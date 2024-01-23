Online ordering COMING SOON! Call (715) 341-1133 to place your to-go orders!
The Wooden Chair 1059 Main St
Egg Favorites
- Bankers Omelette$13.49
potatoes, bacon, green onions, cheddar cheese
- Greek Omelette$13.49
spinach, red onion, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce
- Sweet Blues Omelette$13.99
bacon, blue cheese, spinach, sweet potato, red onion
- Build Your Own Omelette$13.49
pick 4 ingredients, including 1 meat
- Classic Eggs Benedict$13.49
poached eggs and ham served open face on an english muffin with hollandaise sauce
- Country Eggs Benedict$13.99
poached eggs and ham served over hash browns with hollandaise sauce
- Garden Eggs Benedict$13.49
poached eggs, tomato & spinach served open face on an english muffin with hollandaise sauce
- Avocado Toast$13.99
poached eggs, fresh avocado, radish, pickled onions, and mixed greens on 9 grain bread with chimichurri sauce
- Brotomushepperasheese$13.99
broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms & green peppers topped with cheese sauce, shredded cheddar & served over hash browns
- 2 Eggs, Hashbrowns & Toast$9.99
2 eggs, hashbrowns & choice of toast
Cakes & Things
A La Carte Breakfast Items
- bowl of fresh fruit$6.49
- cup of fresh fruit$4.49
- cup of yogurt$2.99
- cup of yogurt & berries$3.99
- side of homemade granola$2.99
- english muffin$2.99
- toast - 2 pieces$2.99
- toast - 1 piece$1.99
- hash browns$3.49
- American fries$3.49
- sweet potato home fries$3.49
- bacon$4.99
- sausage$4.99
- ham$4.99
- 1 egg$2.49
- 2 eggs$3.99
- 3 eggs$5.49
Sandwiches
- The Lazy Boy$12.99
turkey, ham, red onion, tomato, sprouts & cucumbers with a honey mustard mayo
- The Rocker$12.99
grilled turkey, avocado spread, sprouts, & mozzarella cheese
- The Spindle$13.49
grilled turkey, mayo, bacon, tomato & sprouts
- The Pressback$12.99
grilled roast beef, cheddar cheese & sprouts with a bacon pepper mayo
- The R&B$13.49
grilled roast beef, blue cheese, spinach, yellow onion & cucumber with a sun dried tomato aioli
- The Vault$12.99
grilled tuna salad, tomato & cheddar cheese
- The Monte Cristo$12.99
grilled french toast on white, wheat, or cinnamon raisin bread with ham, turkey & swiss cheese
- The Crabby Guy$12.99
open-faced grilled crab salad, tomato & mozzarella cheese on an english muffin
- BLT$12.99
bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on choice of toast
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.99
chicken, bacon, tomato, romaine lettuce & homemade ranch dressing on flatbread
- Spinach Pesto Chicken$12.99
chicken, tomato, lettuce & fresh mozzarella cheese with homemade pesto served on a toasted bun
- Chicken Pita Pizza$13.49
chicken, fresh mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, tomato, olive oil, spinach, and basil spread
- Ruben$12.99
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island dressing on rye bread
- Rachel$12.99
turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island dressing on rye bread
- The Tulip$12.49
sweet potatoes, spinach pesto, red onion, mixed greens & feta cheese on 9-grain bread
- The AHH! Vocado$12.49
grilled sandwich with avocado spread, mushrooms, tomato, sprouts & mozzarella cheese
- Caprese Sandwich$12.49
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil & spinach with a homemade balsamic glaze
Wraps
- The Wrapped Chair$12.99
turkey, cheddar cheese, spinach, tomato, ranch cream cheese & avocado spread in a veggie wrap
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
marinated chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato & parmesan cheese with caesar dressing in a veggie wrap
- Turkey Club Wrap$13.49
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo in a veggie wrap
- Veggie Wrap$12.49
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, sprouts, red onion & feta cheese with a balsamic glaze in a veggie wrap
Bowls
- Chicken Pesto Pasta Bowl$12.99
chicken, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach pesto & pasta topped with parmesan cheese
- Power Bowl$13.99
pork carnitas, wild rice, sweet potatoes, spinach, poached eggs, green onion & mild jalapeno chimichurri
- Mediterranean Bowl$13.99
quinoa, roasted chickpeas, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, mixed greens, kalamata olives & tzatziki sauce
- Wild Rice Grain Bowl$13.49
mixed greens, wild rice, mushrooms, red onion, walnuts & craisins topped with a balsamic honey mustard vinaigrette
- Sweet Potato Grain Bowl$13.49
sweet potatoes, quinoa, seasoned black beans & corn, poached eggs & fresh avocado
Burgers
- The Brewster Burger$13.99
bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce & red onion
- The County Fair Burger$12.49
cheddar cheese, grilled onions & dill pickles
- Black & Blue Burger$13.99
blue cheese, bacon, romaine lettuce, pickled onions & tomatoes
- Spicy Black Bean Garden Burger$12.49
black bean patty with fresh avocado, red onion, lettuce & sun-dried tomato aioli served on a toasted bun
Salads
- Grilled Chicken & Craisin Salad$14.49
chicken, mixed greens, craisins, feta cheese, pecans, red onions & croutons with choice of dressing
- Chicken Caesar Salad$13.49
chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, croutons wit a side of ceasar dressing
- Black & Blue Salad$14.49
mixed greens, bacon, blue cheese, sun dried tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion & fresh avocado with side of house balsamic dressing
- Poached Egg BLT Salad$13.49
mixed greens, poached eggs, bacon, tomatoes, croutons with choice of dressing
- Chef Salad$14.49
mixed greens, ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, sprouts & croutons with choice of dressing
- Side Salad$5.99
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, sprouts & croutons with choice of dressing