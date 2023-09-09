The Vegan Butcher - Allentown 768 Union Blvd
FOOD (ONLINE)
Tacos (Online)
Street Tacos
Tofu or Beef topped with ginger, cilantro, radish and creme fraiche served in a hand pressed tortilla.
Barbacoa Tacos
Tofu or Beef barbacoa topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, radish and creme fraiche served in a hand pressed tortilla.
Breakfast Tacos
Scrambled Eggs topped with corn pico de gallo, cilantro, radish and creme fraiche on a hand pressed tortilla.
Bowls (Online)
Sandwiches (Online)
Avocado Toast
Avocado spread, tomato, and basil on a French Baguette
Shroom ETA
Sauteed mushrooms, grilled eggplant, tomato, arugula, with rosemary aioli on a French Baguette.
Breakfast Sandwich
Arugula, tomato, red onions and chipotle aioli topped with a fried egg on a sesame Italian Bread.
Banh Mi
Tofu or Beef barbacoa topped with pickled red onions, jalapenos, carrots, cucumbers and cilantro aioli on a French Baguette.
Breakfast Banh Mi
Burgers (Online)
Sides (Online)
Loaded Fries (Online)
Lemon Fries topped with Tofu or Beef Barbacoa and chipotle aioli.
Lemon Fries (Online)
Tossed in parsely and fresh squeezed lemon.
Truffle Fries (Online)
Tossed in Truffle Oil parsley and Parmesan Cheese
Street Corn (Online)
Grilled corn on the cob with avocado spread and old bay seasoning.
Secret Menu (Online)
Breakfast Potatoes (Online)
Lemon Fries topped with two Fried Eggs and finished with a dollop of Avocado Spread and a generous sprinkle of Scallions.
East Side (Online)
Two Eggs Scrambled topped with Pico de Gallo, Creme Fraiche, and Cilantro. Served with a toasted baguette!
Queen City (Online)
Two Eggs scrambled with Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Tomatoes. Topped with Scallions and served with a toasted baguette.
DRINKS
Coffee
Frozen Lemonade
Ginger Beer
House Brewed Iced Thai Tea
House brewed and sweetened.
Iced Coffee
Large Pellegrino
Pellegrino
Pellegrino Can
Raspberry Tea
Lemonade
Tractor Tea
Rotating Flavors
Water
Peach Tea
Lemon Tea
