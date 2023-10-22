The Zio 352 B Ryders Lane
New Drinks
New
Sparkling ade with Korean yuza and passionfruit fruit pulps Very refreshing!! *Default light ice and no adjustment on sugar.
Real mango pulps and puree with refreshing authentic MIzuba Matcha. No adjustment on sugar and Ice(light ice)
Zio's Special Drinks
Freshly Brewed thai tea *default (fixed ice and sugar) *limited quantity available
House-Made Strawberry puree with actual strawberry chunks. *Fixed ice & sugar
Jasmine Green tea+ White tea+ Rose buds&Petals blended in one
Vanilla Frapped+ Vanilla Milkshake Hybrid Topped with korean cereal snack called JOLLY PONG
Chocolate Frappe+ Milkshake hybrid includes Dark Chocolate Ice cream, Dark chocolate sauce, 1% Fat Chocolate Milk Topped with chocolate flakes and coco puff cereal.
Double shot of Espresso with Dalgona toffee on top
Coffee cream and Dalgona toffee on top
Korean version of Brown sugar Drink. EXTRA Dalgona toffee makes sweet and rich flavor. (NO CAFFEINE)
Fresh Watermelon blended Drink SEASONAL DRINK*
Roasted goguma( korean sweet potato) Latte *no caffeine *contains Dairy *only served HOT!
Smoothies
Real Fruit Smoothies
Blueberry + Greek yogurt
Strawberry + Lemonade
Raspberry +Ice cream
Strawberry + Ice cream
Pineapple + Mango + Banana + Pinacolada
Mango
Banana + Ice cream
Strawberry + Greek yogurt
Mango + pineapple + pinacolada
Strawberry + Raspberry +blueberry + Blackberry
Raspberry + Banana + Greek yogurt
Raspberry + Lemonade
Strawberry + Banana + Greek yogurt
Raspberry + Greek yogurt
Peach + Ice cream
Street Waffles
Whipped cream + Maple Syrup
House-Made Apple Jam + whipped cream
Oreo's+ Chocolate syrup+ whipped cream
Oreo's + Nutella+ chocolate syrup + chocolate chip + whipped cream
Nutella + Banana + whipped cream
3 Scoops Ice Cream + 3 Toppings
Croffles
Maple Syrup + sugar powdered
Marshmallow fluff + Oreo's+ Chocolate syrup +sugar powdered
Cream Cheese + sugar Powdered
1 scoop ice cream ( pick your flavor) + sugar powdered + whipped cream+ 1 Syrup (chocolate,caramel,maple)