The Wheelhouse
Lunch/Dinner Menu
Build Your Own
- Burrito$13.25
Cheese, Beans, Rice, Protien of choice, Mojo or Peanut sauce, wrapped in 14" tortilla
- Nachos$13.25
Chips, cheese, beans, protien of choice, mojo or peanut, topped with cilantro, onion, and cotija
- Burrito Bowl$13.25
Greens, beans, rice, cheese, protien of choice, mojo or peanut sauce, topped with cilatro, onion and cotija
- Tacos$14.25
Wok Dishes
- Drunken Noodle$9.40
Made with wide rice noodles, sweet and savory soy-based sauce in sauteed broccoli, carrots and cabbage. Topped with Thai Basil and a lime
- Wheelhouse Pad Thai$9.40
Made with thin rice noodles, savory tamarind-based sauce, sauteed with cabbage, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms and onions. Topped with bean sprouts, cilantro, green onion, and crushed peanuts.
- Pineapple Fried Rice$9.40
Jasmine rice, steamed with lemongrass and turmeric, sauteed cabbage, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, onion, pineapple, vietnamese soy sauce and a ginger-habenero coconut oil.
- Garlic Lo Mein$10.40
Sauteed cabbage, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, onions and green pepper with Lo Mein Egg-noodles cooked in a garlic, ginger sesame sauce.
- Kimchi Fried Rice$10.40
Jasmine rice, steamed with lemongrass and turmeric, sauteed cabbage, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, onion, pineapple, vietnamese soy sauce and a ginger-habenero coconut oil all tossed with Kimchi. Topped with sesame seeds, seaweed, green onions and kimchi.
Favorites
- Thai Basil$14.20
Crispy tofu or breaded chicken tossed in our house-made thai basil sauce. Served with a side of steamed rice and fried egg OR peanut vinaigrette salad.
- Orange$14.20
Crispy tofu or breaded chicken tossed in our house-made orange sauce. Served with a side of steamed rice and a peanut vinaigrette salad.
- Peanut Satay$14.20
Our house-made thai peanut sauce drizzled over crispy tofu or breaded chicken. Served with a side of steamed rice and a ginger sesame salad.
- Ginger Sesame Salad$11.95
- Kimchi Falafel Wrap$13.00
Starters
- Kimchi Fries$11.85
French fries topped with our house-made kimchi sauteed with jack cheese. Topped with vegan aioli, sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, red onions, and cotija.
- Falafel$6.50
House-made with garbanzo beans, toasted herbs and garlic. Served with a side of vegan aioli.
- Cauliflower Wings$10.00
Battered, fried, and tossed in your sauce of choice: Thai Basil, Orange or Peanut. Served with a side of vegan aioli or ranch.
- Chips and Salsa$3.50
Fried chips served with our house-made salsa
- Chips and Bean Dip$6.00
Fried chips served with our house made beans topped with jack cheese and mojo sauce.
- Chips and Deluxe Bean Dip$7.00
Fried chips served with our bean dip, topped with guacamole and pickled cabbage.
- Chips and Guacamole$6.00
- Side of Fries$4.00
Drink Menu
NA Beverages
- Fountain Soda$2.25
- Peace Tea$2.75
- Glass Coke$3.00
- Glass Sprite$3.00
- Smart Water$3.00
- Perrier$2.75
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Red Bull$3.00
- Kombucha Lavender (12oz. Can)$4.00
- 20oz. Coke$2.55
- 20oz. Diet Coke$2.55
- 20oz. Coke Zero$2.55
- 20oz. Dr. Pepper$2.55
- Jarritos$3.00
- Glass Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Draft Kombucha$5.00
- Kombucha Growler$14.00
- Kombucha Growler Refill$10.00
Coffee
- Americano 12oz$3.00
- Americano 16oz$3.50
- Flavored Latte 12oz$4.00
Vanilla, Hazlenut, Mocha, White Mocha, Caramel, Chai
- Flavored Latte 16oz$4.50
Vanilla, Hazlenut, Mocha, White Mocha, Caramel, Chai
- Latte 12oz$3.50
- Latte 16oz$4.00
- Hot Chocolate 12oz$3.50
- Hot Chocolate 16oz$4.00
- Iced Latte 16oz$4.00
- Iced Latte 120oz$4.50
- Iced Flavored Latte 16oz$4.50
Vanilla, Hazlenut, Mocha, White Mocha, Caramel, Chai
- Iced Flavored Latte 20oz$5.00
Vanilla, Hazlenut, Mocha, White Mocha, Caramel, Chai
- Hot Tea$2.00