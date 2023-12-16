The Village Table
BREAKFAST
Breakfast
- Bacon Egg & Cheese$5.35
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with ham
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$3.55
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll
- Ham Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.35
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with ham
- Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.35
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with sausage
- Steak Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.35
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with steak
- Breakfast Burrito$11.15
Egg Scramble with sausage, sauteed peppers and onions, jalapeno Jack cheese, black beans, and salsa in a flour tortilla
- Crusader$7.75
One egg and American cheese with steak, bacon and a hashbrown on a roll
- Jalepeno Bacon, Egg and Cheese$7.75
One egg, bacon, jalepenos, avocado and melted American cheese w/ chipotle mayo on a roll
- CYO Omelet$11.65
3 egg omelet with your choice of 3 toppings and toast
- Eastender$6.99
One egg, bacon and American cheese with a hashbrown on a roll
- Egg on Plate$1.50
Create your Own Egg Plate
- Egg Platter$11.50
3 Eggs with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham served with toast and homefries
- Farmer’s Scramble$11.95
Omelet with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, mozzarella cheese and Italian sausage and a side of toast
- French Toast$9.45
3 Slices of French Toast topped with powdered sugar
- Huevos Rancheros$10.35
Two eggs sunny side up served on grilled corn tortillas with melted cheddar cheese, black beans & Pico de gallo topped with chipotle sauce
- Pancakes$9.45
3 Pancakes topped with powdered sugar
- Skirt Steak & Eggs$16.99
Omelet with fried hot peppers, melted mozzarella with a side of skirt steak and your choice of toast
- Viking$7.75
One egg, steak and American cheese with ketchup and french fries on a roll
- West Village$7.75
One egg, sausage and American cheese with french fries and hot sauce on a roll
Breakfast Sides
Bagel
LUNCH
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Alexa$9.50
Grilled Cheese on sliced Italian bread with tomato, avocado and bacon
- BBQ Chicken$11.49
Grilled chicken with sauteed mushrooms & onions, BBQ sauce and melted Swiss on a toasted Italian wedge
- Beef Burrito$11.49
Beef with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms with avocado, black beans, and salsa in a grilled flour tortilla
- BLT$9.50
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread
- Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap$11.49
Grilled chicken with Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing and chopped celery in a flour tortilla
- Calabrese Panini Sandwich$11.49
Chicken cutlet with melted fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, fresh basil and Arugula with Balsamic vinaigrette on a flatbread panini
- Caprese Panini$11.49
- Chicken Burrito$11.49
Grilled Chicken with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms with avocado, black beans, and salsa in a grilled flour tortilla
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.49
Grilled chicken with Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, red onion, bacon and romaine lettuce in a flour tortilla
- Chicken Parmesean Sandwich$11.49
Chicken cutlet with melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese on a toasted Italian wedge
- Chicken Quesadilla Supreme$11.99
- Chipotle Panini$11.49
Chicken cutlet with melted cheddar cheese, crispy Turkey bacon and avocado with chipotle mayo on a flatbread panini
- Clocktower Sandwich$11.49
Chicken cutlet with jalapeno peppers, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and Chipotle Ranch mayo on a toasted Italian Wedge
- Darien$11.49
Rare roast beef with Russian dressing, horseradish, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on a wedge
- Eggplant Parmesan$11.25
Eggplant cutlet with melted mozzarella, Romano and ricotta cheeses on a toasted Italian wedge
- Hat Trick Turkey Club$11.75
Triple decker turkey club on toasted white bread with bacon, avocado, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Hope Chicken Salad Wrap$11.49
Chicken salad with spinach, tomato, avocado, bacon and honey mustard in a flour tortilla
- House Roasted Turkey Wrap$11.49
House Roasted Turkey with swiss cheese, spinach, tomato, cranberry sauce and mayo in a flour tortilla
- Italian Combo$11.49
Ham, salami, pepperoni, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, oil & vinegar on a wedge
- Italian Grilled Chicken$11.49
Grilled chicken with broccoli rabe and melted provolone on a toasted Italian wedge
- Italian Veggie$11.49
Eggplant cutlet with melted provolone cheese, sundried tomato, pesto, basil and balsamic vinaigrette on a ciabatta roll
- Lamborghini/Italian Proscuitto$11.49
Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, fried long hots, sundried tomato, basil, olive pesto, tomato and balsamic oil & vinegar on a ciabatta roll
- Little Leaguer Wrap$11.49
Chicken cutlet with potato cones, honey mustard, bacon, lettuce, tomato and melted jack cheese in a flour tortilla
- Luke Special$11.49
Grilled roast beef, sautéed onions and peppers, with melted cheese on white toast with a side of French Fries
- Meatball Parmesan$11.49
Meatballs with melted mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta cheeses on a toasted Italian wedge
- Pesto Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$11.49
Chicken cutlet with sundried tomato, melted provolone, red onion and fresh tomato on a ciabatta roll with pesto and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Philly Original$11.49
Grilled roast beef with sauteed onions and peppers and melted cheese on a toasted wedge
- Power Play BLT$10.50
Bacon, tomato, avocado and mayo with an egg sunny side up on multi-grain toast
- Robert Wrap$11.49
Grilled chicken with avocado, cilantro, sour cream and a blend of Mexican cheeses in a grilled wrap
- Rueben$11.49
House cooked corned beef with Russian Dressing, Horseradish, melted Swiss on toasted rye bread with a side of coleslaw and a pickle
- Russian Roulette Sandwich$10.65
Chicken cutlet with melted muenster cheese, tomato, bacon and Russian dressing on a toasted Italian wedge
- Shrimp Caesar Avocado Wrap$13.50
Grilled shrimp with romaine lettuce, avocado, crispy bacon, melted parmesan, grilled onions and creamy Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla
- Skirt Steak Burrito$15.99
Skirt Steak with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms with avocado, black beans, and salsa in a grilled flour tortilla
- Spicy Tuna$10.25
Tuna with spicy banana peppers, balsamic oil and vinegar, provolone cheese, red onion, romaine lettuce, tomato and cucumbers on a ciabatta roll
- Springdale Turkey$11.49
Turkey with apple butter, mayo, lettuce, cucumbers, bacon and Jack cheese in a flour tortilla
- Steak & Cheese$10.75
Steak with melted American cheese
- Taste Of Italy/Gorgonzola Grilled Chicken$11.49
Grilled chicken with melted gorgonzola, prosciutto, sundried tomato, basil, banana peppers, fresh tomato and balsamic vinaigrette on a ciabatta roll
- Tony’s Chicken Cutlet$11.49
Chicken cutlet with honey mustard, tomato, bacon and melted Jack cheese on a wedge
- Turkey Arugula Panini$11.49
- Tuna Club Melt$10.50
Tuna, melted provolone, bacon, lettuce and tomato on grilled rye bread
- Turkey Club$10.50
House Roasted Turkey with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on your choice of bread
- Veggie Wrap$10.50
Fresh spinach, lettuce, tomato, avocado, green peppers and cucumber with provolone cheese and oil & vinegar dressing in a flour tortilla
- Village Table Turkey$11.49
House Roasted Turkey with fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette, fresh basil, tomato, roasted peppers and pesto on a ciabatta roll
CYO Sandwich
SALAD
Salads
- Balsamic Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce with balsamic grilled chicken with artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, roasted peppers, black olives, cucumber and cherry tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Chicken Caesar Salad$13.50
Romaine lettuce with marinated grilled chicken, shaved parmesan and homemade croutons with Caesar dressing
- Cobb Salad$14.75
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, gorgonzola cheese, turkey bacon, avocado and grilled chicken with honey mustard dressing
- Kale Salad$12.75
Kale and Romaine with golden raisins, toasted almonds, scallions and garbanzo beans with grated parmesan cheese with lemon vinaigrette dressing
- Lisa’s Favorite Salad$13.50
Romaine lettuce, roasted turkey breast, avocado, red onion, dried cranberries and shredded low-fat mozzarella with red wine vinaigrette dressing
- Orchard Salad$12.99
Field greens, sliced grapes, granny smith apples, cucumber, red onions, blue cheese and caramelized walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Santorini Salad/Mediterranean$12.99
Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, Greek olives, cucumbers and feta cheese with a red wine vinaigrette
- Skirt Steak Salad$19.99
Mixed greens with charbroiled skirt steak, cherry tomato, shaved carrots, cucumber, and blue cheese with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Taco Salad$14.99
Romaine lettuce with pico de gallo, sour cream, grilled chicken, avocado and Mexican cheeses served in a tortilla bowl
- Tossed/Garden Salad$10.25
Romaine lettuce with shaved carrots, cherry tomato and cucumbers with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Tuscan/Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad$13.99
Baby spinach, caramelized pecans, and feta cheese with grilled chicken with lemon vinaigrette dressing
- CYO Salad$10.25
LUNCH SPECIALS
SIDES
- Side Of Avocado$2.50
- Side Bacon$2.99
- Side Of Black Beans$3.50
- Side Cole Slaw$3.99
- Side French Fries$4.99
- Side Homefries$5.25
- Sm Side Home Fries$3.25
- Side Grilled Veggies$7.99
- Side Turkey Bacon$2.99
- Side Meatballs$2.99
- Side Pickle$1.75
- Side Potato Cones$5.25
- Side Rice$2.99
- Side Sausage$2.99
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$5.25
- Xtra Side Dressing$0.75
ONLINE DRINKS
Drinks
- Iced Coffee$4.50
- Arizona$3.25
- Bai$3.50
- Coke$1.85
- Coke Btl$3.25
- Gatorade$2.99
- Ginger Ale$1.85
- Inkos$3.99
- Mash$3.99
- Naked Juice$4.99
- Nesquick Choc Milk$3.25
- Pellegrino$2.85
- Poland Spring LG$3.50
- Poland Spring SM$1.89
- Poland Spring Seltzer$3.25
- SmartWater$3.75
- Snapple$2.99
- Steaz$3.25
- Tropicana OJ$3.25
- Vitamin Water$3.25
- Cup w/ Ice$1.00