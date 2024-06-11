The Veranda Restaurant and Bar
Breakfast
- Avocado Toast
Toasted multigrain bread, fresh avocado, shaved cucumber, tomato, sea salt, citrus, pickled red onion. (add an egg +$3.00)$14.00
- Parfait
Greek Yogurt, crunchy granola clusters, blueberry, strawberry, local honey & fresh Mint$13.00
- Acai Bowl
Fresh blended acai berries & coconut milk, topped with pecans, coconut, seasonal berries, chia seeds, and local honey$15.00
- Brioche French Toast
Thick sliced brioche, vanilla, cinnamon & sugar egg battered and grilled. whipped butter, fresh cream, pecans, seasonal berries, with turkey sausage.$16.00
- American Breakfast
Two eggs your way, country sage turkey sausage, breakfast potatoes, sliced seasonal fruit, choice of toast.$17.00
- Veranda Omelet
Three egg omelet, filled with roasted bell peppers and smoked gouda, topped with tomato bruschetta & scallion, accompanied by turkey sausage, home fried potatoes, choice of toast (Available with egg whites)+$1$17.00
- Create Your Own Omelet
Create your own 3 egg omelet, choose one cheese: gouda, gruyere, swiss, colby jack, white cheddar, american choose up to three vegetables: mushroom, onion, bell peppers, tomato, jalapeno, scallion, Pico de Gallo, broccolini florets, arugula, spinach Breakfast Meats: turkey sausage, Chicken sausage, bacon. Served with home fried potatoes and toast$17.00
- Farmer & The Butcher
Grilled Certified Angus Beef flat iron steak, two eggs your way, crispy red skin breakfast potatoes, your choice of toast$26.00
- Greek Yogurt$5.00
- Toast$5.00
- Fresh Seasonal Sliced Fruit$6.00
- Country SageTurkey Sausage$6.00
- Thick Slab Applewood Smoked Bacon$6.00
- Home fried Potatoes$5.00