Popular Items

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

$6.75

Meat, Ramey Eggs, Cheese

Iced Chai Latte

$4.75

Food

Breakfast

Available Monday--Saturday 7:00am to 11:00 am

NY Bagels

$3.00

Gourmet Muffins

$3.00

Made in house daily

Yogurt Parfait

$4.75

Vanilla Greek Yogurt

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$8.25

Norwegian Salmon, Cream Cheese, Capers

Breakfast Panini

$7.50

Ramey Eggs, Ham, Cheddar, Italian Bread

Classic Breakfast Plate

$7.00

Ramey Eggs, Choice of Meat, Choice of Toast

Old Fashoned Oatmeal

$4.75

Slow cooked

Add 1 Egg

$1.00

Farm Fresh Eggs

Add 2 Eggs

$2.00

Farm Fresh Eggs

Add 3 Eggs

$3.00

Farm Fresh Eggs

Side of Toast

$1.50

Quiche

$3.50

Strata

$3.50

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Sausage

$2.50

Side Toast

$2.00

Lunch

Available Monday --Saturday 11:00am to 3:30pm

Village BLT

$7.00

Boar's Head Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Duke's

Half BLT

$3.95

Boar's Head Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Duke's

Café Featured Breakfast Dish

$3.50

Strata M,W,F Quiche T,TH,Sat,Sun

Smoked Salmon BLT

$11.25

Norwegian Salmon, Boar's Head Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Half Salmon BLT

$6.75

Norwegian Salmon, Boar's Head Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Village Club

$9.25

Ham, Turkey, Havarti, Bacon, Lettuce Tomato Duke's

Half Club

$4.95

Ham, Turkey, Havarti, Bacon, Lettuce Tomato Duke's

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.25

Albacore Tuna, Dill Mayo Celery

Half Tuna

$4.95

Albacore Tuna, Dill Mayo Celery

Chicken Salad

$9.25

Chicken Breast, Honey Dijon Mayo, Tarragon

Half Chicken

$4.95

Chicken Breast, Honey Dijon Mayo, Tarragon

Village Corned Beef

$9.25

Thinly Sliced, 1000 Island, coleslaw, Rye

Half Corned Beef

$4.95

Thinly Sliced, 1000 Island, coleslaw, Rye

Café Burger

$10.25

Local, Hand Formed Beef

House Salad

$8.50

Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Carrots, Grape Tomatoes, Croutons

Half House Salad

$4.95

Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Carrots, Grape Tomatoes, Croutons

Smoked Salmon Salad

$13.50

Norweigain Smoked Salmon, Capers, Pickled Onions on a house salad

Half Smoked Salmon Salad

$8.25

Norweigain Smoked Salmon, Capers, Pickled Onions on a house salad

Cuban

$9.50

Creamy Dijon, pickles, Rosemary Ham, Tavern Ham, Gruyere

Pesto Chicken

$9.50

Tomato Pesto, Chicken Breast, Balsamic Glaze, Spinach, Provolone

Reuben

$9.95

1000 Is. Corned beef, Saurkraut, Grueyere, Marble Rye

Sammy's Turkey

$9.50

Turkey, Havarti, Bacon, Ranch, House Made Jalapeno Jelly

International Grilled Cheese

$9.25

Gruyere, Irish Cheddar,Havarti,Aged Provolone

Veggie Panini

$9.25

House Made Hummus, Sundried Tomato, spinach

Tuscan Pig

$9.25

Tomato Aioli, Caramelized Onion, Ham, Gruyere

Lunch Special

$10.50

Chef's Weekly Feature

Soup Cup

$4.25

8 oz. Chef's Selection of the day

Soup Bowl

$5.25

16 oz.Chef's Selection of the day

Soup and Half Sandwich

$10.00

Soup and Half House Salad

$9.00

Salad and Half Sandwich

$9.75

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Scoop Chicken Salad

$3.00

Scoop Tuna Salad

$3.00

Add Salmon

$5.00

Sides

Colesaw

$2.75

Cabbage, Carrot, Tangy Horseradish Dressing

Orzo Salad

$2.75

Orzo Pasta, House Vin. Grape Tomatoes, Herbs and Spices

Seasonal Fruit

$3.00

Fresh Seasonal Options

Loaded Poatato Salad

$3.00

Red Potatoes, Bacon, Scallion Cheddar Cheese

Artisanal Chips

$2.50

Sea Salt, Red Wine Vinegar and Salt, Mustard BBQ, Spicy Pimento

Dessert

Cheesecake

$5.50

Made Fresh in House

Chocolate Decadence

$5.50

Made Fresh in House

Peanut Butter Bar

$3.00

Made Fresh in House

Hello Dollie

$3.00

Made Fresh in House

Lemon Bar

$3.00

Made Fresh in House

Freshly Baked Cookies

$2.25

Dessert Special

$4.00

Made Fresh in House

Gelato

Gelato Piccolo

$4.00

House Made Gelato

Gelato Medio

$4.50

House Made Gelato

Gelato Grande

$5.00

House Made Gelato

Gelato Milkshake

$7.00

House Made Gelato

Affogato

$6.50

House Made Gelato

Bev

Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.25

Acqua Pana

$3.25

Milk

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Powerade

$3.00

Bai Water

$3.00

Gold Peak Tea

$2.50

AHA Pomegranate

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$3.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Cran Grape Juice

$2.25

Dasani

$2.50

Italian Soda

$4.00

Iced Green Tea

$5.00

Coffee

Sm Drip

$2.50

Lg Drip

$3.00

Single Espresso

$2.50

Double Espresso

$3.75

Xtra Shot

$1.50

Sm Cappuccino

$3.25

Lg Cappuccino

$3.75

Macchiato

$3.75

Iced Macchiato

$3.75

Sm Latte Macchiato

$3.75

Lg Latte Macchiato

$4.75

Sm Latte

$4.00

Lg Latte

$5.00

Iced Latte

$4.00

Sm Americano

$2.50

Lg Americano

$3.75

Sm Flat White

$4.00

Lg Flat White

$5.00

Cold Brew

$3.50

Cortado

$4.75

London Fog

$4.75

Sm Chai Latte

$3.75

Lg Chai Latte

$4.75

Iced Chai Latte

$4.75

Hot Tea

$2.50

Sm Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Lg Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Frappe

$5.00

Sm Steamer

$4.00

Lg Steamer

$5.00