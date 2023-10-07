The Whistle Stop 4920 SE Dixie Hwy
Breakfast
Fried Egg Sandwich
egg, cheese, your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, served on Kaiser roll, english muffin, bagel, biscuit or toast
Breakfast Hoagie
3 eggs, cheese, home fries, your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, served on a toasted hoagie roll
Breakfast Platter
2 eggs your way, your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, with home fries or grits, & toast
Omelette
"You Build It" 3 eggs, with choice of meat, vegetables, and cheese, with home fries and toast
Breakfast Burrito
3 eggs, cheese, your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, with home fries
Train Wreck
3 scrambled eggs with bacon, ham, & sausage, peppers, onions, home fries, topped with homemade cheese sauce
Biscuits and Gravy
2 warm biscuits topped with sausage gravy
1/2 Biscuits and Gravy
1 warm biscuit topped with sausage gravy
French Toast Sticks
Something Sweet! 6 sticks served with maple syrup
Bagel and Cream Cheese
Toasted and served with a side of cream cheese
Famous Phillys
1/2 Regular Philly
Fried onions, homemade cheese sauce, served on a toasted hoagie roll
Regular Philly
Fried onions, homemade cheese sauce, served on a toasted hoagie roll
1/2 Chicken Philly
Fried onions, homemade cheese sauce, served on a toasted hoagie roll
Chicken Philly
Fried onions, homemade cheese sauce, served on a toasted hoagie roll
1/2 Half and Half
1/2 chicken 1/2 beef Philly
Half and Half Philly
Half chicken half beef Philly
Hoagies, Burgers & More From the Grill
"Deuce's" Buffalo Chicken Hoagie
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with creamy coleslaw, served on a toasted hoagie roll
Crispy Chicken Hoagie
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo, served on a toasted hoagie roll
Grilled Sausage Hoagie
Sausage, peppers, onions, marinara, provolone, parmesan, served on a toasted hoagie roll
Meatball Hoagie
Pepperoni, salami, provolone, marinara, warmed and served on a toasted hoagie roll
Chicken Parmesan Hoagie
Crispy chicken, marinara, provolone, parmesan, served on a toasted hoagie roll
Smash Burger
Smashed, never frozen angus beef patty, topped with choice of melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, served on a toasted kaiser roll
Double Smash Burger
Double Smashed, never frozen angus beef patties, topped with choice of melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, served on a toasted kaiser roll
"Uncle Pumpkin's" Smash Burger
Double Smashed, never frozen angus beef patties, topped with bacon, grilled onions, melted American, topped with crispy onion ring, served on a toasted kaiser roll
Patty Melt
Smashed, never frozen angus beef patty, topped with swiss cheese & grilled onions, served on grilled rye bread
Double Patty Melt
Double Smashed, never frozen angus beef patties, topped with swiss cheese & grilled onions, served on grilled rye bread
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, & thousand island, served on grilled rye bread
Turkey Reuben
Grilled turkey, sauerkraut, swiss, & thousand island, served on grilled rye bread
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato, & mayo, served on a toasted kaiser roll
Corky Chicken
Grilled chicken, ham, swiss, topped with lettuce, tomato, & mayo, served on a toasted kaiser roll
Chicken Tender Platter
Bacon, tomato, provolone, cheddar, served on choice of grilled bread
Hot Dog
Make it your way!
Chili Cheese Dog
Chili and our homemade cheese sauce
Hot Italian
Pepperoni, salami, capicola, provolone, warmed and served on a toasted hoagie roll
Cold Sammich's & Wraps
Italian
Salami, pepperoni, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, served on a hoagie roll
Ham and Cheese
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, served on a hoagie roll
Turkey and Provolone
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, served on a hoagie roll
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, & ranch dressing, rolled in a flour tortilla
Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, parmesan topped with Caesar dressing, rolled in a flour tortilla
Turkey BLT Wrap
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo, served in a flour tortilla
Veggie Fajita Wrap
Grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, & banana peppers, rolled in a flour tortilla
Salerno Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo, served on your choice of toasted bread
BLT
Toasted on your choice of bread
Egg Salad
House made, served on choice of toasted bread
Chicken Salad
House made, served on choice of toasted bread
Chicken Salad Melt
House made, served on choice of toasted bread and choice of cheese, heated
Tuna Salad
House made, served on choice of toasted bread
Tuna Salad Melt
House made, served on choice of toasted bread and choice of cheese, heated
Salads
Titanic
Iceburg lettuce, tomato, onion, with choice of egg, tuna, or chicken salad scoop
Cobb
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheddar, & hard boiled egg
Chef
Turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheddar, and hard boiled egg
Chopped Hoagie
Salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers. Chopped & served with oil and vinegar