The Venetian 3663 Voltaire St
Starters
Fresh chopped tomatoes, garlic, basil, olive oil and parsley on a fresh baked crouton with prosciutto. First two baskets of garlic bread are free
Fried and served with house made ranch dressing and cocktail sauce. First two baskets of garlic bread are free
Our garlic bread with jack and mozzarella cheese, baked and sprinkled with Romano. First two baskets of garlic bread are free
Large slices of tomato, topped with fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinegar and a drizzle of pesto. First two baskets of garlic bread are free
Zucchini sliced thin and fried. Served with marinara and ranch dressing. First two baskets of garlic bread are free
We start with caramelized scallops, butter, olive oil, tomatoes, basil, parsley and lemon juice, topped with parmesan cheese and bread crumbs. First two baskets of garlic bread are free
Olive oil, butter, garlic, lemon, chili flakes, parsley, basil and tomatoes. First two baskets of garlic bread are free
Served with Italian hard salami, capicola, marinated ciliegene mozzarella, aged provolone, poached garlic, Italian marinated olives, pepperoncini, roasted tomato and fresh bread. First two baskets of garlic bread are free
Salads & Soups
Romaine & spring lettuces, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, pepperoni, olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes with our own Italian dressing
Our own dressing, made daily with the finest ingredients
Spring mix and romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumber, pear tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini and croutons. Your choice of dressing
Traditional recipe from our family. Served for over 40 years, and made fresh daily!
Grilled chicken, spring lettuces, cucumber, kalamata olives, pear tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, caramelized pecans and garlic, with balsamic basil vinaigrette
Smoked bacon, sautéed mushrooms, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, crispy onion with dijon vinaigrette
Pizzas
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, olives and onions
Pepperoni, sausage and mushrooms
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and olives
Alfredo sauce with roasted garlic, ricotta cheese and fresh spinach, topped with parmesan and our own blend of cheeses
Pesto, roasted garlic, caramelized scallops, prosciutto, pine nuts, and our blend of cheeses
Using our famous blend of pizza sauce and cheese, we add spicy Italian sausage, tomato, onion, bits of anchovy and oregano. Baked light with all items on top
Pesto, sliced tomatoes and feta cheese
Venetian Classics
Breaded squid steaks prepared with our special seasonings
Breaded calamari, smothered in marinara sauce and topped with our blend of cheeses
Breaded calamari, sautéed in butter, lemon, capers, Italian parsley and a dash of chardonnay
Boneless breast of chicken, breaded and fried. Prepared in the same manner as our veal cacciatore dish
Boneless breast of chicken, breaded and fried, then sautéed with fresh herbs, button mushrooms, garlic, chardonnay & marsala
Boneless chicken breast breaded and fried, smothered in our meat sauce. Baked with mozzarella cheese
Boneless breast of chicken, breaded and fried. Sautéed in butter, lemon, capers and fresh Italian parsley
Eggplant, sliced thin, breaded and fried, then topped with fresh basil
Eggplant sliced thin and breaded, fried and smothered in marinara sauce, then baked with a blend of cheeses
Our version of a hearty Italian stew. Breaded veal in a rich marinara sauce, with sautéed mushrooms, and bell peppers
Breaded veal, sautéed in butter, with fresh herbs, button mushrooms, garlic, chardonnay and marsala
Breaded veal, quickly fried in extra virgin olive oil
Breaded veal, smothered in our meat sauce, then topped with mozzarella cheese and baked
Breaded veal, sautéed in butter, lemon, capers, Italian parsley and a dash of chardonnay
Seafood
Whole clams, shrimp, scallops and calamari, sautéed in olive oil and garlic, with marinara sauce, fresh parsley and basil
Butterflied shrimp, dusted on one side with flour and bread crumbs then seared in olive oil. The shrimp is then added to a broth of garlic, diced tomato, butter, lemon and fresh herbs
Shrimp sautéed with chili flakes, tabasco, our marinara sauce, fresh parsley and basil with a dash of wine
Caramelized scallops, garlic, olive oil, chili flakes, a dash of tabasco, our marinara sauce, fresh parsley and basil
Butterflied shrimp, dusted with flour and bread crumbs. Tossed with kalamata olives, capers, roasted tomatoes, pancetta, olive oil, garlic, chili flakes and a dash of marinara
Whole and minced clams, butter, garlic, diced tomato, lemon, olive oil, and a dash of wine. White broth, red sauce, or cream sauce
We start with caramelized scallops, whole and minced clams and can be made with your choice of: white broth, red sauce, or cream sauce
Pastas
Imported spaghetti with a blend of fresh garlic, virgin olive oil, basil, roasted tomato and parsley with a dash of our marinara sauce
Fresh made pasta, stuffed with ground beef, spinach and three cheeses. Baked in our meat sauce and topped with béchamel sauce
The classic creation: ribbon noodles in butter, cream and Romano cheese sauce
Large ribbon noodles layered with ricotta cheese, our meatballs, jack and mozzarella cheeses. Smothered with meat sauce and baked
Fresh made pasta, stuffed with three types of cheeses, spinach and Italian herbs. Baked in our marinara sauce and topped with béchamel sauce
Bowtie pasta with prosciutto, peas, diced tomato and mushrooms, in a rosé cream garlic basil sauce
Penne pasta, smothered in meat sauce, topped with jack and mozzarella cheeses and baked
Our traditional pesto made with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, pine nuts, basil, pecorino Romano cheese. Served with linguini
Baked ravioli (choice of meat or cheese) smothered in marinara or meat sauces. Topped with mozzarella and baked