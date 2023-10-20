The Woman's Exchange of St Louis 8811-A Ladue Road
Carryout Online
Salad
A chopped lettuce salad with tomatoes, green onion, hard-boiled eggs, olives, and cucumber
A light salad with chicken breast, tomatoes, green onion, and garden lettuce
A bed of spinach topped with sliced strawberries, toasted almonds, red onion, bacon, and feta cheese served with poppy seed dressing
Our famous chopped salad with chicken breast, ham, swiss cheese, tomato, hard-boiled egg, bacon, green onion, and garden lettuce topped with our house-made Woman's Exchange dressing
Our famous Woman's Exchange Salad
Sandwich
Deliciously made with sliced chicken, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, and honey mustard
Crafted with sliced chicken, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayonnaise
Fresh mozzarella and Roma tomatoes served on ciabatta with our Artisan-made pesto
A sliced chicken breast sandwich served with lettuce and mayonnaise
Spinach, cucumber, avocado, red onion, tomato, and dill Havarti cheese served with our Woman's Exchange dressing
A chicken, tuna, or egg salad sandwich served on your choice of bread
Chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and our Woman's Exchange dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla
Our famous salad wrapped in a spinach tortilla
Hummus, cucumber, radish, carrot, red onion, and avocado wrapped in a spinach tortilla
Children's
Hummus spread and carrots on your choice of bread
Old fashioned peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich
Old fashioned peanut butter with our locally sourced Artisan honey
Made with American cheese, add ham or bacon for an additional cost
Beef patty on a bun, add cheese or bacon for an additional cost
Drinks
Hot
Our special cheddar cheese spread served on perfectly toasted bread
An open-faced sandwich broiled with tomatoes, bacon, and our special cheddar cheese spread
A classic grilled sandwich made with cream cheese and green olives
Asparagus, sliced ham, and parmesan-goat cheese spread served open-faced on sourdough
An English muffin topped with tuna or chicken salad, red onion, and melted cheddar cheese
A traditional sandwich with American, Gouda, Swiss, Cheddar, or Pepper Jack cheese
Dill Havarti, tomato, and our locally sourced Artisan honey on grilled sourdough
An 8oz beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and dill pickles on a bun
A black bean patty on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions. Served with your choice of side.
Our hot soup of the day
Our hot soup of the day
Speciality Plates
Select two of the following: a cup of soup, 1/2 salad, or 1/2 sandwich *Asterisk indicates eligible items
Please ask your server for the quiche of the day
A salad plate with your selection of one large scoop or 3 small scoops of our housemade
Desserts
Coconut cream, lemon meringue, or chocolate silk(please call to inquire about a Whole Pie)
Sides
Homemade Deli
Artisan
Catering - 48 Hours Advanced Notice Required
Trays - Catering
Artisan cured meats, Seasonal assortment of cheeses, dried and fresh fruit, toasted nuts, briny olives, and complementary condiments – honeys, jams, and mustard. Each platter will vary based on seasonal freshness.
An assortment of grapes, strawberries, pineapple, & canteloupe with an assortment of fresh cheeses Serves up to 10
A variety of carrots, cucumbers, celery, tomatoes, & broccoli. Served with our Woman's Exchange Salad Dressing Serves up to 10
Freshly made crab dip. Small (Serves up to 8) - $25 Large (Serves up to 14) - $45
Sandwich Trays - Catering
Salad Bowls - Catering
Chicken breast, ham, swiss, cheese, tomato, hard boiled egg, crisp bacon, green onion, & garden fresh lettuce. Served with The Woman's Exchange Salad Dressing & your choice of English muffins or chips. Small (Serves up to 10) - $75 Large (Serves up to 16) - $120
Dessert Trays - Catering
Assortment of lemon squares, chocolate mint brownies, & gooey butter brownies. Small (Serves up to 10) - $25 Medium (Serves up to 16) - $45 Large (Serves up to 30) - $65
A mix of our chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, sugar, and double chocolate cookies. Serves 15-20