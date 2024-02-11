The Urban Deli
FOOD
Sandwiches
- The Kings Row!$15.95
Pastrami, Ham, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Pesto Sauce, Mayo, Mustard on Dutch Crunch
- The Lakeside$11.95
Black Forest Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Chipotle Mayo on Sliced Sourdough!
- The Double R$12.95
Hot Pastrami, Mild Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Sauce on Marbled Rye!
- The Kietzke$12.95
London Broil Roast Beef, Vermont Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Horseradish Cream Sauce on Dutch Crunch!
- The Idlewild$11.95
Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Srirancha on a Soft Roll!
- The Virginia$11.95
Virginia Ham, Hard Salami, Vermont Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Garlic Pesto House Sauce on a Soft Roll!
- The McCarran$12.95
Virginia Ham, Pastrami, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Deli Mustard on Dutch Crunch!
- The Pyramid$11.95
Albacore Tuna Salad, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Garlic Pesto House Sauce on Sliced Wheat!
- The Green Acres$11.95
Avocado, Sprouts, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Olives, Boursin Cheese, Garlic Pesto House Sauce on Sliced Wheat!
- The Mount Rose$15.95
Hot Pastrami, Salami, Ham, American and Provolone Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo and Mustard on Sourdough
- The Keystone$14.95
Turkey and Salami with melted Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Avocado and Garlic Mayo on toasted Sourdough
- The Galena$13.95
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado and Horseradish Mayo on Sourdough Slices
- The Sutro$15.95
Ham and Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese and Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on Dutch Crunch with a Garlic Mayo Spread
- The Mira Loma$15.95
Ham and Turkey, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Yellow Mustard and Deli Mustard on a Soft Roll
- The Longley$15.95
Chicken Salad w/Bacon MELT! Whole wheat roll, mayo, mustard, Vermont cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onion
- The Robb$16.95
Chicken, Salami and Bacon with melted Swiss on Dutch Crunch topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a Spicy Honey Mustard with Mayo
- The Rio Wrangler$16.95
A Classic French Dip...half a pound of thinly sliced London Broil Roast Beef and garlic mayonnaise on a French Roll, served with Au Jus and Deli Mustard
- Build Your Own Sandwich$11.95