The Woodshack Soulard 1862 S. 10th street
Featured Items
- The Delgado
BBQ shrimp po boy, pimento cheese slaw, onion on a French roll with Creole BBQ butter sauce on the side$13.99
Food
Sammies
- Soulard Primer
hot, hand-cut hickory & mulberry-smoked prime rib, bone-marrow aioli spread, charred onion, arugula, blue cheese cream on a French roll$14.99
- Ragin' Cajun
maple pecan turkey breast, bourbon bacon jam, Havarti cheese, Guac, lettuce, tomato, creamy pink peppercorn dressing on a French roll$11.99
- Three Cheesy Pigs
cherry & hickory shack-smoked ham, peppered bacon, and pulled pork with swiss cheese on a baguette$11.99
- Pastrami
peppered pastrami, Havarti cheese, caramelized onions, cream cheese mustard sauce on a French roll$11.99
- BLT
1/4 lb. house-made bacon, fresh tomato, shredded lettuce, mayo, and bourbon bacon jam, on Texas toast$11.99
- Grilled Cheese
patchwork cheese on Texas toast$7.99
- Mule Kick
spicy rubbed mesquite & pecan-smoked pork butt, achiote spread, cotija cheese, baja slaw, mixed greens, pork rind crunch, and chimichurri sauce in a sun-dried tomato wrap$10.99
- Pastrami Reuben$12.99
- Philly$12.99
- Pollo Loco
chipotle chicken, avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, cotija cheese$11.99
- The 1862
pulled chuck roast, white pimento cheese slaw, tomato, onion, fried okra, debris gravy on a French roll$13.99
- The Burley Wich
adobo pork belly, cotija cheese, guacamole, sunny-up brown egg, pork rind crunch on a French roll$10.99
- OUT OF STOCKVoo Doo Chicken Salad
pecan-smoked, red hot marinated chicken with diced celery, roasted tomato, charred onion on Texas toastOUT OF STOCK$10.99
- Pulled Pork Poutine$6.00
- Soft Shell Crab Sandwich$16.00
- The Mad Hungarian Burger$13.99
Curbside
- Curbside for 2
Select 2 sandwiches, one side and 2 sodas. Selecting only one sandwich and one soda will result in both sandwiches and sodas being the single selection. Only select sandwiches are included in the $20 price. Premium sandwiches available for an additional $2 per sandwich.$27.00
- Curbside for 4
Selecting only one sandwich and one soda will result in both sandwiches and sodas being the single selection. Selecting only 2 sandwiches or sodas will result in 2 of each selection. Any other variation should be placed in the notes. Only select sandwiches are included in the $20 price. Premium sandwiches available for an additional $2 per sandwich.$54.00
- Curbside for 6
Selecting only one sandwich and one soda will result in all sandwiches and sodas being the single selection. Selecting only 2 sandwiches or sodas will result in 3 of each selection. Selecting only 3 sandwiches or sodas will result in 2 of each selection. Any other variation should be placed in the notes. If you would like to double up any of the sides please add your request in the notes. Only select sandwiches are included in the $20 price. Premium sandwiches available for an additional $2 per sandwich.$66.00
Salads
- Like the Cobb
mixed greens, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, hard-boiled egg, your choice of protein: turkey, ham, pulled pork, pulled chicken$10.99
- Caesar Salad
mixed greens, three-cheese blend, your choice of protein: turkey, ham, pulled pork, pulled chicken$10.99
- Steak Salad
arugula, mixed greens, red onion, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, blue cheese dressing$12.99
- Power Blend Salad
mixed greens with quinoa, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, avocado, and your choice of protein$10.99
Mac
Wraps
- Avocado Shrimp Wrap
sautéed shrimp, avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and ginger dressing$12.99
- Smoked Chicken Wrap
smoked chicken, quinoa, brussel sprouts, broccoli, mixed greens, cotija cheese, chimichurri$10.99
- Power Wrap
quinoa, turkey, avocado, mixed greens, ginger dressing$11.99
- Veggie Wrap
cherry-smoked jack fruit, avocado, Brussels sprouts, mixed greens, cotija cheese$10.99
Catering
- OUT OF STOCKBulk Pulled Pork
price is per lb.OUT OF STOCK$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKBulk Pulled Chicken
price is per lb.OUT OF STOCK$3.99
- OUT OF STOCKBulk Pulled Chuck
price is per lb.OUT OF STOCK$16.99
- OUT OF STOCKBulk Pastrami
price is per lb.OUT OF STOCK$3.99
- Bulk Turkey
price is per lb.$16.99
- OUT OF STOCKBulk Bacon
price is per lb.OUT OF STOCK
- OUT OF STOCKWhole HamOUT OF STOCK
- OUT OF STOCKHalf HamOUT OF STOCK
- OUT OF STOCKWhole Smoke-Roasted Prime Rib RoastOUT OF STOCK
- OUT OF STOCKHalf Smoke-Roasted Ribeye Roast
price is per lb.OUT OF STOCK
- OUT OF STOCKBulk Brisket
price is per lb.OUT OF STOCK$30.00
- OUT OF STOCKBulk Street Corn
price is per lb.OUT OF STOCK$12.50
- Bulk Mac 'n' Cheese
price is per lb.$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKBulk House Slaw
price is per lb.OUT OF STOCK$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKBulk Red Beans and Rice
price is per lb.OUT OF STOCK$12.50
- Bulk Potato Salad
price is per lb.$12.50
- Plates/napkins/aluminum Pans/ Etc$25.00
- OUT OF STOCKBulk Prime RibOUT OF STOCK$21.99
Sides
- OUT OF STOCKFriesOUT OF STOCK$3.00
- Potato Salad$4.00
- Side Mac N' Cheese$4.00
- Street Corn$4.00
- Red Beans$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKCajun FriesOUT OF STOCK$3.50
- Coleslaw$2.50
- Pork Rinds$3.00
- Side House Salad$3.50
- Caesar Side Salad$3.50
- Side Chimichurri$0.75
- Side Peppercorn$0.75
- Side Marrow Aioli$0.75
- Housemade Ketchup$0.25
- Side Cheese Sauce$0.75
- Side Debris$0.75
- Housemade Hot Sauce$0.50
- Utensils
Desserts
Beverage
Alcohol
- Spiked Lemonade$7.00
- $3 Shooter$3.00
- $4 Shooter$4.00
- Beer - 12 oz domestic$3.00
- Beer - 12 oz specialty$4.50
- Beer - 16 oz domestic$4.00
- Beer - 16 oz specialty$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKBud LightOUT OF STOCK$4.60
- Busch Light$4.60
- Pabst$4.60
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Underwood Wine$7.00
- HH 12oz Domestic$2.50
- OUT OF STOCKHH 12oz specialtyOUT OF STOCK$3.50
- HH 16oz domestic$3.00
- N/A Hoppy Refresher$5.00
- Spicy Margarita$9.00
- Paloma$9.00
- The Jett$9.00
- Proud Mary$9.00
- $6 Dollar Cocktail$6.00
- $7 Cocktail$7.00
- $8 Cocktail$8.00
- $9 Cocktail$9.00
- $10 Cocktail$10.00
- OUT OF STOCK4 Hands SeltzerOUT OF STOCK$6.40
- Busch Light$4.60
- Wine$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKFreixenet btlOUT OF STOCK