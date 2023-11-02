The Woodruff Farm Market
Dairy
Cheese
Ice Cream
- Birthday Cake Ice Cream - Pint$6.00
- Chocolate - Gallon$15.00
- Chocolate Ice Cream - Pint$6.00
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream - Pint$6.00
- Cookies & Cream - Pint$6.00
- Cookies & Cream -Gallon$20.00
- Heath Crunch Ice Cream - Gallon$20.00
- Heath Crunch Ice Cream - Pint$6.00
- Vanilla - Gallon$15.00
- Vanilla Ice Cream 3 gallon$42.00
- Vanilla Ice Cream - Pint$5.00
- Vanilla Peanut Butter - Gallon$20.00
- Vanilla Peanut Butter - Pint$6.00
Milk
- 1/2 Gallon - 2% Milk$3.25
- Gallon - 2% Milk$4.50
- 1/2 Gallon - Skim Milk$3.25
- Gallon - Skim Milk$4.50
- 12 ounce - Half & Half$3.25
- 12 ounce - Sweet Cream Half & Half$3.25
- 1\2 gallon - Half & Half$6.25
- 12 ounce - Whole Milk$2.25
- 48 ounce - Whole Milk$4.75
- Non-Homogenized 1\2 Gallon - Whole Milk$3.25
- Non-Homogenized Gallon - Whole Milk$5.50
- Homogenized 1\2 Gallon - Whole Milk$3.25
- Homogenized Gallon - Whole Milk$5.50
- 12 ounce - Chocolate Milk$2.25
- 1\2 gallon - Chocolate Milk$4.25
- 48 ounce - Chocolate Milk$5.25
- Gallon- Chocolate$8.50
- 12 ounce - Chocolate Milk$2.25
- 48 ounce - Chocolate Milk$5.25
- 1\2 gallon - Chocolate Milk$4.25
- Gallon- Chocolate$8.50
- Homogenized Gallon - Whole Milk$5.50
- Homogenized 1\2 Gallon - Whole Milk$3.25
- Non-Homogenized Gallon - Whole Milk$5.50
- Non-Homogenized 1\2 Gallon - Whole Milk$3.25
- 12 ounce - Whole Milk$2.25
- Gallon - 2% Milk$4.50
- 1/2 Gallon - 2% Milk$3.25
- Gallon - Skim Milk$4.50
- 1/2 Gallon - Skim Milk$3.25
- 12 ounce - Half & Half$3.25
- 1\2 gallon - Half & Half$6.25
- 12 ounce - Sweet Cream Half & Half$3.25
Beef
Steaks
- Boneless Strip Steak$17.99
- Bone In Strip Steak$17.49
- Bone In Ribeye Steak$19.49
- Tenderloin Filet$24.49
- Beef Bacon$8.99
- London Broil$10.99
- Sirloin Steak$10.99
- Round Tip Steak$11.99
- Flank Steak$10.99
- Denver Steak$14.49
- Chuck Eye Steak$17.25
- Hanger Steak$16.99
- Ranch Steak$12.99
- Skirt Steak$8.99
- Flat Iron Steak$10.99
- Tri-Tip Steak$7.99
- Bavette$16.99
- T-Bone Steak$23.49
- Boneless Ribeye Steak$20.49
Ground Beef
- 1 lb Pkg$6.49
- 1/2 lb Patty 2/pk$7.00
- 1/3 lb Patties 4/pk$8.75
- 2 lb Pkg$12.98
- 20# Burger in a Bag$110.00
- All Beef Bologna$7.50
- Beef Sticks$4.00
- Beef Sticks 2 for $6$6.00
- Griller's Box$60.00
- Hot Dogs$6.99
- JUMBO Hot Dogs$6.99
- Meatballs 8 oz$4.00
- Ten 1 lb. Bulk Pkgs$62.99
- Ten 1/2 lb. Pkgs$68.00
- Ten 1/3 lb. Pkgs$85.00
- Sliced Bologna$7.75
Beef Roast
- Brisket$5.99
- Stew Beef$3.99
- Beef Cheeks$5.99
- Bone In Short Ribs$4.99
- Boneless Short Ribs$4.99
- Beef Cross Cut Shank$7.99
- Eye of Round$4.50
- Petite Tender$15.99
- Tenderloin Tips$14.99
- Tri Tip roast$7.99
- Chuck Roast$5.25
- Ball Tip Roast$7.99
- Coulotte Roast$12.99
- Top Loin Roast$17.99
- Sirloin Tip Roast$3.99
- Rump roast$4.99
- Rib Roast$20.49
Pork
Misc Pork
Ground Pork
Pork Chops
Sausage
Pork Roast
Chicken
Ground Chicken
Whole Chicken
Woodruff Chicken Tenders
Chicken Cuts
Misc Chicken
Alcohol
Wine
- Amaris Valencia Sweet Red$10.99
- Ancient Peaks Merlot$19.99
- Ancient Peaks Renegade$21.99
- Baci Dolci Sweet Sparkling Red$11.99
- Bad Ass Berry$17.99
- Badger Mountain Pinot Noir$16.99
- Badger Mtn Chardonnay$12.99
- Besadien Cabernet Sauvignon$24.99
- Besadien Pinot Noir$24.99
- Blengio LA Morosa Moscato$19.99
- Bonotto Delle Tezze Pinot Grigio$17.99
- Ca'Momi Red Wine$12.99
- Circ Ass$15.99
- Clouston & Co Sauvignon Blanc$21.99
- Cozy Cranberry$15.99
- Diamond$15.99
- Dissegna Prosecco$14.99
- Domaine Gassier Viognier$17.99
- Domaine Marion Pral Beaujolias Rose$17.99
- Domains Del Sol Picpoul de Pinet$13.99
- Dry Humor$18.00
- Dry Riesling$17.00
- Dyslexic Funk 22$15.99
- Elicio Rose$12.99
- Elizabeth Spencer Pinot Noir$39.99
- Elizabeth Spencer Rose of Grenache$18.99
- Elizabeth Spencer Sauvignon Blanc$17.99
- Estate Dry Vidal Blanc$17.00
- Estate Semi-Dry Vidal Blanc$17.00
- Figuiere "Magali" Rosé$9.99
- Four Star Chardonnay$17.99
- Francois Montand Blanc de Blancs$14.99
- Francois Montand Sparkling Rosé$14.99
- Frey Cabernet Sauvignon$18.99
- Giunta Malbec Nouveau$19.99
- Giunta Sauvignon Blanc$17.99
- Good Pinot Grigio$11.99
- Happy Wine$18.00
- Infra-Red$18.99
- Just Peachy$19.00
- Killer Drop Red Wine$28.99
- LA Ardilla Moscato de Valencia Frizzante$9.99
- La Caudrina Moscato$16.99
- LaCrescent Curves$17.00
- Las Lilas Vinho Verde$8.99
- Las Lilas Vinho Verde Rose$8.99
- Liberty Red$15.00
- Liberty White$16.00
- Lockhart Merlot$13.99
- Los Monteros Cava$12.99
- Love You Berry Much$16.99
- Luma Cabernet Sauvignon Gran Reserva$12.99
- Luma Chequen Red Blend Gran Reserva$12.99
- Mimosa$4.00
- Nightberry$15.99
- Pink Catawba$15.99
- Pique Poul Rosé$14.99
- Powers Chardonnay$11.99
- Powers Merlot$13.99
- Powers Muscat Canelli$11.99
- Prosecco Le Contesse$4.88
- Raspberry$20.00
- Really Riesling$17.00
- Rebel Red$13.99
- Rosa Di Rosa Dulce$14.99
- Rose$17.99
- Scagliola Giocofiore Rosso Dolce$12.99
- Scagliola Moscato "Primo Bacio"$18.99
- Schloss Koblenz Dornfelder$13.99
- See Saw Chardonnay$29.99
- Sierra Batuca Cabernet$9.99
- Sierra Batuca Chardonnay$9.99
- Sierra Batuca Malbec$9.99
- Sierra Batuca Pinot Grigio$9.99
- Sierra Batuca Pinot Noir$9.99
- Sierra Batuca Sauvignon Blanc$3.75
- Sierra Batuca Sauvignon Blanc$9.99
- Sierra Batuco Cabernet Sauvignon - Mini$3.75
- Sierra Batuco Chardonnay -Mini$3.75
- Sierra Batuco Pinot Grigio- Mini$3.75
- Sierra Batuco Pinot Noir- Mini$3.75
- Simonet Brut$11.99
- Simple Pleasure$17.00
- Smart Ass$15.99
- Sprkl Prosecco Rose$21.99
- St Christopher Riesling Auslese$12.99
- St Christopher Riesling Kabinett$10.99
- St Christopher Riesling Spatlese$12.99
- Stellar Organic Sparkling$14.99
- Stellar Sauvignon Blanc$10.99
- Submission Cabernet Sauvignon$16.99
- Submission Red Wine$16.99
- Tora Bay Sauvignon Blanc$14.99
- Tricky Rabbit Rosé$9.99
- Two Princes Riesling$19.99
- Vineyard Blush$17.00
- Vintner's Red Blend$20.00
- Who's Your Daddy Red$21.00
- Wine Gift Bag$2.00
Seltzer
Beer
- Angry Orchard 6pk Bottles$9.99
- Blackberry Farm Fenceline 6 pk$9.99
- Blackberry Farms Classic Saisson 6 pk$15.99
- Brooklyn Lager$8.99
- Brooklyn Summer Ale$8.99
- Bud Light 24 pk$19.99
- Bud Light 6pk$8.49
- Bud Light case 24 pk$22.99
- Budweiser 24 pk$20.99
- Budweiser 6pk$7.49
- Busch Light 30 pk$19.99
- Busch Light Apple$7.49
- Cayman Jack 6pk bottles$9.99
- Cider Boys - Grand Mimosa 6pk Bottles$10.99
- Cider Boys - Strawberry Magic 6pk Bottles$10.99
- Cider Boys First Pressed 6pk Can$10.99
- Cider Boys Raspberry Smash 6pk Bottles$10.99
- Cider Boys Wild Blackberry 6pk Bottles$10.99
- Cider Boys- Peach County 6pk Bottles$10.99
- Coors Light 12pk$12.99
- Corona Extra 12pk$15.99
- Corona Extra 6pk Bottles$9.99
- Country Boy Brewing - Cougar Bait 6pk$10.99
- Country Boy Brewing - Orange Cream Cider 4pk$12.99
- Country Boy Brewing - Shotgun Wedding 6pk$10.99
- Fat Head - Head Hunter 6pk$12.99
- Fat Head G'Suffa Oktoberfest$11.99
- Fat Head Goggle Fogger$10.99
- Fat Head Holly Jolly 6 pk$12.99
- Fat Head Juiced To Jupiter 6pk$11.99
- Fat Head Variety 12 pk$20.99
- Forbidden Root - Strawberry Basil$9.99
- Fretboard - Vlad Pilsner$9.99
- Goose Island IPA$8.99
- Jacki O's - Mystic Mama$12.99
- Jackie O's Deck The Hills 6 pk$11.99
- Left Hand Brewing - Nitro Milk Stout 6 pk Bottles$13.49
- Left Hand Brewing - Peanut Butter Stout 6pk$13.49
- Leinenkugel Summer Shandy$18.49
- Mich Ultra 12 pk$14.99
- Mich Ultra 18pk$19.99
- Mich Ultra 24 pk$25.99
- Miller Light 12 pk$12.99
- Miller Lite 24 pk$25.99
- Moeller Honey Wagon IPA$9.99
- Moeller Wally Post Red Ale$9.99
- Natural Light 30 pk$16.99
- Peroni 6pk$8.99
- Platform Rosselini$9.99
- Revolution Brewing - Anti Hero$10.99
- Revolution Brewing - Sun Crusher Summer Ale$10.99
- Rhinegeist Bubbles$9.99
- Rhinegeist TRUTH$10.99
- Samuel Adams 6pk$10.99
- Scrimshaw 6pk Bottles$12.99
Mixed Drinks
Mixers
Cold Beverages
Soda
- Soda$1.00
- Sprecher's - Root Beer$2.00
- Sprecher's - 4 pack$6.49
- Sprecher's - Cherry Cola$2.00
- Sprecher's - Cream Soda$2.00
- Sprecher's - Ginger Ale$2.00
- Sprecher's - Orange Dream$2.00
- Sprechers- Strawberry Lemonade 4pk$6.49
- Sprechers- Cream Soda 4pk$6.49
- Sprechers- Ginger Ale 4pk$6.49
- Sprechers- Orange Dream 4pk$6.49
- Sprechers- Cherry Cola 4pk$6.49
- Sprechers- Original Lemonade 4pk$6.49
Bread/Pasta/Rice
Bread
Pasta
Eggs
Purdy Eggs
WTF Eggs
Snacks
Chips
Beef Coast Jerky
Crackers
- Firehook - Everything Bagel$4.99
- Firehook - Garlic & Thyme$4.99
- Firehook - Rosemary & Sea Salt$4.99
- Firehook - Sea Salt$4.99
- Ines Rosales - Cinnamon$4.50
- Ines Rosales - Manchego Cheese$2.75
- Ines Rosales - Sesame & Sea Salt$4.50
- Pita Krunch - Hot & Spicy$3.99
- Pita Krunch - Parmesan & Herbs$3.99
- Pita Krunch - Ranch$3.99
- Pita Krunch - Sea Salt$3.99
- Stonewall Kitchen - Asiago Cheese$4.75
- Stonewall Kitchen - GF Sea Salt$5.75
- Stonewall Kitchen - GF Simple White$5.75
- Stonewall Kitchen - Roasted Garlic$4.75
- Stonewall Kitchen - Salt & Pepper$4.75
- Stonewall Kitchen - Sea Salt Crostinis$4.75
Pretzels
Candy
- Bit-O-Honey$3.00
- Burnt Peanuts$3.00
- Candy Corn$3.50
- Caramel Creams$3.00
- Chick-O-Sticks$3.25
- Chocolove - Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups$1.79
- Chocolove - Milk Chocolate Almond Butter Cups$1.79
- Chocolove - Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups$1.79
- Cow Tales$3.00
- Grandpa's Buckeyes$4.50
- Hag House - Caramel Puffs$4.50
- Hag House - Marshmallows$5.50
- Hag House - Peppermint Daddies$4.50
- Hag House - Rainbow Drops$4.50
- Hag House - Snack Puffs$5.50
- Krema - Buckeye Crunch$5.99
- Krema - Cashew Crunch$5.99
- Krema - Dark Chocolate Cashew Crunch$5.99
- Lemonheads$2.00
- Neopolitan Covered Pretzels$4.00
- Noel Truffles$4.99
- NY Espresso Mix$6.00
- Peanut M&M's$3.00
- Plain M&M's$4.00
- Regular Gummie Bears$2.00
- Sea Salt Caramels Collection$7.99
- Signature Collection Truffles$7.99
- Sour Apple Slices$3.00
- Sour Gummie Bears$2.00
- Starlight Mints$2.00
Misc. Snacks
Popcorn
- Crack Corn - Chili Lime$5.50
- Crack Corn - French Toast$5.50
- Crack Corn - Ice Cream Sundae$5.50
- Crack Corn - Monkey Puffs$5.50
- Crack Corn - Original$5.50
- Crack Corn - Peanut Butter Cup$5.50
- Crack Corn - Sea Salt Caramel$5.50
- Crack Corn - Sweet Cheese$5.50
- Ohio Till - Avalon Ruby Red Popcorn Kernels$6.50
- Ohio Till - Henry's Yellow Popcorn Kernels$6.50
- Ohio Till - Mushroom Popcorn Kernels$6.50
Cookies
Coffee/Tea
Coffee
- Hemisphere - Bourbon Whiskey (Ground)$11.00
- Hemisphere - Bourbon Whiskey (Whole Bean)$11.00
- Hemisphere - Brazil Gaucha (Whole Bean)$11.40
- Hemisphere - Breakfast Blend (Ground)$11.00
- Hemisphere - Burg Blend (Ground)$11.00
- Hemisphere - Coffee Cake (Ground)$11.20
- Hemisphere - Decaf Blend (Ground)$11.80
- Hemisphere - Decaf Blend (K-Cups)$9.99
- Hemisphere - Espresso Blend (Ground)$11.40
- Hemisphere - Espresso Blend (Whole Bean)$12.40
- Hemisphere - Fall Harvest (Ground)$11.00
- Hemisphere - Fall Harvest (K-Cups)$8.49
- Hemisphere - Frostie's Favorite (K-Cups)$8.49
- Hemisphere - Heavenly Delight (Ground)$11.20
- Hemisphere - House Blend (K-Cups)$9.99
- Hemisphere - Jamaican Me Crazy (Ground)$11.20
- Hemisphere - Java Blues (Ground)$11.40
- Hemisphere - Java Blues (K-Cups)$9.99
- Hemisphere - Kenya AA (Whole Bean)$13.20
- Hemisphere - Pumpkin Pie Spice (Ground)$11.00
- Hemisphere - Scottish Grogg (Ground)$11.00
- Hemisphere - Scottish Grogg (K-Cups)$10.50
- Hemisphere - Scottish Grogg (Whole Bean)$11.00
- Hemisphere - Sulawesi Toraja Bright Java (Ground)$11.40
- Hemisphere - Sumatra Bright Java (Ground)$11.40
- Hemisphere - Toasted Southern Pecan (Ground)$11.20
- Hemisphere - Variety Pack (K-Cups)$9.99
- Hemisphere - White Chocolate Macadamia Nut (Ground)$11.20
Tea
Mad Sweet Heat
Mad Sweet Heat - Relish
Mad Sweet Heat - Slices
Mad Sweet Heat Relish 12 oz wholesale case
Mad Sweet Heat Slices -12 oz wholesale case
Mad Sweet Heat Slices -wholesale jar
Mad Sweet Relish -wholesale jar
Delivery Fee
4.99
9.99
31.53
16.10
Gift Certificate
$20
Woodland Gift Card
9 Holes
18 Holes
USPS SHIPPING FEE
USPS & FedEx SHIPPING FEE
Ice
Ice 8 lb bag
Discounted Items
Brownwood Farms
River Valley Pasta
Robert Rothschild
- CLOSEOUT Apple Cinnamon (Fruit Spread)$6.29
- CLOSEOUT Artichoke & Spinach Dip$6.79
- CLOSEOUT Chop House Steak Sauce$6.29
- CLOSEOUT Raspberry Chipotle (Glaze & Finishing Sauce)$6.29
- CLOSEOUT Thai Sweet & Spicy Garlic$6.79
- DISC. Apple Cinnamon Spread$5.35
- DISC. Balsamic Caramelized Onion$5.35
- DISC. Champagne Garlic Honey Mustard$5.35
- DISC. Cherry Merlot w/Smoked Black Pepper$3.00
- DISC. Cherry Pomegranate Habanero$5.35
- DISC. Dirty Martini$5.35
- DISC. Garlic Chile Lime Hot Honey$3.00
- DISC. Hatch Chile Pepper$5.35
- DISC. Horseradish$5.35
- DISC. Hot & Smoky Bacon Chutney$5.35
- DISC. Moroccan Carrot$3.00
- DISC. Onion Blossom Horseradish$5.35
- DISC. Raspberry Amaretto$5.35
- DISC. Raspberry Honey Mustard$5.35
- DISC. Raspberry Wasabi$5.35
- DISC. Red Beet & Horseradish$3.00
- DISC. Red Pepper Dip$5.35
- DISC. Red Pepper Dip$5.35
- DISC. Red Pepper Spread$5.35
- DISC. Roasted Red Pepper & Onion$5.35
- DISC. Smoky Fig & Roasted Garlic$5.35
- DISC. Sweet & Spicy Mustard$5.35
Merchandise
Kitchen Items
Coffee Merchandise
Honey Merchandise
Baking
Basics
Broth
Oils/Vinegars
Spices
- Bearded Butcher - Black$9.99
- Bearded Butcher - Butter$9.99
- Bearded Butcher - Original$9.99
- North Market Spices - Cowboy Killer$5.89
- North Market Spices - Dark Chili Powder$1.99
- North Market Spices - Dried Basil$1.29
- North Market Spices - Granulated Garlic$1.49
- North Market Spices - Ground Allspice$1.99
- North Market Spices - Ground Cayenne$2.49
- North Market Spices - Ground Indonesian Cinnamon$2.79
- North Market Spices - Himalayan Pink Salt$3.59
- North Market Spices - Onion Powder$1.49
- North Market Spices - Red Chile Pepper Flakes$1.49
- North Market Spices - Smoked Spanish Paprika$3.49
- Rosebud's - Buttermilk Ranch$5.00
- Rosebud's - Sassy Salt$5.00
- Salt & Pepper Shakers$1.97
- Simple - Blackening Dry Rub$5.50
- Simple - Pecan Crust Dry Rub$5.50
- Simple - Poultry Dry Rub$5.50
- Simple - Ring O' Fire Dry Rub$5.50
- Stonewall Kitchen - Texas Rub$5.95
- Urban Accents - Argentina Steak Rub$7.50
- Urban Accents - Caramel Corn Popcorn Seasoning$3.75
- Urban Accents - Dill Pickle Popcorn Seasoning$3.75
- Urban Accents - Heartland Pepper & Garlic Blend$7.50
- Urban Accents - Herby Maple Pork Rub$7.50
- Urban Accents - Kansas City Classic Rub$7.50
- Urban Accents - Kettle Corn Popcorn Seasoning$3.75
- Urban Accents - Pizza Seasoning$2.99
- Urban Accents - Smash Patty Burger Seasoning$3.75
- Urban Accents - Turkey Brine & Rub Kit$8.99
- Urban Accents - White Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning$3.75
- Urban Accents - Turkey Rub$4.99
Mixes
- Fowler's Mill - Apple Crisp Mix$4.65
- Fowler's Mill - Banana Bread Mix$4.65
- Fowler's Mill - Blackberry Cobbler Mix$4.65
- Fowler's Mill - Blueberry Crisp Mix$4.65
- Fowler's Mill - Buckwheat Pancake Mix$4.65
- Fowler's Mill - Buttermilk Pancake Mix$4.65
- Fowler's Mill - Cherry Cobbler Mix$4.65
- Fowler's Mill - Corn Bread & Muffin Mix$4.65
- Fowler's Mill - Double Apple Muffin Mix$4.65
- Fowler's Mill - Easy Morning Pancake Mix$4.65
- Fowler's Mill - Peach Crisp Mix$4.65
- One T - Brownie Baking Mix$6.00
- One T - Cinnamon Raisin Beer Bread Mix$6.00
- One T - Lemon Blueberry Beer Bread Mix$6.00
- One T - Lemon Poppy Seed Beer Bread Mix$6.00
- One T - Pumpkin Pie Spice Beer Bread Mix$6.00
- One T - Zesty Jalapeno Beer Bread Mix$6.00
- Stonewall Kitchen - Blueberry Scone Mix$6.75
- Stonewall Kitchen - Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix$6.95
- Stonewall Kitchen - Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix$6.75
- Stonewall Kitchen - Chocolate Chip Pancake & Waffle Mix$6.95
- Stonewall Kitchen - Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut Mix$7.50
- Stonewall Kitchen - Cinnamon Swirl Quick Bread Mix$7.29
- Stonewall Kitchen - Cornbread Mix$4.89
- Stonewall Kitchen - Gingerbread Pancake & Waffle Mix$7.95
- Stonewall Kitchen - Hot Chocolate & Marshmallows$7.99
- Stonewall Kitchen - Java Coffee Cake Mix$6.75
- Stonewall Kitchen - Lemon Pound Cake Mix$7.50
- Stonewall Kitchen - Maple Brown Sugar Oatmeal$7.49
- Stonewall Kitchen - Peppermint Hot Chocolate$7.99
- Stonewall Kitchen - Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread Mix$5.20
- Stonewall Kitchen - Rosemary Parmesan Quick Bread Mix$7.50
- Stonewall Kitchen - Spiced Pumpkin Muffin Mix$8.99
- Stonewall Kitchen - Traditional Brownie Mix$8.75
- Stonewall Kitchen - Tuscan Herb Quick Bread Mix$7.29
Phyllo Shells
Condiments
Butters
Dressings
Honey
- Bosler's - Habanero Raw Honey$8.00
- Combs - 16 oz. Honey$7.00
- Combs - 24 oz. Honey$12.00
- Combs - 8 oz. Honey$4.50
- Combs - Beeswax$1.50
- Combs - Blueberry Infused Honey$9.99
- Combs - Chocolate Creamed Honey$5.49
- Combs - Cinnamon Infused Honey$9.99
- Combs - Honey Stick$0.35
- Combs - Honey Sticks (3 for $1)$1.00
- Combs - Honeycomb$17.00
- Combs - Lavender Infused Honey$9.99
- Combs - Lemon Creamed Honey$5.49
- Combs - Lemon Ginger Infused Honey$9.99
- Combs - Lemon Infused Honey$9.99
- Combs - Orange Infused Honey$9.99
- Combs - Peach Infused Honey$9.99
- Combs - Pumpkin Infused Honey$9.99
- Combs - Raspberry Infused Honey$9.99
- Combs - Raw Bee Pollen$7.00
- Combs - Raw Creamed Honey$5.49
- Combs - Red Hot Chili Pepper Infused Honey$9.99
- Conrad's - 1 lb.$6.00
- Conrad's - 2 lb.$12.99
- Conrad's - 8 oz.$3.50
- Lippencott - 1 lb$6.50
- Lippencott - 2 lb$13.00
- Lippencott - 3 lb$19.00
- Lippencott - 8 oz. Bear$3.50
- Lippencott - Creamed Cinnamon Honey$6.75
- Lippencott - Creamed Honey$6.75
- Stoer Farms - Blueberry Creamed Honey$8.99
- Stoer Farms - Clover Creamed Honey$8.99
- Stoer Farms - Lavender Creamed Honey$8.99
- Stoer Farms - Lemon Creamed Honey$8.99
- Stoer Farms - Orange Creamed Honey$8.99
- Stoer Farms - Raspberry Chocolate Creamed Honey$8.99
- Stoer Farms - Raw Honeycomb$18.49
- Store Farms - Strawberry Creamed Honey$8.99
Jams/Jellies
- Brownwood Farms - Pepper Jelly$6.99
- Simple - Blackberry Cobbler Jam$5.99
- Simple - Fencerow Elderberry Jam$5.99
- Simple - Red Raspberry & Crushed Red Pepper Jam$5.99
- Simple - Rhubarb with Orange & Ginger Jam$5.99
- Stonewall Kitchen - Concord Grape Jelly$6.50
- Stonewall Kitchen - Holiday Jam$7.75
- Stonewall Kitchen - Holiday Spiced Cranberry Sauce$6.50
- Stonewall Kitchen - Peach Amaretto Jam$6.50
- Stonewall Kitchen - Red Raspberry Jam$6.50
- Stonewall Kitchen - Seedless Black Raspberry Jam$6.50
- Stonewall Kitchen - Seedless Raspberry Jam$6.50
- Stonewall Kitchen - Strawberry Jam$6.50
Pickled Fruits & Vegetables
- Divina - Chopped Calabrian Peppers$7.29
- Divina - Jalapeno Stuffed Olives$6.99
- Divina - Olive Bruschetta$5.29
- Divina - Pitted Frescatrano Olives$7.29
- Divina - Pitted Kalamata Olives$6.99
- Divina - Roasted Red Peppers$5.29
- Peppadew - Juanita Piquante Peppers$6.29
- Randy's Artisanal - Black Pepper Chips Pickles$6.49
- Randy's Artisanal - Bread N' Butter Pickles$6.49
- Randy's Artisanal - Deli Style Dill Pickles$6.49
- Randy's Artisanal - Mustache on Fire Pickles$6.49
- Randy's Artisanal - Spicy Dill Pickles$6.49
- Stonewall Kitchen - Farmhouse Green Relish$4.29
- Stonewall Kitchen - Farmhouse Red Relish$4.29
- Stonewall Kitchen - Spicy Corn Relish$6.25
- Three Little Pigs - Cornichons$4.79
- Tillen Farms - Bada Bing Cherries$7.95
- Tillen Farms - Bourbon Bada Bing Cherries$7.95
- Tillen Farms - Garlic Jalapeno Olives$7.95
- Tillen Farms - Lemon Dill Pickles$5.50
- Tillen Farms - Pickled Classic Asparagus (Mild)$5.99
- Tillen Farms - Pickled Classic Asparagus (Spicy)$5.99
- Tillen Farms - Pickled Crunchy Carrots$5.29
- Tillen Farms - Pickled Dilly Beans (Mild)$5.29
- Tillen Farms - Pickled Dilly Beans (Spicy)$5.29
Sauces
- Bellisari's - Saigon Street Sauce$6.50
- Brownwood Farms - Apple Bacon BBQ Sauce$7.99
- Brownwood Farms - Bacon Ketchup with Bourbon$4.50
- Brownwood Farms - Cherry BBQ Sauce$7.99
- Brownwood Farms - Dill Pickle Ketchup with Bourbon$4.50
- Brownwood Farms - Jalapeno Cherry BBQ Sauce$7.99
- Brownwood Farms - Kickin' Ketchup with Bourbon$4.50
- Brownwood Farms - Old Fashioned Steak Sauce$4.79
- Brownwood Farms - Slatherin' Wing Sauce$7.99
- Cashman's BBQ Sauce$7.49
- D.B. Yummers - Island BBQ$4.99
- D.B. Yummers - Spicey Kick BBQ Sauce$4.99
- D.B. Yummers - Sweet & Smokey BBQ Sauce$4.99
- De Massimo's - Arrabbiata Sauce$9.00
- De Massimo's - Pasta Sauce$9.00
- De Massimo's - Pizza Sauce$6.00
- De Massimo's - Sweet Sicilian Pizza Sauce$6.00
- De Massimo's - Tomato Basil Sauce$9.00
- De Massimo's - Vodka Sauce$9.00
- Flavor & Fire - Black Garlic Hot Sauce$7.95
- Haff's - Hot Tropic Hot Sauce$7.29
- Haff's - Killer Pickle Hot Sauce$7.29
- Haff's - More Cowbell Hot Sauce$7.29
- Haff's - Trippy Pickle Hot Sauce$7.29
- Rothschild - 40 oz. Roasted Pineapple & Habanero (Glaze & Finishing Sauce)$15.00
- Rothschild - Pineapple Coconut Mango Tequila (Glaze & Finishing Sauce)$8.99
- Rothschild - Roasted Pineapple & Habanero (Glaze & Finishing Sauce)$8.99
- Rustichella D'Abruzzo - Pesto$6.19
- Spice Pepper Co. - Dragon's Mustard Hot Sauce$7.29
- Spice Pepper Co. - Goblin's Elixir Hot Sauce$7.29
- Spice Pepper Co. - Kodiak's Brew Hot Sauce$7.29
- Spice Pepper Co. - Pizza Boss Hot Sauce$7.29
- Spice Pepper Co. - Plum-Berry Storm Hot Sauce$7.29
- Stonewall Kitchen - American Chili Mac Starter$6.95
- Stonewall Kitchen - Basil Pesto$5.25
- Stonewall Kitchen - Bittersweet Chocolate Sauce$5.50
- Stonewall Kitchen - Bourbon Pecan Caramel Sauce$5.50
- Stonewall Kitchen - Chili Starter$6.95
- Stonewall Kitchen - Chocolate Peanut Butter Sauce$5.95
- Stonewall Kitchen - Coconut Curry Simmering Sauce$7.99
- Stonewall Kitchen - Coq au Vin Simmering Sauce$7.99
- Stonewall Kitchen - Hawaiian Grille Sauce$5.99
- Stonewall Kitchen - Maple Applesauce$6.50
- Stonewall Kitchen - Mom's Meatloaf Starter$6.95
- Stonewall Kitchen - Pulled Pork Simmering Sauce$6.95
- Stonewall Kitchen - Roasted Garlic Basil Sauce$6.95
- Stonewall Kitchen - Smoky Peach Whiskey Sauce$6.59
- Stonewall Kitchen - Sriracha Teriyaki Sauce$7.95
- Stonewall Kitchen - Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto$5.25
- Stonewall Kitchen - Traditional Marinara Sauce$5.99
- Vermont Village - Applesauce with Cinnamon$5.29
Spreads/Dips
- Beirabaga - Lemon Curd$7.29
- Bellisari's - Balsamic Shallot & Black Garlic Spread$6.50
- Bellisari's - Blistered Jalapeño & Fig Spread$6.50
- Bellisari's - Calabrian Pepper & Sweet Tomato Fennel Spread$6.50
- Bellisari's - Honey Pineapple Adobo Spread$6.50
- Brownwood Farms - Apple Riesling Salsa$6.29
- Brownwood Farms - Cherry Salsa$6.29
- Brownwood Farms - Famous Kream Mustard$5.00
- Brownwood Farms - Jalapeno Cherry Salsa$6.29
- Brownwood Farms - Jalapeno Peach Salsa$6.29
- Brownwood Farms - Maple Bacon Onion Spread$5.99
- Brownwood Farms - Michigan Blueberry Spread$6.99
- Dalmatia - Fig Spread$5.49
- Divina - Sour Cherry Spread$4.49
- Foodie Bob's - Sweet Heat Mustard$6.99
- Foodie Bob's - Sweet Love Mustard$6.99
- Matiz - Fiery Garlic Spread$5.29
- Rothschild - Hot & Smoky Bacon Chutney$8.99
- Rothschild - Hot Pepper Peach$8.99
- Rothschild - Hot Pepper Raspberry$8.99
- Rothschild - Raspberry Salsa$8.99
- San Ignacio - Dulce de Leche$8.99
- Simple - Pure Maple Cinnamon Spread$5.99
- Stonewall Kitchen - Black Bean Salsa$5.50
- Stonewall Kitchen - Chile Con Queso$6.50
- Stonewall Kitchen - Farmhouse Mayo$5.95
- Stonewall Kitchen - Maple Pumpkin Butter$6.50
- Stonewall Kitchen - Mild Tomato Salsa$6.25
- Stonewall Kitchen - Roasted Garlic Aioli$6.95
- Stonewall Kitchen - Roasted Garlic Bread Spread$5.99
- Stonewall Kitchen - Roasted Garlic Mustard$4.35
- Stonewall Kitchen - Salsa Verde$6.25
- Stonewall Kitchen - Spicy Tomato Salsa$6.25
- Stonewall Kitchen - Street Corn Salsa$6.25
- Stonewall Kitchen - Traditional Pub Style Mustard$4.35
- Vincente - Cream of Hazelnuts$8.59
Syrup
- Boyd's - Pure Maple Syrup (3.4 oz.)$2.99
- Boyd's - Pure Maple Syrup (Half Pint)$7.99
- Boyd's - Pure Maple Syrup (Pint)$14.50
- Boyd's - Pure Maple Syrup (Quart)$20.99
- Simple - Apple Cinnamon Syrup$6.49
- Simple - Butter Pecan Syrup$6.49
- Simple - Cinnamon Sticky Bun Syrup$6.49
- Simple - Pumpkin Spice Syrup$5.20
- Simple - Pure Maple Cinnamon Syrup$6.49
- Simple - Pure Maple Syrup$6.49
- Simple - Salted Caramel Syrup$6.49
- Simple - Summer Strawberry Syrup$6.49
- Simple - Tasty Blueberry Syrup$6.49
- Simple - Toffee Coffee Syrup$6.49
- Simple - Vanilla Anise Pizzelle Syrup$6.49
- Valley View - Pure Maple Syrup (16 oz.)$14.00
- Valley View - Pure Maple Syrup (Quart)$22.00
4H Round Up
Individual Ticket
Book
Doc Sanders Book
Vendor Fee
Winterfest
The Woodruff Farm Market Location and Ordering Hours
(937) 508-2276
Closed • Opens Saturday at 10:30AM