The Venetian - Torrington 52 East Main Street
Dinner
Appetizers
- *Included Soup
- *Included Salad
- Venetian Antipasto$12.00
Meats, cheese, marinated peppers & eggplant
- Roasted Peppers, Prosciutto & Mozzarella$14.00
- Clams Casino$14.00
Baked with crispy bacon & piemonte peppers
- Little Neck Clams$11.00
Served on ice with cocktail sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- P.E.I. Mussels$15.00
Sautéed in a herb white wine garlic sauce
- Seasonal Oysters$3.25
On ice with cocktail sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Escarole and Beans$11.00
In garlic & oil
- Famous Meatballs$10.00
Made with pork, veal & beef topped with mozzarella
- Crab Meat & Avocado Toast$15.00
Served with sriracha aioli
- Bruschetta
- Goat Cheese Blintz$14.00
- Shrimp Cocktail (6 pc)$20.00
Pasta
- *Included Soup
- *Included Salad
- 1/2 Fett$10.00
- 1/2 Gnocchi$10.00
- 1/2 Spag$10.00
- 1/2 Penne$10.00
- Fettuccine Alla Bolognese$22.00
Meat sauce with mushrooms & ricotta cheese
- Gnocchi Al Filetto Pomodoro$21.00
Fresh, light plum tomato sauce
- Linguine Carbonara$22.00
Peas, onions & pancetta in a velvety cream sauce
- Spaghetti Al Filetto Pomodoro$21.00
Fresh, light plum tomato sauce
- Three Cheese Manicotti$21.00
A spicy garlic and plum tomato sauce
- Vegetable Ravioli$21.00
Marinara sauce
Salads
- Caesar Salad$10.00
From the kitchen
- Table Side Caesar Salad$13.00
Table side when available. Our Caesar salads have romaine lettuce, focaccia croutons, parmigiana cheese, garlic & anchovies with our home made dressing
- Garden House Salad$7.00
Tomatoes & shaved Parmesan
- Tuscano Salad$11.00
Roasted peppers, marinated eggplant, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella topped with crossini
- Chopped Salad$12.00
Lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, olives, tomatoes, shaved pecorino cheese & a red wine vinaigrette
- A La Carte Salad$17.00
Served with one of the following
Meats
- *Included Salad
- *Included Soup
- Chicken Milanese$26.00
- Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
With penne in marinara sauce
- Chicken Piccata$26.00
With capers in a lemon sauce over linguine
- Chicken Scarpariello$27.00
With sautéed spinach & potatoes
- Fire Grilled Black Angus Steak$39.00
In a sherry demi glaze with broccoli rabe and beans
- Veal Chop$41.00
With pee wee potatoes, string beans & mushrooms in a marsala sauce
- Veal Marsala$28.00
Served with potatoes & vegetables
- Veal Parmigiana$27.00
With penne in filetto sauce
- Veal Saltimbocca$28.00
Served with potatoes & vegetables
Seafood & Fish
- *Included Soup
- *Included Salad
- Cod Fish$30.00
Parmagiana crusted served with spinach & tomatoes in a beurre blanc sauce
- Filet of Sole$28.00
In a lemon caper wine sauce with potatoes & vegetables
- Ling Clams & Mussels$28.00
Served in a fra diavolo sauce
- Linguine Fini$28.00
Fresh clams, garlic & oil, crushed red pepper in a white wine sauce
- Risotto$36.00
Bay scallops, crabmeat, mushrooms & peas
- Salmon Zoodles$28.00
Served with spaghettini zucchini & potatoes
- Scallops & Shrimp Livornese$29.00
With linguine, capers & leeks in a tomato sauce
- Shrimp Scampi$28.00
Over linguine in a garlic herb sauce
La Dolce Vita
- Tiramisu$7.00
Pick me up!! Housemade - lady fingers cookies soaked in espresso & liquor topped with light creamy mascarpone
- Chocolate Mousse$7.00
House made chocolate mousse smooth, velvety and light
- NY Style Cheese Cake$6.00
Rich and creamy with sponge cake crust
- Lemoncello Cake$6.50
Lemon cake infused with lemoncello liquor
- Tartufo$8.00
Ice cream ball - chocolate, vanilla, almonds & cherry in the center coated in dark chocolate
- Royal Spumoni Ice Cream$4.75
Swirled ice cream flavors and cherries
- Assorted Ice Cream Flavors$5.00
- Cannoli$5.00
- Tortoni$4.50
Specials
Bar
Cocktails
- Appletini$15.00
- Black Russian$15.00
- Bloody Maria$15.00
- Bloody Mary$15.00
- Bocci Ball$15.00
- Boule Vardier$15.00
- Brandy Alexander$16.00
- Christmas Mule$17.00
- Cosmopolitan$15.00
- Dark & Stormy$15.00
- Dirty Shirley$15.00
- Espresso Martini$17.00
- French 75$16.00
- French Connection$18.00
- French Martini$16.00
- Gibson$15.00
- Gimlet$15.00
- Ginger Cran Whiskey Sour$17.00
- Godfather$15.00
- Godmother$15.00
- Golden Cadillac$15.00
- Grasshopper$15.00
- Hot Toddy$15.00
- Italian Margherita$17.00
- Kamikaze$15.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$15.00
- Lemoncello Martini$15.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$18.00
- Manhattan$16.00
- Margarita$15.00
- Martini$15.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Mojito$15.00
- Moscow Mule$15.00
- Negroni$15.00
- Old Fashioned$16.00
- Rob Roy$17.00
- Rusty Nail$16.00
- Screwdriver$15.00
- Stinger$15.00
- Tequila Sunrise$15.00
- Tom Collins$15.00
- Venetian Bellini$15.00
- Whiskey Sour$15.00
- White Russian$15.00
- Winter Moon$16.00
- Strawberry Margherita$16.00
- Venetian Sour$17.00
- Pama Martini$16.00
After Dinner Drinks
- Graham's Six Grapes Port
- B & B
- Grappa
- Cognac
- Courvoisier
- XO Imperial
- Chambord
- Grand Marnier
- Tia Maria
- Lemoncello Gioia$9.00
- Baileys Irish Cream
- Sambuca
- Mexican Coffee$8.00
Kahlau liquor and coffee topped with whipped cream
- Café Amore$8.00
Amaretto di saronno, galliano, espresso and steamed milk finished with whipped cream
- Irish Coffee$8.00
Jameson Irish whiskey, coffee, topped with whipped cream and green crème de menthe
Liquor
- Armagnac$13.00
- Courvoisier VS$9.00
- Hennessy VS$13.00
- Hennessy VSOP$16.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$16.00
- Martell$13.00
- Christian Brothers$12.00
- Stock 84$12.00
- Chateau St Cyr VSOP$16.00
- House Vodka$10.00
- Absolut$12.00
- Belvedere$15.00
- Chopin$13.00
- Ciroc$13.00
- Absolut Citron$12.00
- Grey Goose$13.00
- Absolut Mandarin$12.00
- Absolut Raspberry$12.00
- Ketel One$13.00
- Absolut Wild Berry$12.00
- Absolut Vanilla$12.00
- Mine Hill$12.00
- Litchfield Blueberry$13.00
- Tito's$12.00
- Stoli$12.00
- Smirnoff$11.00
- DBL House Vodka$17.00
- DBL Absolut$22.00
- DBL Belvedere$25.00
- DBL Chopin$23.00
- DBL Ciroc$23.00
- DBL Absolut Citron$22.00
- DBL Grey Goose$23.00
- DBL Absolut Mandarin$22.00
- DBL Absolut Raspberry$22.00
- DBL Ketel One$23.00
- DBL Absolut Wild Berry$22.00
- DBL Absolut Vanilla$22.00
- DBL Mine Hill$22.00
- DBL Litchfield Blueberry$23.00
- DBL Tito's$22.00
- DBL Stoli$22.00
- DBL Smirnoff$21.00
- House Gin$10.00
- Beefeater$11.00
- Bombay Saphire$12.00
- Bombay$11.00
- Hendricks$13.00
- Tanqueray$11.00
- Hendricks Neptunia$13.00
- Mine Hill$11.00
- Highclere Castle$12.00
- House Rum$10.00
- Malibu$11.00
- Bacardi$11.00
- Gosling's Spirited Seas$11.00
- Captain Morgan$11.00
- Gosling's Black Rum$11.00
- Meyers Dark$11.00
- Rum Chata$11.00
- Mount Gay$11.00
- DBL House Rum$17.00
- DBL Malibu$21.00
- DBL Bacardi$21.00
- DBL Gosling's Spirited Seas$21.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$21.00
- DBL Gosling's Black Rum$21.00
- DBL Meyers Dark$21.00
- DBL Rum Chata$21.00
- DBL Mount Gay$21.00
- HouseTequila$10.00
- Cuervo 1800$13.00
- Casa Dragones Resposado$22.00
- Cincoro$20.00
- Clase Azul$20.00
- Don Julio 1942$25.00
- Patron Silver$15.00
- DBL HouseTequila$17.00
- DBL Cuervo 1800$23.00
- DBL Casa Dragones Resposado$40.00
- DBL Cincoro$38.00
- DBL Clase Azul$38.00
- DBL Don Julio 1942$48.00
- DBL Patron Silver$28.00
- House Whiskey$10.00
- Rittenhouse$11.00
- Seagram's VO$11.00
- Canadian Club$11.00
- Jameson$11.00
- Bushmills$12.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- Litchfield Rye$13.00
- Dewers$12.00
- DBL House Whiskey$17.00
- DBL Rittenhouse$21.00
- DBL Seagram's VO$21.00
- DBL Canadian Club$21.00
- DBL Jameson$21.00
- DBL Bushmills$22.00
- DBL Crown Royal$22.00
- DBL Litchfield Rye$23.00
- Chivas Regal$12.00
- Clan MacGregor$15.00
- Dewars$11.00
- Glenfiddich 12yr$13.00
- Glenlivet 12yr$13.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$13.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$12.00
- Litchfield 6 year$15.00
- Litchfield Dbl Barrel$13.00
- Litchfield Cask$15.00
- Woodford Reserve$15.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Old Granddad$11.00
- Jim Beam$11.00
- Jack Daniels$12.00
- Wild Turkey$11.00
- Elijah Craig$15.00
- Basil Hayden$13.00
- The Balvenie 12yr$15.00
- Macallen 12yr$13.00
- DBL Chivas Regal$22.00
- DBL Clan MacGregor$28.00
- DBL Dewars$21.00
- DBL Glenfiddich 12yr$23.00
- DBL Glenlivet 12yr$23.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$23.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Red$22.00
- DBL Litchfield 6 year$28.00
- DBL Litchfield Dbl Barrel$23.00
- DBL Litchfield Cask$28.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$28.00
- DBL Makers Mark$22.00
- DBL Old Granddad$21.00
- DBL Jim Beam$21.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$22.00
- DBL Wild Turkey$21.00
- DBL Elijah Craig$28.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$23.00
- DBL The Balvenie 12yr$28.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno$11.00
- Aperol$15.00
- Campari$11.00
- Amaro$10.00
- Cointreau$13.00
- Drambuie$16.00
- Frangelico$13.00
- Anisette$8.00
- Grand Marnier$14.00
- Irish Mist$11.00
- B & B$16.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Lemoncello$12.00
- Chambord$13.00
- Fernet Branca$13.00
- Galliano$11.00
- Grappa$15.00
- Southern Comfort$13.00
- Strega$9.00
- Sambucca White$9.00
- Sambucca Black$10.00
- Cynar$10.00
- Tia Maria$10.00
- Pama$13.00
- Peachtree Schnapps$6.00
- Peppermint Schnapps$6.00
- Butterscotch Schnapps$6.00
- Creme de Menthe White$10.00
- Creme de Menthe Green$10.00
- Creme de Cassis$6.00
- DBL Amaretto Di Saronno$21.00
- DBL Aperol$28.00
- DBL Campari$21.00
- DBL Amaro$17.00
- DBL Cointreau$23.00
- DBL Drambuie$26.00
- DBL Frangelico$23.00
- DBL Anisette$13.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$24.00
- DBL Irish Mist$21.00
- DBL B & B$30.00
- DBL Kahlua$17.00
- DBL Lemoncello$22.00
- DBL Chambord$23.00
- DBL Fernet Branca$23.00
- DBL Galliano$21.00
- DBL Grappa$28.00
- DBL Southern Comfort$23.00
- DBL Strega$15.00
- DBL Sambucca White$15.00
- DBL Sambucca Black$17.00
- DBL Cynar$17.00
- DBL Tia Maria$17.00
- DBL Pama$23.00
- DBL Peachtree Schnapps$10.00
- DBL Peppermint Schnapps$10.00
- DBL Butterscotch Schnapps$10.00
- DBL Creme de Menthe White$17.00
- DBL Creme de Menthe Green$17.00
- DBL Creme de Cassis$10.00
Beer
Red by the Glass
White by the Glass
Rose/Sparkling by the Glass
Red by the Bottle
- BTL House Cabernet$40.00
- BTL Robert Mondavi Cabernet$40.00
- BTL House Chianti$40.00
- BTL Havenscourt Merlot$40.00
- BTL House Montepulciano$40.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Monte Degli$40.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Ocean Breeze$40.00
- BTL Tomiolo Super Tuscan$40.00
- BTL Bernard Magrez Borde$52.00
- BTL Allegrini La Grola$60.00
- BTL Amarone Speri Classico Superior$105.00
- BTL Barbera D'Asti Damilano$50.00
- BTL Brunello di Montalcino$120.00
- BTL BV Cabernet Rutherford$59.00
- BTL Campaccio Arillo SuperTuscan$80.00
- BTL Chianti Classico Riserva Gold$79.00
- BTL Cusumano Nero D'Avlo$40.00
- BTL Rocco Giovanni Nebbiolo D'Alba$50.00
- BTL Monsanto Chianti Classico$65.00
- BTL Villa Antinori Rosso$55.00
- BTL Tosacana Santa Christina$40.00
- BTL Fre$25.00
White by the Bottle
Rose/Sparkling by the Bottle
Fees
N/A Beverages
- *Soda Refill$1.00
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Tonic Water$2.50
- Seltzer Water$2.50
- Orange Soda$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Iced Tea$2.50
- Iced Coffee$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Pineapple Juice$2.50
- Grapefruit Juice$2.50
- Apple Juice$2.50
- Root Beer$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$2.50
- Shirley Temple$2.50
- Saratoga Water$8.50
- Pellegrino SM$6.00
- Pellegrino LG$8.50
- Tomato Juice$2.50
- Milk$2.50
- Chocolate Milk$2.75
- Roy Rogers$2.50
- Virgin Mary$2.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Coffee$2.00
- Decaf Coffee$2.00
- Espresso$4.00
- Decaf Espresso$4.00
- Dbl Espresso$6.00
- Dbl Decaf Espresso$6.00
- Cappuccino$4.50
- Decaf Cappuccino$4.50
- Latte Macchiato$5.00
- Hot Tea$2.00
- Decaf Hot Tea$2.00
- Specialty Hot Tea$2.25