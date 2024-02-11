The Village Coffee Shoppe 3054 Greenbriar Road
BEVERAGES
Coffee
Specialty Coffee Drinks
- Add Syrup$0.50
- Add Sauce$0.75
- Add Topping$1.00
- Cold Foam$2.00
- Caramel Macchiato$6.00
Espresso, milk, vanilla syrup, caramel sauce, topped with whipped cream & caramel. Order it hot, iced, or blended!
- Joyfully Almond$6.00
Espresso, milk, chocolate sauce, coconut & almond syrup, topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut. Order it hot, iced, or blended!
- Raspberry Dark Mocha$6.00
Espresso, milk, raspberry syrup, dark chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream & raspberry drizzle. Order it hot, iced, or blended!
- Vanilla Bean$6.00
Espresso , milk, vanilla bean syrup, whipped cream, & vanilla powder. Order it hot, iced, or blended!
- Strawberry Cheesecake White Mocha$6.00
Espresso, milk, vanilla syrup, white chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream & strawberry topping. Order it hot, iced, or blended!
- S'mores Mocha$6.00
Espresso, milk, s'mores syrup, chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream, marshmallows & graham crackers. Order it hot, iced, or blended!
- Salted Toffee Crunch$6.00
Espresso, milk, toffee syrup, caramel sauce, topped with whipped cream, crushed toffee & sea salt. Order it hot, iced, or blended!
- Brown Sugar Latte$6.00
Espresso, milk, spiced brown sugar syrup, topped with whipped cream & cinnamon. Order it hot, iced, or blended!
- Dirty Chai Latte$8.00
- Love is in The Air Latte$6.00
- Dark Cherry Mocha$6.00
Specialty Drinks
- Mixed Berry Smoothie$8.00
- Stress Less Green Smoothie$8.00
- Blueberry Antioxident Smoothie$8.00
- Vanilla Protein Shake$10.00
- Chocolate Protein Shake$10.00
- Coconut Acai Protein Shake$10.00
- Chai Protein Shake$10.00
- Classic Lemonade With Strawberry Cold Foam$5.00
- Strawberry Lemonade With Lemon Cold Foam$5.00
- Chai Tea Latte$6.00
- Vanilla Matcha Latte$6.00
- Breakfast Tea Latte$6.00
- Chocolate Milkshake$8.00
- Espresso Milkshake$8.00
- Strawberry Milkshake$8.00
- Vanilla Milkshake$8.00
- Italian Soda$5.00
- Raspberry Matcha$6.00
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Be My Valentines Hot Cocoa$5.00