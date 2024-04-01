The Windmill & Bar 51
Appetizers
- Nachos$16.00
Grilled and Seasoned Chicken, creamy white queso Olives, Tomatoes, and Jalapenos
- Onion Rings$8.00
Traditional Windmill Recipe with Light Golden Fried Batter & Served with our Homemade Ranch
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$14.00
Served with choice of tortilla chips or toasted Parmesan Baguettes
- Sampler Plate$17.00
choice of three Cheese Sticks, Fried Pickles, Battered Mushrooms, Sriracha Chicken Bites, or Beer Battered Shrimp
- Steak Bites$16.00
Tender Cuts of steak with Mushroomns & Cooked in Veal Demi-Glace
- Steamers$17.00
One pound of Clams in the Shell Sauteed with White Wine and Garlic Butter
- Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms$15.00
Lightly fried panko breaded portobello mushrooms stuffed with a special blend of cream cheese, lobster and spices served with a drizzle of sriracha
- Rimrock Shrimp$14.00
lightly fried shrimp tossed in our special rimrock sauce
Dinner
From the Garden
- Steak Wedge Salad$23.00
6oz Top Sirloin with 1/4 Head of Iceberg, Blue Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes
- Blackened Shrimp Grilled Caesar Salad$18.00
Grilled Romaine with Caesar Dressing and Blackened Shrinp
- Apple Walnut Salad$18.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, apple slices, candied walnuts, craisns and blue cheese crumbles with poppyseed dressing
- Bar 51 Salad$23.00
Grilled Salmon over a bed of mixed greens, green chickpeas, cucumbers,red onions, slow roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
Traditional Favorites
- Blackened Chicken Alfredo$21.00
Blackened chicken with fettuccine tossed in a creamy garlic parmesan sauce
- Chicken Dinner$23.00
four pieces of chicken served with mashed potatoes CHOOSE: regular style or original windmill style
- Chicken Fried Steak$20.00
tender beef from local S Ranch breaded & covered with a creamy pepper gravy and served with mashed potatoes
- Chicken Tenders$16.00
hand breaded tenders served with fries, and choice of dipping sauce
- Classic Pot Roast$23.00
Slow Roasted & hand shredded pot roast served over mashed potatoes & carrots; topped with brown gravy.
- Shrimp and Scallop Pasta$28.00
Creamy white wine garlic butter sauce with roasted tomatoes over fetttuccine pasta
- The "Mill" Burger$18.00
1/2 pound burger from local S Ranch, with choice of cheese: cheddar, provolone, swiss, american, or pepperjack cheese . Served with lettuce, pickle, onion ,tomato & pickle & Fries
- Windmill Mac & Cheese$24.00
Your choice of chicken bites, lobster, or shrimp tossed with cavatappi pasta and our deluxe cheese blend and topped with crispy panko
Hand Cut Steaks
- 12oz Prime Rib$44.00Out of stock
House seasoned and slow roasted every day
- 14oz Ribeye Steak$46.00
Our best cut with great marbling and flavor
- 16oz Prime Rib$49.00Out of stock
House seasoned and slow roasted every day
- 18oz Ribeye Steak$52.00
Our best cut with great marbling and flavor
- 6oz Filet Mignon$39.00
Our most tender cut of beef
- 8oz Filet Mignon$44.00
Our most tender cut of beef
- New York Strip$41.00
12 oz New York strip topped
- Baseball Sirloin$32.00
Prime grade steak wrapped in applewood bacon
- Prime Top Sirloin$32.00
Our highly flavorful prime cut steak
- Surf-n-Turf$66.00
Prime top sirloin and a Maine lobster tail
- Local 8oz Filet$42.00Out of stock
- Local New York$50.00
Seafood
- Alaskan Halibut Fish and Chips$27.00
halibut chunks Dipped in our famous house batter served with tartar sauce and fries
- Fisherman's Bounty$36.00
Our famous prawns, sea scallops, and halibut dipped and fried in our house batter
- Grilled Salmon$29.00
Grilled fresh atlantic salmon served over wild rice. Choose preparation: simply grilled, or topped with creamy dill sauce
- Walnut CrustedHalibut$34.00
Roasted wild halibut topped with asparagus & hollandaise sauce.
- Australian Cold Water Lobster$71.00
9oz rare cold water lobster with rich flavor and a delicate medium texture
- Prawn Dinner$32.00
Choice of traditional house battered, blackened and grilled,bbq, or scampi style with mushrooms and your choice of sauce
- Halibut Tacos$24.00
Three tacos with battered wild halibut, mexican coleslaw, spicy tartar and pico de gallo
- Sunflower Dill Salmon$29.00
Fresh Atlantic salmon topped with a crunchy dill panko breading covered with garlic cream sauce & fresh orange slices
- Easter Prawns$25.00