Online Ordering Unavailable
The Virginian Lodge Billy's Burger & The Saloon
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
SANDWICHES
SHAREABLES
SALADS
SOUP
SIDES
KIDS
DESSERT
N/A BEV
Fried Chicken Sandwich Buffalo
$15.00
Billy Burger
$16.50
Fried Chicken Sandwich Classic
$15.00
Falafel Sandwich
$13.50
Cowboy Cheesesteak
$19.00
Chili Dog
$12.00
Betty Burger
$13.00
Loaded Grilled Cheese
$12.00
Daily Special
$16.00
Rodeo Fries
$13.50
Poutine Fries
$13.50
Garden Salad
$9.00
Chopped Salad
$12.00
Bowl Chili
$13.00
Soup of the Day
$10.00
1 lb Waffle Fries
$7.00
1/2 Garden Salad
$4.00
Side Waffle Fry
$3.00
Bill Jr Burger
$11.00
Kid's Grilled Cheese
$9.00
Kid's Hot Dog
$8.00
Adult Soft Serve Cup
$5.00
Kid's Soft Serve Cone
$3.00
Kid's Soft Serve Cup
$3.50
Adult Soft Serve Cone
$4.00
Draft Soda
$3.00
The Virginian Lodge Location and Ordering Hours
(307) 733-4330
750 W Broadway Ave, Jackson, WY 83001
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 4PM
All hours
