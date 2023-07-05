The Village Deli

Popular Items

Chicken Fajita Salad

$12.95

Grilled chicken fajita breast, a blend of iceberg and romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa, diced tomatoes, tortilla chips, sour cream, and chives.

Breakfast

Specials

Corned Beef Hash - Meal

$12.95

A delicious blend of our house made corned beef, shredded hash browns, and grilled onions. Order it as a side or make it a hearty breakfast by topping it with 2 farm-fresh eggs cooked to your liking.

Corned Beef Hash - Side

$8.95

A delicious blend of our house made corned beef, shredded hash browns, and grilled onions. Order it as a side or make it a hearty breakfast by topping it with 2 farm-fresh eggs cooked to your liking.

Eggs Benedict

$13.95

A classic! Two basted Rhodes Farm eggs with Canadian bacon, a toasted English muffin, and our delicious Hollandaise sauce.

Blueberry Lemon Poppyseed Pancakes

$10.25

Our delicious buttermilk pancakes, with fresh blueberries and poppyseeds folded inside. Finished with a touch of refreshing lemon and powdered sugar.

Norwegian Benedict

$16.95

Two basted Rhodes Farm eggs with fresh tomato slices, cream cheese, and Nova Lox salmon on a lightly toasted English Muffin. Topped with our delicious Hollandaise sauce, red onions, and capers.

The Capriole Wrap

$13.95

A unique blend of grilled asparagus, red onion, Capriole Farms goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and lightly-grilled spinach. Layered in two scrambled farm-fresh eggs and wrapped in a lightly-grilled whole wheat tortilla. Finished with a cilantro crema. Served with a side of tomatillo salsa (former Laughing Planet recipe).

Veggie Benedict

$13.95

A twist on a classic. Two basted Rhodes Farm eggs with lightly grilled spinach, diced tomatoes, and mushrooms. Served atop a toasted English muffin, topped with our delicious Hollandaise sauce.

Meals

3 Egg Omelet Built to Order

$6.75

Choose any three ingredients from the list below to create your own omelet. All of our omelets are made with three farm-fresh eggs and come with whole wheat toast.

Bagel with Lox

$15.99

What else, but a bagel layered with cream cheese, Nova lox salmon, and slices of fresh tomatoes, capers, and onions.

Belgian-Style Waffle

$9.95

A big ol' delicious waffle is a great way to start anyone's day.

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.95

Fresh buttermilk biscuits blanketed with our house-recipe sausage gravy.

Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Three farm-fresh eggs, chorizo and cheddar cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with our homemade salsa. Sprinkled with mild cheddar cheese and served with home fries.

Breakfast on a Bagel

$8.99

Two farm-fresh eggs scrambled with mild cheddar cheese on a buttered and toasted Scholars Inn bage.

Breakfast on a Croissant

$8.99

Two scrambled eggs with mild cheddar cheese on a flaky grilled croissant.

Breakfast Tacos

$11.95

Two delicious flour tortilla tacos served with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, potatoes, and our house jalapeno avocado sauce. Sprinkled with fresh chopped cilantro and served with a side of fruit.

COLOSSAL Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.55

They're big guys! Made from scratch.

French Toast

$9.95

A traditional favorite! Three slices of thick Texas toast with a touch of cinnamon and lightly-sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Gluten Free Waffle

$10.95

A belgian-style waffle, made with batter with no gluten-containing ingredients*

Homemade Granola

$8.45

Made from our own special recipe. Our granola is sweetened with local Hunter's wildflower honey and hand tossed with sunflower seeds, rolled oats, currants, sesame seeds, and finished off with a touch of cinnamon.

Huevos Rancheros

$11.95

Two golden-fried tortillas, herbed black bean puree, melted mozzarella, sliced avocado, paprika, and an egg cooked any style.

Our Sour Cream Coffee Cake

$5.55

A giant wedge of our heirloom recipe coffee cake. Contains walnuts.

Our Special Eggs

$9.45

Two farm-fresh eggs scrambled with mushrooms, chives, and mild cheddar cheese. Served with home fries and whole wheat toast.

Paxton's Potatoes

$5.95

Delicious home fries topped with sausage gravy, grated cheddar cheese, and sprinkled with fresh chives.

Paxton's Potatoes Part 2

$5.95

Our south of the border version of Paxton's Potatoes. An incredible combination of home fries, cheddar cheese, and salsa. Topped with sour cream and chives.

The Hoosier Scramble

$10.95

Two farm-fresh scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, layered atop a toasted english muffin, topped with a generous portion of our house-recipe sausage gravy.

The Power Breakfast

$13.95

Two farm-fresh eggs cooked any style, our home fries, one of our HUGE buttermilk pancakes, and a choise of coffee, tea, or a soft drink.

The Southwest Omelet

$11.95

Three farm-fresh eggs with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and a generous portion of our house recipe salsa. Served with your choice of wheat toast or English muffin.

The Spinach Scramble

$10.95

Fresh spinach, bacon, onions, and swiss cheese. Scrambled with two farm-fresh eggs. Served with home fries and whole wheat toast.

The Veggie Village Omelet

$11.95

Three farm-fresh eggs with broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, chives, green peppers, and your choice of cheese.

The Village Special

$10.95

Two farm-fresh eggs cooked any style, home fries, your choice of toast or an english muffin, and your choice of coffee, tea, or a soft drink.

A La Carte

Avocado Sliced - Side

$2.25

Bacon - Side

$3.45

Burton's Maplewood Farms Syrup - Side

$6.95

The real deal. Farmed in Medora, Indiana just south of the lake.

Canadian Bacon - Side

$3.45

Fruit - Bowl

$6.95

Fruit - Cup

$4.95

Gravy - Cup

$2.45

Ham - Side

$3.45

Home Fries - Side

$4.55

Home Fries w/Cheese - Side

$5.95

Sausage Patties - Side

$3.45

Toast/Bread - Side

$2.25

Toasted Bagel - Side

$2.99

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese - Side

$3.99

Turkey Sausage Links - Side

$3.45

Lunch (Online)

Hall of Fame Sandwiches

A Bird for the Wise

$9.95

We combine layers of turkey breast, tangy cranberry sauce and crispy lettuce, top the results off with mayo, and offer it to you on fresh whole wheat bread.

A Sandwich on the Brink

$12.25

Fried chicken breast filet with bacon, onions, mayo, blue cheese dressing, and crsipy lettuce on a brioche roll. You'll lose your cool.

Cajun Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.95

Grilled chicken breast filet with our homemade Cajun spices on a brioche roll with crispy lettuce, onions, and mayo.

Caribbean BBQ Chicken Sandwich.

$12.95

Spicy Caribbean BBQ sauce takes this grilled chicken sandwich to the next level. Served atop a brioche roll with mayo, lettuce, and onions.

Croissant of My Dreams

$10.95

Imagine slices of Bavarian Ham and Swiss cheese grilled to perfection and gently placed on a flaky croissant with lettuce and mayo.

Dave's Veggie Burger Deluxe

$12.95

Our black bean veggie burger is dressed to kill - with lettuce, onions, mayo, fresh house guacamole, and hot pepper cheese. Served on a brioche roll.

Fajita Pita

$12.45

Slightly spicy grilled chicken breast stuffed into a toasted pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and shredded Cheddar cheese. Served with a side of our homemade salsa.

Gobble and Get Out!

$12.95

Our Southwest turkey burger is served with melted hot pepper cheese, topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, grilled onions, and mayo. Served on a brioche roll.

I Dream of Falafel

$10.95

For our vegetarian friends, the Deli's own version of falafel - served within a toasted pita, adorned with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, diced cucumber, and our lemon tahini sauce.

Paxton's Patty Melt

$12.95

A grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, bacon, and

Sorry Charlie

$9.95

Our deluxe dolphin safe tuna salad, with chunks of carrots, celery, onions, and shredded cheddar cheese - stuffed into two toasted pita pocket halves.

The Basic BLT, Revisited

$10.95

We present a simple classic...revisited. Cripsy bacon, fresh avocado slices, tomatoes, onions, Swiss cheese, and mayo on whole wheat toast.

The Big Red Reuben

$12.95

Our toasted pumpernickel bread is given a generous coating of 1,000 Island dressing, piled high with house corned beef and topped with melted Swiss cheese and Sauerkraut.

The Cordon Bleu

$11.45

A boneless breast of fried chicken topped with ham and melted Swiss cheese, served on a brioche roll with our special homemade honey mustard, onions, and lettuce.

The Deli Club

$10.95

Baked ham, turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted whole wheat make this combo a knockout.

The Deli Melt

$9.45

Fresh spinach, melted Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and onions - grilled and served on whole wheat and topped with 1,000 Island dressing. Delightfully different!

The Deli Tenderloin

$11.95

Hoo-hoo-hoo-hoosier hand-breaded pork tenderloin. With lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and our house chipotle mayo.

The Jammin' Jamaican

$11.25

Fresh Jamaican jerk seasoning makes this boneless chicken breast sing - atop a brioche roll with lettuce, onions, and mayo.

Salads

California Chicken Salad

$13.95

Grilled chicken, spring mix lettuce, Mandarin oranges, strawberries, Avocado, candied walnuts, and bleu cheese.

Chef Salad

$12.45

Turkey, ham, shredded cheddar and Swiss cheese, tomatoes, carrots, red cabbage, sliced hard-boiled egg top a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast, romaine, parmesan cheese, roma tomatoes, red onions, and croutons.

Chicken Fajita Salad

$12.95

Grilled chicken fajita breast, a blend of iceberg and romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa, diced tomatoes, tortilla chips, sour cream, and chives.

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, iceberg seasonal lettuce blend, tomatoes, bleu cheese, diced hard-boiled egg, and chives.

House Side Salad

$5.95

A seasonal Romaine iceberg blend, shredded cheddar and Swiss cheese, croutons, red onions, carrots, red cabbage, Roma tomatoes, and cucumbers.

Burgers

Fischer Farms Hamburgers

$12.45

Fischer Farms fresh hand-pattied ground beef burgers. Lightly seasoned with salt, pepper, and garlic

Turkey Burger

$12.45

Ground white meat turkey seasoned with southwest chili seasoning.

Veggie Burger

$12.45

Our house black bean burgers are prepared with onion, green and red peppers, soy, corn, tomato, cilantro, garlic, and chipotle.

Soups

Chili

$3.95+

Chowder

$3.95+

Sides

Side Cajun Cheese Fries - Large

$5.95

Our seasoned french fries, smothered in nacho cheese!

Side Cajun Cheese Fries - Small

$4.95

Our seasoned french fries, smothered in nacho cheese!

Side Cajun Fries - Large

$4.95

Our french fries seasoned with a secret blend of herbs and spices!

Side Cajun Fries - Small

$3.95

Our french fries seasoned with a secret blend of herbs and spices!

Side Cheese Fries - Large

$5.45

Our french fries, smothered in nacho cheese

Side Cheese Fries - Small

$4.45

Our french fries, smothered in nacho cheese

Side Coleslaw

$3.25

Side French Fries - Large

$4.45

The best in Bloomington!

Side French Fries - Small

$3.45

The best in Bloomington!

Side Fruit Salad

$3.25

Side Hot Potato Chips

$3.25

Eat hot chip!

Side Hummus & Pita

$7.95

Fresh pita and our house-made hummus.

Side Pasta Salad

$3.25

Side Potato Salad

$3.25

Side Tortilla Chips and Guacamole

$7.95

Our house guac and tortilla chips are the perfect side to go with your trip to the deli!

Side Tortilla Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Our house salsa and fresh tortilla chips.

Drinks

Soma Coffeehouse Cold Brew

$4.50

Courtesy of our friends at Soma Coffeehouse - this proprietary blend of coffee is brewed using triple-filtered water via the cold brew process - resulting in a full-bodied, low-acidity coffee that has gained fame in Bloomington and beyond.

Hot Coffee - Regular Moka Java Blend

$2.95

Diner coffee at its absolute best. Our fresh ground blend of Moka Java beans will start your day the right way.

Hot Coffee - Decaf

$2.95

Our fresh ground blend of decaf beans pack all the flavor of coffee without the jitters.

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

With whipped cream!

Hot Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Fresh brewed unsweetened tea

Milk

$2.45+

Chocolate Milk

$3.45+

Apple Juice

$2.95+

Fresh-Squeezed OJ

$3.50+

Fresh, locally-sourced oranges. Cold-pressed to order.

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Tomato Juice

$2.95+

Condiments and Silverware

Side Apple Butter Jelly

Side Strawberry Jelly

Side Orange Marmalade

Side Grape Jelly

Side Ketchup

Side Mayonnaise

Side Mustard

No silverware