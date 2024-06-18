The Whitney
Lunch Menu
Lunch Menu - Burgers & Wraps
- All-American Burger
1/3 burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion$15.00
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/3 burger piled high with Wisconsin Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, and a garlic aioll$15.00
- Jalapeño Ranch Burger
1/3 burger topped with pepper-jack cheese, fried jalapeño, and fried onions with a side of ranch$15.00
- Rodeo Burger
1/3 burger topped with pepper-jack cheese, fried onion rings, bacon, and BBQ sauce$15.00
- Mr. Rueben
Grilled corned beef topped with Swiss cheese, kraut, and Thousand Island on toasted rye$15.00
- Crunchy Chicкen Wrap
Krispy chicken tenders wrapped in your choice of a toasted tomato-basil tortilla with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & garlic aioli$12.00
- Spring Veggie Wrap
Sautéed veggies: onion, mushroom, red & green peppers wrapped in a toasted tomato-basil tortilla with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & garlic aioli$12.00
- BLT Wrap
Krispy chopped applewood bacon, fresh lettuce, diced tomatoes, and mayo all wrapped up in a tomato basil wrap$13.00
- Chicken Quesadilla
Served with grilled chicken, pepper, and onions, our three-cheese blend, salsa, and sour cream$13.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, fried onion straws topped with a side of our house-made coleslaw on a sourdough bun$16.00
Lunch Menu - Kids Menu 12 and Under
Lunch Menu - Soup and Salad
- French Onion Soup
Served with baguettes and provolone cheese$8.00
- Сгеаmу Тоmаtо Basil Soup
Served with baguettes and Parmesan cheese$8.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, and a classic Caesar dressing$12.00
- Chopped Salad
Mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, cheddar and Parmesan cheese, croutons, and our buttermilk ranch$12.00
Lunch Menu - Appetizers
- Onion Rings
Lightly breaded onion rings served with a side of creamy ranch$8.00
- Chicken Tenders
Lightly breaded chicken tenders fried and served with a side of honey BBQ or ranch$10.00
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded Wisconsin cheese curds served with a side of creamy ranch$8.00
- Fried Pickle Chops
Lightly breaded pickle spears fried and served with a side of ranch$8.00
- 6 Pieces Bone in Wings$8.00
- 12 Pieces Bone in Wings$22.00
Adult Beverages
Bottled Beer
- Blue moon$5.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Busch Light$4.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Corona Extra$4.00
- Corona Light$4.00
- Corona Premier$4.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Miller 64$4.00
- Miller Highlife$4.00
- Miller Light$4.00
- Modulo$5.00
- O'Doul's$4.00
- PBR$4.00
- Point Amber$4.00
- Point Drop Dead Blonde$4.00
- Point Special$5.00
- Spotted Cow$5.00
- Stella Artois$4.00
- Two Hearted IPA$4.00
- Wisconsin Amber$4.00
Double Rail
Double Premium
- Absolut$10.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Bacardi Limon$10.00
- Canadian Club$10.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- Crow Peach$10.00
- Crown$10.00
- Crown Vanilla$10.00
- Disaronno$10.00
- Jim Bean Bourbon$10.00
- Jose Gold$10.00
- Jose Silver$10.00
- Knob Creek$10.00
- Malibu$10.00
- Patron Citronge$10.00
- Patron Silver$10.00
- Seagram 7$10.00
- Seagram Import$10.00
- Southern Comfort$10.00
- Windsor$10.00