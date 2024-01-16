We will be closed for July 4th.
Wild Plum Kitchen at Ryan Ranch
Food
Sandwiches
- Very Veggie$10.00
Avocado, pickled onions, sweet peppers, oven-dried tomatoes, carrot ribbons, vegan herb cream cheese and super greens on whole wheat focaccia
- Roasted Rosemary Chicken$10.00
On a soft house roll, with caramelized peppers and onions, provolone cheese, herb aioli, and hearty greens
- The Mediterranean$10.00
Focaccia bread with grilled eggplant, zucchini, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, roasted sweet onion, pesto aioli, mozzarella, and provolone
- Turkey Club$10.00
On whole wheat bread, house turkey, Havarti cheese, smoked ham, avocado, oven-dried tomatoes, pickled red onion, bib lettuce, herb aioli.
- Italian Focaccia$10.00
On house-baked focaccia, salami, smoked ham, marinated vegetables, (onions, peppers, olives, artichokes) provolone, mozzarella, cabbage crunch, pesto vinaigrette
- Half Sammy + Side$14.00
Half of a sandwich (chicken, turkey or veggie sandwich) with your choice of pesto pasta, house salad or potato salad
Bowls
- Ginger Rice Bowl$10.00
With sesame poached chicken and hearty greens, shiitake mushrooms, market veggies roasted onion, on savory rice with edamame and a ginger miso dressing
- Sundried Tomato Orzo and Tofu Bowl$10.00
Sundried tomato orzo and roasted corn with golden grilled tofu and seasonal market vegetables on a bed of hearty greens and shredded cabbage with a sun-dried tomato vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Bowl$10.00
Quinoa Tabbouleh, cucumbers, garbanzos, olives, tomatoes with an herb vinaigrette on hearty greens
- Wild Plum Mac and Cheese$10.00
Five cheese blend baked with a Garlic bread streusel
- Baked Ziti$10.00
In a hearty tomato ragu with parmesan cheese
Sides
Wraps
- The Greek$8.50
Flour tortilla, hummus, tahini, cabbage crunch, and gem lettuce, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, and olives with a herb vinaigrette.
- Italian Wrap$8.50
Spinach tortilla, salami, smoked ham, provolone and mozzarella, marinated artichoke, sweet onions and peppers, olives, super greens, pesto cream cheese.
- Chipotle Chicken Wrap$8.50
On a tomato tortilla with a chopped chicken salad and a slightly smokey and mildly spicy flavor, crunchy greens.
Salads
- Super Natural$8.50
House greens, microgreens, raw and oven-roasted veggies, avocado, sunflower seeds, Parmesan cheese, Dijon vinaigrette.
- Greek Salad$8.50
Gem lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, garbanzo beans, roasted peppers, and onions, parmesan, herbs, hummus, grilled bread.
- Cobb Salad$8.50
Hard boiled egg, smoked bacon, avocado, roasted turkey, crumbled blue cheese, garden veggies, house vinaigrette.
- Sesame Chicken Salad$8.50
Spinach salad with carrot ribbons, cucumbers, tomatoes, grilled onion, and peppers, avocado, sesame seeds, ginger chicken breast, sesame ginger vinaigrette.
- Chipotle Chicken Caesar$8.50