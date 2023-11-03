The Vault Deli
Vault Menu
Sandwich
- #1 Rollins Rueben$11.00
Rye Bread, Corned Beef, Swiss, Kraut,
- #2 Mikes a Turkey$9.50
Cheese Bread, Lemon Pepper Mayo, Smoked Turkey, White Cheddar, Tomatoes, Lettuce
- #3 Hambone$9.50
Cheese Bread, Red Pepper Mayo, Ham, Provolone, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers,Lettuce
- #5 Gobblin Oinker$10.50
Ciabatta Roll, Honey Mustard, Turkey, Provolone, Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce
- #8 A.B.C$9.50
Ciabatta Roll, Apples, Brie Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Apples, Lettuce
- #9 Caprese$8.50
Baguette, Pesto, Mozarella, Tomatoes
- #10 Chicken Salad$9.00
Croissant, Chicken, Onions, Celery, Mayo
- #13 Chefs Turkey Rueben$11.00
Rye Bread, Smoked Turkey, Swiss, Coleslaw
- #18 Club Florine Fantastic$10.50
Cheese Bread, Smoked Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Mayo, Tomatoes, Lettuce
- #19 What the HECK? Double Double$14.00
Rye Bread, Double Corned Beef, Double Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1,000 Island Dressing
- #20 Hot Beefy Swiss$11.00
Baguettes, Horsey Mayo, Roastbeef, Swiss, Onions, Green Peppers
- #21 BBC$11.00
Whole Grain Bread, Horsey Mayo, Onions, Roastbeef, White Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce
- #22 Cheesy Chicken$9.50
Cheese Bread, Red Pepper Mayo, Chicken, Gouda, Cucumbers, Lettuce
- #23 Three Cheese x3$9.50
Cheese Bread, Gouda, Swiss, Mozzarella
- #25 B.L.T$10.00
Cheese Bread, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes
- #26 Staff Debate$10.50
Cheese Bread, Artichoke Spread, Smoked Turkey, Provolone, Tomatoes, Onions
- #29 Jake the Snake$11.00
Ciabatta Roll, Red Pepper Mayo, Roastbeef, White Cheddar, tomatoes, Cucumbers, Lettuce
- #30 Pizza Boy$10.50
Herb Bread, Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pepperoni, onions, Mozzarella
- #31 T.N.T$9.50
Herb Bread, Spicy Mustard, Artichoke Spread, Onions, Tomatoes, Smoked Cheddar, Provolone, Lettuce
- #32 Brooklyn Rueben$11.00
Rye Bread, Corned Beef, Swiss, Coleslaw
- #33 The "Goodness"$9.50
Whole Grain Bread, Red Pepper Mayo, Pesto, Onions, Tomatoes, Smoked Cheddar, Provolone, Lettuce
- #39 Chicken Bacon Pretzel Roll$10.50
Pretzel Roll, Chicken, Bacon, White Cheddar, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes
- #40 Bacon Blues$11.00
Ciabatta Roll, Horsey Mayo, Onions, Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Roastbeef
- #42 Paiges Pesto Melt$10.50
Ciabatta Roll, Pesto, Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Cucumber, Lettuce
- #46 Chicken Bacon Avocado$11.00
Pretzel Roll, Chicken, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Avocado
- #47 Sgt. Pepper Jack$10.50
Cheese Bread, Red Pepper Mayo, Chicken, PepperJack, Bacon, Lettuce
- #48 Croque Monsieur$10.50
Croissant, Ham, Swiss, Honey Mustard, Tomatoes, Lettuce
- #50 Pesto Delight$10.50
Herb Bread, Pesto, Turkey, Tomatoes, Mozzerella
- #Hermione$10.50
Salad
Mini Sandwich
Pizza
- Meats and Cheeses$12.00
flat bread, pizza sauce, 4 cheese blend, pepperoni, ham
- Bacon Loves Tomato Sauce$12.00
flat bread, pizza sauce, 4 cheese blend, bacon, tomatoes
- Four Cheese and Olive$12.00
flat bread, pizza sauce, 4 cheese blend, olives, feta
- Pesto Chicken$12.00
flat bread, pesto, 4 cheese blend, onions, chicken
- Mediterranean$12.00
flat bread, artichoke spread, onions, pepperoni, banana peppers, olives, 4 cheese blend, feta
- Veggie$12.00
flat bread, pizza sauce, 4 cheese blend, onions, green peppers, tomatoes
- The briezza - dessert pizza$12.00
flat bread, apple butter, brie cheese, walnuts, apples
Cafe Menu
Cafe Drink
- Signature Latte$5.00+
- Plain Latte$4.25+
- Brew Coffee$2.25+
- Brew Coffee Dark Roast$2.25+
- Americano$2.75+
- Apple Jack Chai$5.00+
- Au Lait$2.50+
- Big Train Freeze$6.00+
- Cappuccino$4.25+
- Chai Latte$5.00+
- Cider$5.00+
- Cold Brew$4.75+
- Espresso$2.75
- Flavored Steamer$3.50+
- Hot Chocolate$3.50+
- Iced Tea$2.75+
- Lemon Creme Freeze$6.00+
- Lemonade$2.75+
- Mango Smoothie$6.25+
- Matcha$5.75+
- Mixed Berry Smoothie$6.25+
- Peach Smoothie$6.25+
- Pina Colada Smoothie$6.25+
- Raspberry Smoothie$6.25+
- Shot in The Dark$3.25+
- Strawberry Smoothie$6.25+
- Tea$3.50+
- Tea Latte$5.00+
- milk$2.50