dried tomatoes.
- Slice Veggie$7.25
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and diced tomaotes.
- Slice Super Veggie$8.25
Spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, green peppers, onions, black olives and diced tomatoes
- Slice Frogmore$8.25
Italian sweet sausage, shrimp and onions.
- Slice Lite Bite$7.25
Homemade garlic oil sauce with chicken, broccoli and diced tomatoes
- Slice BBQ$7.25
BBQ sauce, chicken, onions and bacon.
- Slice Castnet$8.25
Homemade garlic oil sauce topped with fresh diced tomatoes and shrimp.
- Slice Greek$7.25
Homemade garlic oil sauce with kalamata olives, fresh diced tomaotes and feta cheese.
- Slice Hawaiian$5.70
Homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella, ham and pineapple.
- Slice Margarita$5.70
12"
- 12" Cheese Pizza$14.95
- 12" House Special$22.95
Pepperoni, crumbled sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black oilives and extra cheese
- 12" Super Deluxe$23.95
Same as House Special plus ham, canadian bacon, salami and diced tomatoes.
- 12" Meat Lovers$22.95
Pepperoni, crumbled sausage, ground beef, bacon and ham.
- 12" Roasted Red Pepper$22.95
Homemade roasted red pepper sauce with chicken, spinach and diced tomatoes.
- 12" Malibu$21.75
Homemade garlic oil sauce topped with feta cheese, spinach and sun dried tomatoes.
- 12" Veggie$20.95
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and diced tomaotes.
- 12" Super Veggie$22.85
Spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, green peppers, onions, black olives and diced tomatoes
- 12" Frogmore$22.95
Italian sweet sausage, shrimp and onions.
- 12" Lite Bite$21.95
Homemade garlic oil sauce with chicken, broccoli and diced tomatoes
- 12" BBQ$23.95
BBQ sauce, chicken, onions and bacon.
- 12" Castnet$22.95
Homemade garlic oil sauce topped with fresh diced tomatoes and shrimp.
- 12" Greek$21.95
Homemade garlic oil sauce with kalamata olives, fresh diced tomaotes and feta cheese.
- 12" Hawaiin$18.95
Homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella, ham and pineapple.
- 12" Margarita$18.95
16"
- 16" Cheese Pizza$18.95
- 16" House Special$26.95
Pepperoni, crumbled sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black oilives and extra cheese
- 16" Super Deluxe$28.95
Same as House Special plus ham, canadian bacon, salami and diced tomatoes.
- 16" Meat Lovers$26.95
Pepperoni, crumbled sausage, ground beef, bacon and ham.
- 16" Roasted Red Pepper$25.95
Homemade roasted red pepper sauce with chicken, spinach and diced tomatoes.
- 16" Malibu$24.95
Homemade garlic oil sauce topped with feta cheese, spinach and sun dried tomatoes.
- 16" Veggie$24.95
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and diced tomaotes.
- 16" Super Veggie$26.85
Spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, green peppers, onions, black olives and diced tomatoes
- 16" Frogmore$25.95
Italian sweet sausage, shrimp and onions.
- 16" Lite Bite$25.95
Homemade garlic oil sauce with chicken, broccoli and diced tomatoes
- 16" BBQ$26.95
BBQ sauce, chicken, onions and bacon.
- 16" Castnet$25.95
Homemade garlic oil sauce topped with fresh diced tomatoes and shrimp.
- 16" Greek$25.95
Homemade garlic oil sauce with kalamata olives, fresh diced tomaotes and feta cheese.
- 16" Hawaiian$23.45
Homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella, ham and pineapple.
- 16" Margarita$23.45
14" Fat Boy
- 14" Fat Boy Cheese$16.95
- 14" Fat Boy House Special$23.95
Pepperoni, crumbled sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black oilives and extra cheese
- 14" Fat Boy Super Deluxe$25.95
Same as House Special plus ham, canadian bacon, salami and diced tomatoes.
- 14" Fat Boy Meat Lovers$24.95
Pepperoni, crumbled sausage, ground beef, bacon and ham.
- 14" Fat Boy Roasted Red Pepper$22.95
Homemade roasted red pepper sauce with chicken, spinach and diced tomatoes.
- 14" Fat Boy Malibu$22.95
Homemade garlic oil sauce topped with feta cheese, spinach and sun dried tomatoes.
- 14" Fat Boy Veggie$22.95
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and diced tomaotes.
- 14" Fat Boy Super Veggie$24.95
Spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, green peppers, onions, black olives and diced tomatoes
- 14" Fat Boy Frogmore$23.95
Italian sweet sausage, shrimp and onions.
- 14" Fat Boy Lite Bite$22.95
Homemade garlic oil sauce with chicken, broccoli and diced tomatoes
- 14" Fat Boy BBQ$24.95
BBQ sauce, chicken, onions and bacon.
- 14" Fat Boy Castnet$23.95
Homemade garlic oil sauce topped with fresh diced tomatoes and shrimp.
- 14" Fat Boy Greek$23.95
Homemade garlic oil sauce with kalamata olives, fresh diced tomaotes and feta cheese.
- 14" Fat Boy Hawaiian$21.45
Homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella, ham and pineapple.
- 14" Fat Boy Margarita$21.45
14" Upper Crust
- 14" Upper Crust Pizza$16.95
Thin crust on bottom and thin crist on top. (Stuffed Pizza)
- 14" Upper Crust House Special$23.95
Pepperoni, crumbled sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black oilives and extra cheese
- 14" Upper Crust Super Deluxe$25.95
Same as House Special plus ham, canadian bacon, salami and diced tomatoes.
- 14" Upper Crust Meat Lovers$24.95
Pepperoni, crumbled sausage, ground beef, bacon and ham.
- 14" Upper Crust Roasted Red Pepper$22.95
Homemade roasted red pepper sauce with chicken, spinach and diced tomatoes.
- 14" Upper Crust Malibu$22.95
Homemade garlic oil sauce topped with feta cheese, spinach and sun dried tomatoes.
- 14" Upper Crust Veggie$22.95
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and diced tomaotes.
- 14" Upper Crust Super Veggie$24.95
Spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, green peppers, onions, black olives and diced tomatoes
- 14" Upper Crust Frogmore$23.95
Italian sweet sausage, shrimp and onions.
- 14" Upper Crust Lite Bite$22.95
Homemade garlic oil sauce with chicken, broccoli and diced tomatoes
- 14" Upper Crust BBQ$24.95
BBQ sauce, chicken, onions and bacon.
- 14" Upper Crust Castnet$22.95
Homemade garlic oil sauce topped with fresh diced tomatoes and shrimp.
- 14" Upper Crust Greek$22.95
Homemade garlic oil sauce with kalamata olives, fresh diced tomaotes and feta cheese.
- 14" Upper Crust Hawaiian$21.45
Homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella, ham and pineapple.
- 14" Upper Crust Margarita$21.45
3 Topping Calzones
Calzones
- Calzones$10.95
A small stuffed pizza with ricotta, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese then folded and basted with our homemade garlic butter baked to perfection
- Calzone House Special$13.95
- Calzone Super Deluxe$14.25
- Calzone Meat Lovers$13.95
- Calzone RRP$14.25
- Calzone Malibu$13.50
- Calzone Veggie$13.50
- Calzone Super Veggie$13.95
- Calzone Frogmore$14.25
- Calzone Lite Bite$14.25
- Calzone BBQ$14.25
- Calzone Castnet$13.95
- Calzone Greek$12.95
- Calzone Hawaiian$12.75
- Calzone Margarita$12.75
10" Gluten Free
- 10" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza$12.95
Thin Crust
- 10" Gluten Free House Special$18.95
Pepperoni, crumbled sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black oilives and extra cheese
- 10" Gluten Free Super Deluxe$19.95
Same as House Special plus ham, canadian bacon, salami and diced tomatoes.
- 10" Gluten Free Meat Lovers$18.95
Pepperoni, crumbled sausage, ground beef, bacon and ham.
- 10" Gluten Free Roasted Red Pepper$19.95
Homemade roasted red pepper sauce with chicken, spinach and diced tomatoes.
- 10" Gluten Free Malibu$17.75
Homemade garlic oil sauce topped with feta cheese, spinach and sun dried tomatoes.
- 10" Gluten Free Veggie$15.95
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and diced tomaotes.
- 10" Gluten Free Super Veggie$17.95
Spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, green peppers, onions, black olives and diced tomatoes
- 10" Gluten Free Frogmore$18.95
Italian sweet sausage, shrimp and onions.
- 10" Gluten Free Lite Bite$18.95
Homemade garlic oil sauce with chicken, broccoli and diced tomatoes
- 10" Gluten Free BBQ$19.95
BBQ sauce, chicken, onions and bacon.
- 10" Gluten Free Castnet$19.95
Homemade garlic oil sauce topped with fresh diced tomatoes and shrimp.
- 10" Gluten Free Greek$17.75
Homemade garlic oil sauce with kalamata olives, fresh diced tomaotes and feta cheese.
- 10" Gluten Free Hawaiian$15.45
Homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella, ham and pineapple.
- 10" Gluten Free Margarita$15.45
14" Gluten Free
- 14" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza$16.95
Thin Crust
- 14" Gluten Free House Special$24.95
Pepperoni, crumbled sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black oilives and extra cheese
- 14" Gluten Free Super Deluxe$25.95
Same as House Special plus ham, canadian bacon, salami and diced tomatoes.
- 14" Gluten Free Meat Lovers$23.95
Pepperoni, crumbled sausage, ground beef, bacon and ham.
- 14" Gluten Free Roasted Red Pepper$23.95
Homemade roasted red pepper sauce with chicken, spinach and diced tomatoes.
- 14" Gluten Free Malibu$22.95
Homemade garlic oil sauce topped with feta cheese, spinach and sun dried tomatoes.
- 14" Gluten Free Veggie$22.95
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and diced tomaotes.
- 14" Gluten Free Super Veggie$24.85
Spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, green peppers, onions, black olives and diced tomatoes
- 14" Gluten Free Frogmore$23.95
Italian sweet sausage, shrimp and onions.
- 14" Gluten Free Lite Bite$23.95
Homemade garlic oil sauce with chicken, broccoli and diced tomatoes
- 14" Gluten Free BBQ$24.95
BBQ sauce, chicken, onions and bacon.
- 14" Gluten Free Castnet$23.95
Homemade garlic oil sauce topped with fresh diced tomatoes and shrimp.
- 14" Gluten Free Greek$22.95
Homemade garlic oil sauce with kalamata olives, fresh diced tomaotes and feta cheese.
- 14" Gluten Free Hawaiian$15.45
Homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella, ham and pineapple.
- 14" Gluten Free Margarita$20.15
10" Cauliflower
- 10" Califlower Pizza$12.95
Thin Crust
- 10" Califlower House Special$18.95
Pepperoni, crumbled sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black oilives and extra cheese
- 10" Califlower Super Deluxe$19.95
Same as House Special plus ham, canadian bacon, salami and diced tomatoes.
- 10" Califlower Meat Lovers$18.95
Pepperoni, crumbled sausage, ground beef, bacon and ham.
- 10" Califlower Roasted Red Pepper$19.95
Homemade roasted red pepper sauce with chicken, spinach and diced tomatoes.
- 10" Califlower Malibu$17.75
Homemade garlic oil sauce topped with feta cheese, spinach and sun dried tomatoes.
- 10" Califlower Veggie$15.95
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and diced tomaotes.
- 10" Califlower Super Veggie$17.95
Spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, green peppers, onions, black olives and diced tomatoes
- 10" Califlower Frogmore$18.95
Italian sweet sausage, shrimp and onions.
- 10" Califlower Lite Bite$18.95
Homemade garlic oil sauce with chicken, broccoli and diced tomatoes
- 10" Califlower BBQ$19.95
BBQ sauce, chicken, onions and bacon.
- 10" Califlower Castnet$19.95
Homemade garlic oil sauce topped with fresh diced tomatoes and shrimp.
- 10" Califlower Greek$17.75
Homemade garlic oil sauce with kalamata olives, fresh diced tomaotes and feta cheese.
- 10" Cauliflower Hawaiian$15.45
Homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella, ham and pineapple.
- 10" Cauliflower Margarita$15.45
1/2 BYO 1/2 Specialty Pizzas
1/2 + 1/2 Specialty Pizzas
Kids
Kids Menu
- Kids Chicken Fingers$8.95
(2) Chicken Tenders and side of fries. Comes with Honey Mustard dressing
- Kids Spaghetti$8.95
Comes with Meat Sauce and a side of fries.
- Kids Cheese Ravioli$8.95
Comes with Meat Sauce and side of fries.
- Kids Pizza Bread$8.95
6" Italian white bread role, pizza sauce and cheese. Comes with fries.