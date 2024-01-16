Visit Us Today!
The Upper Room
Food
Appetizers
- The Coup
Our signature marinated wings fried to perfection with your choice of our house made sauces and rubs$13.00
- H st Eggrolls
Our perfectly seasoned shredded steak mixed with our homemade caramelized onions, shredded provolone and mozzarella cheese sauce wrapped and fried to perfection$14.00
- Queso Sayso
12 inch flour tortillas griddled to perfection with selected cheeses and marinated meats of your choosing w/ pico de galo sour cream and cilantro aioli$13.00
- The Big Ticket
6oz Lobster tail stuffed with our signature, crab cake mix and laced with our homemade roasted garlic butter, and wrapped with spring roll pastry for the most decadent bite served with our homemade aïoli$19.00
- Slamming Sliders
3 filling silders with soft hawaiian roll buns, signature sauce, lettuce and tomato$14.00
- The Stallion (Shrimp Basket)
8 jumbo prawns butterflied marinated and country fried to perfection served with our homemade fries tarter sauce and aioli$20.00
Entrees
- The Deziyah
Four colossal butterflied prawns, seasoned and grilled to perfection and based with our house, roasted garlic-lobster butter. This Entree is accompanied with two sides of your choice (we suggest mashed potatoes and spinach)$28.00
- The King Salmon
Thick 10oz Cajun seasoned salmon grilled to your liking and served with your choice of two sides and bur blanc sauce$30.00
- The Boujie
Our Mediterranean style Bronzino butterflied and chargrilled until the flesh is buttery and flaky and skin is lightly crisped. This is served with a small arugula and sumac onion salad dressed with spiced pomegranate vinaigrette$32.00
- The 1360
Our signature lamb chop dinner includes four thick, lamb chops seasoned to perfection and grilled to your preference with your choice of our signature sides and DEMi sauce$38.00OUT OF STOCK
- The Upper Room
16 oz ribeye steak seasoned simply and grilled to your personal preference including two of our signature sides and home made steak sauce$32.00
- The Oriental
Fragrant Jasmine rice that is wok tossed with scallion, ginger, chili, and home brewed dark soy and jumbo lump crabmeat$25.00
- The Ramen Bowl
72 hour broth brewed with aromatics fresh udon noodle topped with nori ,soft boiled egg, enoki mushrooms ,scallions and roasted chicken$14.00
- Pasta
Our creamy cheesy Alfredo sauce with fettuccini and your choice of protein$10.00
- Cajun Pasta
If your looking for a bump in flavor and want spice in your life with our Cajun cream sauce with pepper and onions and penne pasta$12.00
- Hst Cakes
A handcrafted 10oz jumbo lump crab cake, no filler that is served with two our premium sides and citrus burr blanc sauce$30.00
Handhelds
- Lifted Burger
Fresh 10 oz handcrafted burger patty beef/turkey with our secret seasoning grilled to your preference. Monterey Jack cheese caramelized onions and our signature jack daniels glaze lettuce and tomato on buttery brioche served with fries$18.00
- Hundo
Our brined and buttermilk fried chicken with provolone cheese. Pickle and chipotle aioli on a butter toasted brioche bun with fries$17.00
Salads
Sides
Brunch
- $65 Brunch and Mimosas$65.00
- The UR Salmon Egg and Cheese Croissant$15.00
- Hst Henny Hawaii French Toast$18.00
- The Carter Waffles and Chicken Tenders$22.00
- The District Fried Shrimp and Grits$24.00
- Mimosa Tower$35.00
- The Presidential Fish and Grits$21.00
- Cinnamon Pancakes$10.00
- Classy Caesar Salad$8.00
- Angel’s Jumbo Shrimp$18.00