The Village Cafe 110 Coach Light Way Southwest
Food
Breakfast
NY Bagels
Gourmet Muffins
Made in house daily
Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla Greek Yogurt
Breakfast Bagel Sandwich
Meat, Ramey Eggs, Cheese
Smoked Salmon Bagel
Norwegian Salmon, Cream Cheese, Capers
Breakfast Panini
Ramey Eggs, Ham, Cheddar, Italian Bread
Classic Breakfast Plate
Ramey Eggs, Choice of Meat, Choice of Toast
Old Fashoned Oatmeal
Slow cooked
Add 1 Egg
Farm Fresh Eggs
Add 2 Eggs
Farm Fresh Eggs
Add 3 Eggs
Farm Fresh Eggs
Side of Toast
Quiche
Strata
Side Bacon
Side Sausage
Side Toast
Lunch
Village BLT
Boar's Head Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Duke's
Half BLT
Boar's Head Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Duke's
Café Featured Breakfast Dish
Strata M,W,F Quiche T,TH,Sat,Sun
Smoked Salmon BLT
Norwegian Salmon, Boar's Head Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
Half Salmon BLT
Norwegian Salmon, Boar's Head Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
Village Club
Ham, Turkey, Havarti, Bacon, Lettuce Tomato Duke's
Half Club
Ham, Turkey, Havarti, Bacon, Lettuce Tomato Duke's
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Albacore Tuna, Dill Mayo Celery
Half Tuna
Albacore Tuna, Dill Mayo Celery
Chicken Salad
Chicken Breast, Honey Dijon Mayo, Tarragon
Half Chicken
Chicken Breast, Honey Dijon Mayo, Tarragon
Village Corned Beef
Thinly Sliced, 1000 Island, coleslaw, Rye
Half Corned Beef
Thinly Sliced, 1000 Island, coleslaw, Rye
Café Burger
Local, Hand Formed Beef
House Salad
Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Carrots, Grape Tomatoes, Croutons
Half House Salad
Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Carrots, Grape Tomatoes, Croutons
Smoked Salmon Salad
Norweigain Smoked Salmon, Capers, Pickled Onions on a house salad
Half Smoked Salmon Salad
Norweigain Smoked Salmon, Capers, Pickled Onions on a house salad
Cuban
Creamy Dijon, pickles, Rosemary Ham, Tavern Ham, Gruyere
Pesto Chicken
Tomato Pesto, Chicken Breast, Balsamic Glaze, Spinach, Provolone
Reuben
1000 Is. Corned beef, Saurkraut, Grueyere, Marble Rye
Sammy's Turkey
Turkey, Havarti, Bacon, Ranch, House Made Jalapeno Jelly
International Grilled Cheese
Gruyere, Irish Cheddar,Havarti,Aged Provolone
Veggie Panini
House Made Hummus, Sundried Tomato, spinach
Tuscan Pig
Tomato Aioli, Caramelized Onion, Ham, Gruyere
Lunch Special
Chef's Weekly Feature
Soup Cup
8 oz. Chef's Selection of the day
Soup Bowl
16 oz.Chef's Selection of the day
Soup and Half Sandwich
Soup and Half House Salad
Salad and Half Sandwich
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Add Chicken
Scoop Chicken Salad
Scoop Tuna Salad
Add Salmon
Sides
Colesaw
Cabbage, Carrot, Tangy Horseradish Dressing
Orzo Salad
Orzo Pasta, House Vin. Grape Tomatoes, Herbs and Spices
Seasonal Fruit
Fresh Seasonal Options
Loaded Poatato Salad
Red Potatoes, Bacon, Scallion Cheddar Cheese
Artisanal Chips
Sea Salt, Red Wine Vinegar and Salt, Mustard BBQ, Spicy Pimento