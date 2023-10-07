Breakfast

Fried Egg Sandwich

$4.25

egg, cheese, your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, served on Kaiser roll, english muffin, bagel, biscuit or toast

Breakfast Hoagie

$7.95

3 eggs, cheese, home fries, your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, served on a toasted hoagie roll

Breakfast Platter

$7.95

2 eggs your way, your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, with home fries or grits, & toast

Omelette

$8.95

"You Build It" 3 eggs, with choice of meat, vegetables, and cheese, with home fries and toast

Breakfast Burrito

$7.95

3 eggs, cheese, your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, with home fries

Train Wreck

$10.95

3 scrambled eggs with bacon, ham, & sausage, peppers, onions, home fries, topped with homemade cheese sauce

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.95

2 warm biscuits topped with sausage gravy

1/2 Biscuits and Gravy

$2.95

1 warm biscuit topped with sausage gravy

French Toast Sticks

$4.95

Something Sweet! 6 sticks served with maple syrup

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$2.95

Toasted and served with a side of cream cheese

Famous Phillys

1/2 Regular Philly

$7.95

Fried onions, homemade cheese sauce, served on a toasted hoagie roll

Regular Philly

$12.95

Fried onions, homemade cheese sauce, served on a toasted hoagie roll

1/2 Chicken Philly

$7.95

Fried onions, homemade cheese sauce, served on a toasted hoagie roll

Chicken Philly

$12.95

Fried onions, homemade cheese sauce, served on a toasted hoagie roll

1/2 Half and Half

$7.95

1/2 chicken 1/2 beef Philly

Half and Half Philly

$12.95

Half chicken half beef Philly

Hoagies, Burgers & More From the Grill

"Deuce's" Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$10.95

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with creamy coleslaw, served on a toasted hoagie roll

Crispy Chicken Hoagie

$10.95

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo, served on a toasted hoagie roll

Grilled Sausage Hoagie

$10.95

Sausage, peppers, onions, marinara, provolone, parmesan, served on a toasted hoagie roll

Meatball Hoagie

$10.95

Pepperoni, salami, provolone, marinara, warmed and served on a toasted hoagie roll

Chicken Parmesan Hoagie

$10.95

Crispy chicken, marinara, provolone, parmesan, served on a toasted hoagie roll

Smash Burger

$7.95

Smashed, never frozen angus beef patty, topped with choice of melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, served on a toasted kaiser roll

Double Smash Burger

$9.95

Double Smashed, never frozen angus beef patties, topped with choice of melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, served on a toasted kaiser roll

"Uncle Pumpkin's" Smash Burger

$11.95

Double Smashed, never frozen angus beef patties, topped with bacon, grilled onions, melted American, topped with crispy onion ring, served on a toasted kaiser roll

Patty Melt

$8.95

Smashed, never frozen angus beef patty, topped with swiss cheese & grilled onions, served on grilled rye bread

Double Patty Melt

$10.95

Double Smashed, never frozen angus beef patties, topped with swiss cheese & grilled onions, served on grilled rye bread

Reuben

$8.95

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, & thousand island, served on grilled rye bread

Turkey Reuben

$8.95

Grilled turkey, sauerkraut, swiss, & thousand island, served on grilled rye bread

Grilled Chicken

$9.95

Grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato, & mayo, served on a toasted kaiser roll

Corky Chicken

$9.95

Grilled chicken, ham, swiss, topped with lettuce, tomato, & mayo, served on a toasted kaiser roll

Chicken Tender Platter

$10.95

Bacon, tomato, provolone, cheddar, served on choice of grilled bread

Hot Dog

$3.95

Make it your way!

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.95

Chili and our homemade cheese sauce

Hot Italian

$10.95

Pepperoni, salami, capicola, provolone, warmed and served on a toasted hoagie roll

Cold Sammich's & Wraps

Italian

$10.95

Salami, pepperoni, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, served on a hoagie roll

Ham and Cheese

$9.75

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, served on a hoagie roll

Turkey and Provolone

$9.75

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, served on a hoagie roll

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, & ranch dressing, rolled in a flour tortilla

Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, parmesan topped with Caesar dressing, rolled in a flour tortilla

Turkey BLT Wrap

$9.95

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo, served in a flour tortilla

Veggie Fajita Wrap

$8.95

Grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, & banana peppers, rolled in a flour tortilla

Salerno Club

$10.95

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo, served on your choice of toasted bread

BLT

$8.95

Toasted on your choice of bread

Egg Salad

$7.95

House made, served on choice of toasted bread

Chicken Salad

$7.95

House made, served on choice of toasted bread

Chicken Salad Melt

$9.95

House made, served on choice of toasted bread and choice of cheese, heated

Tuna Salad

$7.95

House made, served on choice of toasted bread

Tuna Salad Melt

$9.95

House made, served on choice of toasted bread and choice of cheese, heated

Salads

Titanic

$6.95

Iceburg lettuce, tomato, onion, with choice of egg, tuna, or chicken salad scoop

Cobb

$9.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheddar, & hard boiled egg

Chef

$8.95

Turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheddar, and hard boiled egg

Chopped Hoagie

$9.95

Salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers. Chopped & served with oil and vinegar

Kids (10 & under)

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Served with french fries

Kids Smash Burger

$5.95

Served with french fries

Kids Hot Dog

$5.95

Served with french fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Served with french fries

Kids Corn Dog

$5.95

Served with French Fries

Sides

French Fries

$2.95

Loaded Fries

$5.95

Chili, homemade cheese sauce, onions, jalapeños

Onion Rings

$4.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.95

Jalapeño Poppers

$5.95

Randy's Cole Slaw

$1.95

Chips

$1.79

Chili

$2.95

Pork Roll

$2.00

Sausage

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Dressings (side)

$0.50

Extra dressings/dips

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Breakfast Ala Carte

Sweets

Cinnamon Roll

$4.95

Grilled Blueberry Muffin

$2.95

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)

$1.60

Brownie

$1.60

Drinks

12 oz Can Soda

$1.50

20 oz Coca Cola Product

$2.59

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.50

Natalie's OJ

$3.00

Coffee

$1.50

Dunkin' Coffee

$3.49

Dairy

$2.49

Milk - Small Case

$2.25

Bottled Water - Small Case

$1.00

Dasani Water

$1.99

Smart Water

$2.69

Teas - Assorted

$2.69

Body Armour

$2.99

Powerade

$1.99

Apple Juice

$2.25

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.59

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$2.59

Monster

$2.99

Monster Java

$3.19

Daily Special

