The Vue | Hamden
Starters
- Country Club Wings$14.00
Eight jumbo wings marinated & fried crispy, buffalo, Parmesan garlic or lemon pepper dry rubbed served with blue cheese & celery
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$7.00
Huge portion of waffle cut sweets tossed with honey & seasoning
- Parm Truffles Fries$7.00
Fresh taters, hand cut, fried golden brown, tossed with truffle & Parmesan
Breakfast
Full Plates
- Fairway Frank$6.00
Hummel's dog is grilled smoking hot & served on a buttery toasted bun. Mustard not enough?
- Smash Burger$11.50
Fresh black Angus beef smashed to perfection over a sizzling grill Cheddar & American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on toasted brioche
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Blackened chicken, lettuce, onion, pickle & chili pepper aioli on a hard roll
- Chicken Tender Combo$12.00
Crunchy, juicy chicken tenders paired with seasoned fries. Choice of honey mustard or BBQ
- Grilled Cheese & Tomato$7.00
Melty Swiss and Cheddar cheese with fresh tomato grilled between hearth-baked seedless rye
- Italian Cutlet$12.00
Fresh chicken cutlet, chef's marinara, Parmesan & mozzarella on a Lupi's hard roll
- American Cutlet$12.00
Fresh chicken cutlet, Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a Lupi's hard roll