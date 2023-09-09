Popular Items

Shroom ETA

Shroom ETA

$17.00

Sauteed mushrooms, grilled eggplant, tomato, arugula, with rosemary aioli on a French Baguette.

Street Corn (Online)

$10.00

Grilled corn on the cob with avocado spread and old bay seasoning.

FOOD (ONLINE)

Tacos (Online)

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$13.00

Tofu or Beef topped with ginger, cilantro, radish and creme fraiche served in a hand pressed tortilla.

Barbacoa Tacos

Barbacoa Tacos

$13.00

Tofu or Beef barbacoa topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, radish and creme fraiche served in a hand pressed tortilla.

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Scrambled Eggs topped with corn pico de gallo, cilantro, radish and creme fraiche on a hand pressed tortilla.

Bowls (Online)

Pineapple Rice Bowl

Pineapple Rice Bowl

$15.00

Rice, pineapple and carrots sauteed in coconut oil tope with seaweed salad, black sesame seeds and walnuts.

Soy Fried Rice

Soy Fried Rice

$15.00

Soy fried rice topped with pickled red onion, jalapenos, carrots and cucumbers, finsihed with a fried egg.

Sandwiches (Online)

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$18.00

Avocado spread, tomato, and basil on a French Baguette

Shroom ETA

Shroom ETA

$17.00

Sauteed mushrooms, grilled eggplant, tomato, arugula, with rosemary aioli on a French Baguette.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Arugula, tomato, red onions and chipotle aioli topped with a fried egg on a sesame Italian Bread.

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$17.00

Tofu or Beef barbacoa topped with pickled red onions, jalapenos, carrots, cucumbers and cilantro aioli on a French Baguette.

Breakfast Banh Mi

$17.00

Burgers (Online)

The Rose Marie

The Rose Marie

$14.00

Diced tomato and red onions topped with rosemary aioli.

"CHIPs"

"CHIPs"

$14.00

Carmelized onions drizzled with chipotle aioli.

The Guapo

The Guapo

$15.00

Corn Pico de Gallo topped with Avocado Spread

Egg Splosion

$14.00

Burger Topped wih Egg and Kimchi

Plain Jane

$13.00

Sides (Online)

Loaded Fries (Online)

Loaded Fries (Online)

$16.00

Lemon Fries topped with Tofu or Beef Barbacoa and chipotle aioli.

Lemon Fries (Online)

$10.00

Tossed in parsely and fresh squeezed lemon.

Truffle Fries (Online)

Truffle Fries (Online)

$15.00

Tossed in Truffle Oil parsley and Parmesan Cheese

Street Corn (Online)

$10.00

Grilled corn on the cob with avocado spread and old bay seasoning.

Secret Menu (Online)

Breakfast Potatoes (Online)

$15.00

Lemon Fries topped with two Fried Eggs and finished with a dollop of Avocado Spread and a generous sprinkle of Scallions.

East Side (Online)

$13.00

Two Eggs Scrambled topped with Pico de Gallo, Creme Fraiche, and Cilantro. Served with a toasted baguette!

Queen City (Online)

$13.00

Two Eggs scrambled with Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Tomatoes. Topped with Scallions and served with a toasted baguette.

DRINKS

Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Frozen Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$3.50

House Brewed Iced Thai Tea

$5.00

House brewed and sweetened.

Iced Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Large Pellegrino

$6.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Pellegrino Can

$3.50Out of stock

Raspberry Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Tractor Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Rotating Flavors

Water

$2.00

Peach Tea

$4.00

Lemon Tea

$4.00

DOORDASH/GRUBHUB

Tacos (Online)

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$11.00

Tofu or Beef topped with ginger, cilantro, radish and creme fraiche served in a hand pressed tortilla.

Barbacoa Tacos

Barbacoa Tacos

$11.00

Tofu or Beef barbacoa topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, radish and creme fraiche served in a hand pressed tortilla.

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Scrambled Eggs topped with corn pico de gallo, cilantro, radish and creme fraiche on a hand pressed tortilla.

Bowls (Online)

Pineapple Rice Bowl

Pineapple Rice Bowl

$13.00

Rice, pineapple and carrots sauteed in coconut oil tope with seaweed salad, black sesame seeds and walnuts.

Soy Fried Rice

Soy Fried Rice

$13.00

Soy fried rice topped with pickled red onion, jalapenos, carrots and cucumbers, finsihed with a fried egg.

Sandwiches (Online)

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Avocado spread, tomato, and basil on a French Baguette

Shroom ETA

Shroom ETA

$14.00

Sauteed mushrooms, grilled eggplant, tomato, arugula, with rosemary aioli on a French Baguette.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Arugula, tomato, red onions and chipotle aioli topped with a fried egg on a sesame Italian Bread.

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$14.00

Tofu or Beef barbacoa topped with pickled red onions, jalapenos, carrots, cucumbers and cilantro aioli on a French Baguette.

Breakfast Banh Mi

$14.00

Burgers (Online)

The Rose Marie

The Rose Marie

$10.00

Diced tomato and red onions topped with rosemary aioli.

"CHIPs"

"CHIPs"

$10.00

Carmelized onions drizzled with chipotle aioli.

The Guapo

The Guapo

$10.00

Corn Pico de Gallo topped with Avocado Spread

Egg Splosion

$10.00

Burger Topped wih Egg and Kimchi

Plain Jane

$10.00

Sides (Online)

Loaded Fries (Online)

Loaded Fries (Online)

$16.00

Lemon Fries topped with Tofu or Beef Barbacoa and chipotle aioli.

Lemon Fries (Online)

$8.00

Tossed in parsely and fresh squeezed lemon.

Truffle Fries (Online)

Truffle Fries (Online)

$10.00

Tossed in Truffle Oil parsley and Parmesan Cheese

Street Corn (Online)

$6.00

Grilled corn on the cob with avocado spread and old bay seasoning.

Secret Menu (Online)

Breakfast Potatoes (Online)

$13.00

Lemon Fries topped with two Fried Eggs and finished with a dollop of Avocado Spread and a generous sprinkle of Scallions.

East Side (Online)

$10.00

Two Eggs Scrambled topped with Pico de Gallo, Creme Fraiche, and Cilantro. Served with a toasted baguette!

Queen City (Online)

$13.00

Two Eggs scrambled with Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Tomatoes. Topped with Scallions and served with a toasted baguette.

Drinks

Thai ICED TEA

$5.00

TRACTOR TEA

$5.00

WATER

$2.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

Saffron

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate

$6.00Out of stock

Rose

$6.00Out of stock

Mango

$6.00Out of stock

Coconut

$6.00

Black Raspberry

$6.00Out of stock

Flight

4 Flavors

$6.00Out of stock

TVB Merch

Shirts

Men's Medium

$15.00

Men's Large

$15.00

Men's XL

$15.00

Woman's S

$15.00

Woman's M

$15.00Out of stock

Woman's L

$15.00

Woman's XL

$15.00

Hats

Med Hat

$15.00

Large Hat

$15.00