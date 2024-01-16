The Wheel
DINNER MENU
RAW BAR
- EAST COAST OYSTERS$21.00+
Mignonette, Mezcal-Horseradish Cocktail Sauce
- SEAFOOD TOWER$100.00
Dozen Oysters, Tuna Tartare, 1/2 Dozen Shrimp Cocktail, Shrimp Ceviche, Traditional Accompaniments
- SHRIMP CEVICHE$18.00
Winter Citrus, Avocado, Tomato
- SHRIMP COCKTAIL$22.00
New Orleans Cocktail Sauce
- TUNA TARTARE$22.00
Crushed Avocado, Charred Lemon Soy
STARTERS
- GOAT CHEESE$18.00
Rosemary, Chives, Grilled Sourdough
- CRUSHED AVOCADO$16.00
Chermoula, Corn Tortilla Chips
- WHIPPED EGGPLANT$15.00
Pita, Za’atar
- BRUSSEL SPROUTS$18.00
Sechuan Chili Glaze, Sriracha Aioli, Peanuts
- CRISPY RICE$16.00
Crispy Rice, Smoked Chili Aioli, Soy Caramel
- MUSSELS$22.00
Coconut Curry, Scallions, Chili, Grilled Sourdough
- CALAMARI$18.00
Pickled Peppers, Garlic Herb Butter
- WAGYU MEATBALLS$17.00
Creamy Polenta, Parmigiana
SALADS
- CAESAR SALAD$16.00
Romaine, Sourdough Croutons, Parmigiana
- BURRATA SALAD$23.00
Winter Citrus Salad, Radicchio, Roasted Fennel, Candied Pistachio, Spiced Grapefruit Vinaigrette
- CHOPPED SALAD$23.00
Kale, Romaine, Quinoa, Barley, Roasted Sweet Potato, Toasted Almonds, Corn Nuts, Shaved Manchego, Lemon Dressing
BRICK OVEN PIZZA
DISHES
- RICE BOWL$26.00
Carrots, Bean Sprouts, Cucumber, Goachujang, Tofu, Mushroom Broth
- COD$38.00
Forbidden Rice, Bok Choy, Carrot-Ginger Emulsion
- SALMON$36.00
Roasted Beets, Potato Puree, Green Apple Vinaigrette
- LASAGNA$26.00
Slow Cooked Beef Bolognese, Parmigiana, Bechamel, Pesto
- SHORT RIB$42.00
Creamy Polenta, Gremolata
- BRICK CHICKEN$30.00
Spiced Murray’s 1/2 Chicken, Broccolini, Celery Root Puree, Natural Jus
- PORK CHOP$39.00
Winter Root Vegetables, Apple Cider Gastrique
- WHEELHOUSE BURGER$23.00
Custom Black Angus Blend, White Cheddar, Red Onion, Heirloom Tomato, Lettuce, Special Sauce, Seeded Brioche Bun, French Fries
- NY STRIP$44.00
Whipped Yukon Gold Potato, Broccolini, Bordelaise Sauce