Salad

Tossed Green Salad
$12.00

A chopped lettuce salad with tomatoes, green onion, hard-boiled eggs, olives, and cucumber

Diet Salad
$13.00

A light salad with chicken breast, tomatoes, green onion, and garden lettuce

Strawberry Spinach Salad
$15.00

A bed of spinach topped with sliced strawberries, toasted almonds, red onion, bacon, and feta cheese served with poppy seed dressing

The Woman's Exchange Salad
$14.00

Our famous chopped salad with chicken breast, ham, swiss cheese, tomato, hard-boiled egg, bacon, green onion, and garden lettuce topped with our house-made Woman's Exchange dressing

Half Woman's Exchange Salad
$11.00

Our famous Woman's Exchange Salad

Sandwich

Country Club
$15.00

Deliciously made with sliced chicken, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, and honey mustard

The BLTC (Classic Club Sandwich)
$14.00

Crafted with sliced chicken, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayonnaise

Artisan Caprese Sandwich
$15.00

Fresh mozzarella and Roma tomatoes served on ciabatta with our Artisan-made pesto

Sliced Chicken Sandwich
$14.00

A sliced chicken breast sandwich served with lettuce and mayonnaise

Vegetable Sandwich
$13.00

Spinach, cucumber, avocado, red onion, tomato, and dill Havarti cheese served with our Woman's Exchange dressing

The Woman's Exchange Sandwich
$13.00

A chicken, tuna, or egg salad sandwich served on your choice of bread

Celebration Wrap
$12.00

Chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and our Woman's Exchange dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla

Woman's Exchange Wrap
$14.00

Our famous salad wrapped in a spinach tortilla

Hummus Wrap
$14.00

Hummus, cucumber, radish, carrot, red onion, and avocado wrapped in a spinach tortilla

Children's

Hummus Sandwich
$6.00

Hummus spread and carrots on your choice of bread

Classic PB & J
$6.00

Old fashioned peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich

Artisan PB & J
$7.00

Old fashioned peanut butter with our locally sourced Artisan honey

Grilled Cheese
$6.00

Made with American cheese, add ham or bacon for an additional cost

Children's Hamburger
$7.00

Beef patty on a bun, add cheese or bacon for an additional cost

Drinks

Soft Drinks
$3.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Diet Dr. Pepper, Root Beer, Sprite, or Pink Lemonade

Coffee, Tea, Iced Tea, Milk or Hot Chocolate
$3.00
Wine, Beer, and Mimosas
$11.00

Seasonal Menu

Hot

Broiled Cheddar Toast
$14.00

Our special cheddar cheese spread served on perfectly toasted bread

Euclid Avenue
$14.00

An open-faced sandwich broiled with tomatoes, bacon, and our special cheddar cheese spread

Maryland Avenue
$11.00

A classic grilled sandwich made with cream cheese and green olives

Asparagus Melt
$14.00

Asparagus, sliced ham, and parmesan-goat cheese spread served open-faced on sourdough

Tuna or Chicken Melt
$14.00

An English muffin topped with tuna or chicken salad, red onion, and melted cheddar cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese
$12.00

A traditional sandwich with American, Gouda, Swiss, Cheddar, or Pepper Jack cheese

Garden Grilled Cheese
$13.00

Dill Havarti, tomato, and our locally sourced Artisan honey on grilled sourdough

Cheeseburger
$15.00

An 8oz beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and dill pickles on a bun

Black Bean Burger
$15.00

A black bean patty on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions. Served with your choice of side.

Homemade Cup of Soup
$5.00

Our hot soup of the day

Homemade Bowl of Soup
$7.00

Our hot soup of the day

Speciality Plates

Pick Two
$15.00

Select two of the following: a cup of soup, 1/2 salad, or 1/2 sandwich *Asterisk indicates eligible items

Quiche and Salad or Fruit
$18.00

Please ask your server for the quiche of the day

Salad Plate
$14.00

A salad plate with your selection of one large scoop or 3 small scoops of our housemade

Desserts

Lemon Squares
$8.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.50
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
$2.50
Scoop of Vanilla Ice-Cream
$7.00
Slice of Pie
$6.00

Coconut cream, lemon meringue, or chocolate silk(please call to inquire about a Whole Pie)

Carrot Cake
$8.00
Coconut Cake
$8.00Out of stock
Cookie
$2.50
Cinnamon Roll Tray
$18.00
Red Velvet Cake
$8.00
Mint Chocolate Brownies
$9.00
Gooey Butter Brownies
$9.00
Slice of Pie
$7.00

Sides

Scoop of Salad
$8.00

Choose a scoop of our Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad, Egg Salad, or Cottage Cheese

Chips
$2.50
Cottage Cheese
$2.50
Fruit
$2.50
Hard Boiled Eggs
$2.50
Pasta Salad
$2.50
Potato Salad
$2.50
Wheat Berry Salad
$2.50

Homemade Deli

Woman's Exchange Dressing
Crab Dip
$10.00
Chicken Salad
Tuna Salad
Egg Salad
Potato Salad
Felic's Homemade Salsa
$8.00

Artisan

Gris Gris Simple Syrup
$18.00

Catering - 48 Hours Advanced Notice Required

Trays - Catering

Charcuterie Board
$85.00+

Artisan cured meats, Seasonal assortment of cheeses, dried and fresh fruit, toasted nuts, briny olives, and complementary condiments – honeys, jams, and mustard. Each platter will vary based on seasonal freshness.

Cheese Board - Catering
$50.00

An assortment of grapes, strawberries, pineapple, & canteloupe with an assortment of fresh cheeses Serves up to 10

Crudite - Catering
$50.00

A variety of carrots, cucumbers, celery, tomatoes, & broccoli. Served with our Woman's Exchange Salad Dressing Serves up to 10

Crab Dip Platter - Catering

Freshly made crab dip. Small (Serves up to 8) - $25 Large (Serves up to 14) - $45

Sandwich Trays - Catering

House Made Sandwiches - Catering

Chicken salad, tuna salad, egg salad with garden fresh lettuce, or the classic club. Served with chips. Small (Serves up to 14) - $97 Large (Serves up to 20) - $130

Salad Bowls - Catering

The Woman's Exchange Salad Bowl - Catering

Chicken breast, ham, swiss, cheese, tomato, hard boiled egg, crisp bacon, green onion, & garden fresh lettuce. Served with The Woman's Exchange Salad Dressing & your choice of English muffins or chips. Small (Serves up to 10) - $75 Large (Serves up to 16) - $120

Dessert Trays - Catering

Dessert Trays - Catering

Assortment of lemon squares, chocolate mint brownies, & gooey butter brownies. Small (Serves up to 10) - $25 Medium (Serves up to 16) - $45 Large (Serves up to 30) - $65

Homemade Box of Cookies
$40.00

A mix of our chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, sugar, and double chocolate cookies. Serves 15-20

More Catering

Quiche - Catering
$25.00

Homemade quiche

Catering Boxed Lunch
$25.00

Your choice of one sandwich or salad, one side & one dessert (Minimum order of 6 box lunches and must be placed 24hours)

Catering Chips
$8.00

Bakery Special Orders - 4 Days Advanced Notice Required

Bakery Special Order

Fruit Pie
$25.00
Cream Pie
$25.00
Specialty Pie
$25.00
Cakes
Tortes

8' round cake is 4-layers

New York Style Cheesecake