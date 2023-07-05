The Village Deli
Breakfast
Specials
Corned Beef Hash - Meal
A delicious blend of our house made corned beef, shredded hash browns, and grilled onions. Order it as a side or make it a hearty breakfast by topping it with 2 farm-fresh eggs cooked to your liking.
Corned Beef Hash - Side
A delicious blend of our house made corned beef, shredded hash browns, and grilled onions. Order it as a side or make it a hearty breakfast by topping it with 2 farm-fresh eggs cooked to your liking.
Eggs Benedict
A classic! Two basted Rhodes Farm eggs with Canadian bacon, a toasted English muffin, and our delicious Hollandaise sauce.
Blueberry Lemon Poppyseed Pancakes
Our delicious buttermilk pancakes, with fresh blueberries and poppyseeds folded inside. Finished with a touch of refreshing lemon and powdered sugar.
Norwegian Benedict
Two basted Rhodes Farm eggs with fresh tomato slices, cream cheese, and Nova Lox salmon on a lightly toasted English Muffin. Topped with our delicious Hollandaise sauce, red onions, and capers.
The Capriole Wrap
A unique blend of grilled asparagus, red onion, Capriole Farms goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and lightly-grilled spinach. Layered in two scrambled farm-fresh eggs and wrapped in a lightly-grilled whole wheat tortilla. Finished with a cilantro crema. Served with a side of tomatillo salsa (former Laughing Planet recipe).
Veggie Benedict
A twist on a classic. Two basted Rhodes Farm eggs with lightly grilled spinach, diced tomatoes, and mushrooms. Served atop a toasted English muffin, topped with our delicious Hollandaise sauce.
Meals
3 Egg Omelet Built to Order
Choose any three ingredients from the list below to create your own omelet. All of our omelets are made with three farm-fresh eggs and come with whole wheat toast.
Bagel with Lox
What else, but a bagel layered with cream cheese, Nova lox salmon, and slices of fresh tomatoes, capers, and onions.
Belgian-Style Waffle
A big ol' delicious waffle is a great way to start anyone's day.
Biscuits and Gravy
Fresh buttermilk biscuits blanketed with our house-recipe sausage gravy.
Breakfast Burrito
Three farm-fresh eggs, chorizo and cheddar cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with our homemade salsa. Sprinkled with mild cheddar cheese and served with home fries.
Breakfast on a Bagel
Two farm-fresh eggs scrambled with mild cheddar cheese on a buttered and toasted Scholars Inn bage.
Breakfast on a Croissant
Two scrambled eggs with mild cheddar cheese on a flaky grilled croissant.
Breakfast Tacos
Two delicious flour tortilla tacos served with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, potatoes, and our house jalapeno avocado sauce. Sprinkled with fresh chopped cilantro and served with a side of fruit.
COLOSSAL Buttermilk Pancakes
They're big guys! Made from scratch.
French Toast
A traditional favorite! Three slices of thick Texas toast with a touch of cinnamon and lightly-sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Gluten Free Waffle
A belgian-style waffle, made with batter with no gluten-containing ingredients*
Homemade Granola
Made from our own special recipe. Our granola is sweetened with local Hunter's wildflower honey and hand tossed with sunflower seeds, rolled oats, currants, sesame seeds, and finished off with a touch of cinnamon.
Huevos Rancheros
Two golden-fried tortillas, herbed black bean puree, melted mozzarella, sliced avocado, paprika, and an egg cooked any style.
Our Sour Cream Coffee Cake
A giant wedge of our heirloom recipe coffee cake. Contains walnuts.
Our Special Eggs
Two farm-fresh eggs scrambled with mushrooms, chives, and mild cheddar cheese. Served with home fries and whole wheat toast.
Paxton's Potatoes
Delicious home fries topped with sausage gravy, grated cheddar cheese, and sprinkled with fresh chives.
Paxton's Potatoes Part 2
Our south of the border version of Paxton's Potatoes. An incredible combination of home fries, cheddar cheese, and salsa. Topped with sour cream and chives.
The Hoosier Scramble
Two farm-fresh scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, layered atop a toasted english muffin, topped with a generous portion of our house-recipe sausage gravy.
The Power Breakfast
Two farm-fresh eggs cooked any style, our home fries, one of our HUGE buttermilk pancakes, and a choise of coffee, tea, or a soft drink.
The Southwest Omelet
Three farm-fresh eggs with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and a generous portion of our house recipe salsa. Served with your choice of wheat toast or English muffin.
The Spinach Scramble
Fresh spinach, bacon, onions, and swiss cheese. Scrambled with two farm-fresh eggs. Served with home fries and whole wheat toast.
The Veggie Village Omelet
Three farm-fresh eggs with broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, chives, green peppers, and your choice of cheese.
The Village Special
Two farm-fresh eggs cooked any style, home fries, your choice of toast or an english muffin, and your choice of coffee, tea, or a soft drink.
A La Carte
Avocado Sliced - Side
Bacon - Side
Burton's Maplewood Farms Syrup - Side
The real deal. Farmed in Medora, Indiana just south of the lake.
Canadian Bacon - Side
Fruit - Bowl
Fruit - Cup
Gravy - Cup
Ham - Side
Home Fries - Side
Home Fries w/Cheese - Side
Sausage Patties - Side
Toast/Bread - Side
Toasted Bagel - Side
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese - Side
Turkey Sausage Links - Side
Lunch (Online)
Hall of Fame Sandwiches
A Bird for the Wise
We combine layers of turkey breast, tangy cranberry sauce and crispy lettuce, top the results off with mayo, and offer it to you on fresh whole wheat bread.
A Sandwich on the Brink
Fried chicken breast filet with bacon, onions, mayo, blue cheese dressing, and crsipy lettuce on a brioche roll. You'll lose your cool.
Cajun Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast filet with our homemade Cajun spices on a brioche roll with crispy lettuce, onions, and mayo.
Caribbean BBQ Chicken Sandwich.
Spicy Caribbean BBQ sauce takes this grilled chicken sandwich to the next level. Served atop a brioche roll with mayo, lettuce, and onions.
Croissant of My Dreams
Imagine slices of Bavarian Ham and Swiss cheese grilled to perfection and gently placed on a flaky croissant with lettuce and mayo.
Dave's Veggie Burger Deluxe
Our black bean veggie burger is dressed to kill - with lettuce, onions, mayo, fresh house guacamole, and hot pepper cheese. Served on a brioche roll.
Fajita Pita
Slightly spicy grilled chicken breast stuffed into a toasted pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and shredded Cheddar cheese. Served with a side of our homemade salsa.
Gobble and Get Out!
Our Southwest turkey burger is served with melted hot pepper cheese, topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, grilled onions, and mayo. Served on a brioche roll.
I Dream of Falafel
For our vegetarian friends, the Deli's own version of falafel - served within a toasted pita, adorned with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, diced cucumber, and our lemon tahini sauce.
Paxton's Patty Melt
A grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, bacon, and
Sorry Charlie
Our deluxe dolphin safe tuna salad, with chunks of carrots, celery, onions, and shredded cheddar cheese - stuffed into two toasted pita pocket halves.
The Basic BLT, Revisited
We present a simple classic...revisited. Cripsy bacon, fresh avocado slices, tomatoes, onions, Swiss cheese, and mayo on whole wheat toast.
The Big Red Reuben
Our toasted pumpernickel bread is given a generous coating of 1,000 Island dressing, piled high with house corned beef and topped with melted Swiss cheese and Sauerkraut.
The Cordon Bleu
A boneless breast of fried chicken topped with ham and melted Swiss cheese, served on a brioche roll with our special homemade honey mustard, onions, and lettuce.
The Deli Club
Baked ham, turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted whole wheat make this combo a knockout.
The Deli Melt
Fresh spinach, melted Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and onions - grilled and served on whole wheat and topped with 1,000 Island dressing. Delightfully different!
The Deli Tenderloin
Hoo-hoo-hoo-hoosier hand-breaded pork tenderloin. With lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and our house chipotle mayo.
The Jammin' Jamaican
Fresh Jamaican jerk seasoning makes this boneless chicken breast sing - atop a brioche roll with lettuce, onions, and mayo.
Salads
California Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, spring mix lettuce, Mandarin oranges, strawberries, Avocado, candied walnuts, and bleu cheese.
Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, shredded cheddar and Swiss cheese, tomatoes, carrots, red cabbage, sliced hard-boiled egg top a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled marinated chicken breast, romaine, parmesan cheese, roma tomatoes, red onions, and croutons.
Chicken Fajita Salad
Grilled chicken fajita breast, a blend of iceberg and romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa, diced tomatoes, tortilla chips, sour cream, and chives.
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon, iceberg seasonal lettuce blend, tomatoes, bleu cheese, diced hard-boiled egg, and chives.
House Side Salad
A seasonal Romaine iceberg blend, shredded cheddar and Swiss cheese, croutons, red onions, carrots, red cabbage, Roma tomatoes, and cucumbers.
Burgers
Fischer Farms Hamburgers
Fischer Farms fresh hand-pattied ground beef burgers. Lightly seasoned with salt, pepper, and garlic
Turkey Burger
Ground white meat turkey seasoned with southwest chili seasoning.
Veggie Burger
Our house black bean burgers are prepared with onion, green and red peppers, soy, corn, tomato, cilantro, garlic, and chipotle.
Sides
Side Cajun Cheese Fries - Large
Our seasoned french fries, smothered in nacho cheese!
Side Cajun Cheese Fries - Small
Our seasoned french fries, smothered in nacho cheese!
Side Cajun Fries - Large
Our french fries seasoned with a secret blend of herbs and spices!
Side Cajun Fries - Small
Our french fries seasoned with a secret blend of herbs and spices!
Side Cheese Fries - Large
Our french fries, smothered in nacho cheese
Side Cheese Fries - Small
Our french fries, smothered in nacho cheese
Side Coleslaw
Side French Fries - Large
The best in Bloomington!
Side French Fries - Small
The best in Bloomington!
Side Fruit Salad
Side Hot Potato Chips
Eat hot chip!
Side Hummus & Pita
Fresh pita and our house-made hummus.
Side Pasta Salad
Side Potato Salad
Side Tortilla Chips and Guacamole
Our house guac and tortilla chips are the perfect side to go with your trip to the deli!
Side Tortilla Chips and Salsa
Our house salsa and fresh tortilla chips.
Drinks
Soma Coffeehouse Cold Brew
Courtesy of our friends at Soma Coffeehouse - this proprietary blend of coffee is brewed using triple-filtered water via the cold brew process - resulting in a full-bodied, low-acidity coffee that has gained fame in Bloomington and beyond.
Hot Coffee - Regular Moka Java Blend
Diner coffee at its absolute best. Our fresh ground blend of Moka Java beans will start your day the right way.
Hot Coffee - Decaf
Our fresh ground blend of decaf beans pack all the flavor of coffee without the jitters.
Hot Chocolate
With whipped cream!
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Fresh brewed unsweetened tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Apple Juice
Fresh-Squeezed OJ
Fresh, locally-sourced oranges. Cold-pressed to order.