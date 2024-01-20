The Wheel Apizza Pub
Food
Salad
- Wheelhouse$8.00+
Mix greens, carrots, red opinion, red pepper, garbanzo
- Caesar$10.00+
kale tossed in house caesar with croutons and parmesan. Dressing Ingredients: Lemon Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Worcestershire, Fresh Garlic, Roasted Garlic, Anchovy Fillets, Dijon Mustard, Grated Parmesan, Whole Egg, Egg Yolks
- Arugula Beet Salad$10.00+
Arugula, beets, oranges, pickled red onion, sunflower seeds & apple cider vinaigrette. Dressing Ingredients: Apple Cider Vinegar, Honey, Dijon Mustard, Dried Thyme, Ground White Peppercorns, Blended Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Kosher Salt
- Antipasto Salad$10.00+
soppressata and speck, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, olives, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, provolone, romaine & red wine vinaigrette. Dressing Ingredients: Red Wine Vinegar, Fresh Garlic Minced, Dijon Mustard, Dried Thyme, Dried Oregano, Ground Black Pepper, Blended Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil Kosher Salt
- Seasonal Salad$12.00Out of stock
Wedge Salad. Iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese, cherry tomatoes and bacon served with bleu cheese dressing
- Ranch$0.50
Small Plates
- Meatballs$14.00
lamb, pork and beef meatballs baked in red sauce with aged provolone and basil
- Polenta Cakes$15.00
Pan fried cheesy polenta cakes smothered in marinara, house fennel sausage, Mama LIl's peppers, Pecorino Romano, and basil
- Buffalo Cauliflower$10.00
cauliflower roasted in house wing sauce with house ranch and carrots
- Barbecue wings$15.00Out of stock
Smoked wings tossed in House made Barbecue, served with a side of Ranch and OG Carrots
- Garlic Parm Wings$15.00
- Smoked Wings$15.00
six chicken wings oven roasted in house wing sauce with house ranch and veggies
- Roasted Purple Broccolini$10.00Out of stock
OG Roasted Purple Broccolini with lemon chile compound butter
- Mac N Cheese$10.00
- Roasted Butternut Squash$10.00
Roasted butternut squash topped with chimichurri sauce
Pizza
- (V)ishny$26.00
red sauce, tempeh sausage, peppers, red onions, herb cashew cheese & arugula
- Cheese Pie$17.00
- Longbridge Hacker$26.00
red sauce, soppressata, sausage, mushroom mozzarella & oregano
- Mar-ee-O-tah$26.00Out of stock
red sauce, smoked chicken, charred pineapple, pickled jalapeño, mozzerella & basil
- Margherita$18.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil
- Meat Special Pie$28.00
Garlic cream sauce, Lamb chorizo, carmalized onion, gold potatoes, mozzarella, poblano crema, pecorino and chives
- Meatball Pie$26.00
red sauce, lamb, pork & beef meatballs, aged provolone, ricotta, calabrian chilies, fresh garlic & oregano
- Moby Dick$26.00
olive oil, bay shrimp, bacon, fresh garlic, lemon, oregano, chives, asiago & pecorino Lemon Cream Ingredients: Lemon, Garlic, Salt, Pepper, Cremé, Buttermilk
- Pepperoni Pie$20.00
red sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni
- Portobello & Pear$26.00
gorgonzola, portobello, pear, roasted garlic, arugula & balsamic reduction
- Potato & Pesto$26.00
olive oil, roasted garlic, red onion, potato, pesto, rosemary & pecorino
- Sausage & Pepper$26.00
red sauce, red onions, mozzarella, mama lil's & basil
- Tomato Pie$14.00
red sauce, fresh garlic, pecorino romano
- Your Dream$17.00
Pick from the items we have used in the pizzas above and create your dream pie. Please don't over do it.
- (V)egan Pie$26.00
Vegan pesto, herb cashew cheese, Mama Lil’s peppers, roasted garlic, mushrooms
- Veggie Special Pie$28.00
Red sauce, asparagus, shiitake mushrooms, mozzarella, burrata cheese and drizzle of pistachio pesto
- Cheesy Bread Sticks$17.00
Garlic oil, oregano, aged mozzarella, provolone and pecorino with 2 sauces ranch and/or marinara
- Half Cheese Half Pepperoni$18.50