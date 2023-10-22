New Drinks

New

Cream Matcha Latte
$6.25
Cream Vanilla Cafe Latte
$6.00
Cream London Fog
$6.00
Honey yuza passionfruit ade
$5.75

Sparkling ade with Korean yuza and passionfruit fruit pulps Very refreshing!! *Default light ice and no adjustment on sugar.

Matcha Mango
$5.75

Real mango pulps and puree with refreshing authentic MIzuba Matcha. No adjustment on sugar and Ice(light ice)

drinks

COFFEE&TEA

Affogato
$5.25

Two scoops of Ice cream with Double shot of Espresso

Hot Chocolate
$4.25
Chai Latte
$4.25

Strong Chai flavor with steamed milk *default (sweetened)

Matcha Latte
$4.35

Organic Premium Japanese Matcha with steamed Milk *default (unsweetened)

Bubble tea

Bubble Tea

Creamy Bubble Tea
$4.85+
Brewed Bubble Tea
$3.60+
Brewed tea+ Milk
$4.05+

Hot Bubble Tea

Creamy Bubble Tea
$5.60

*default (NO ADDITIONAL SUGAR ADDED)

Brewed Bubble Tea
$4.10

*default (No additional sugar added)

HOT brewed tea +milk
$4.55

*default (No additional sugar added)

Zio's Special Drinks

Brewed thai tea
$4.45

Freshly Brewed thai tea *default (fixed ice and sugar) *limited quantity available

Real Strawberry Milk
$5.75

House-Made Strawberry puree with actual strawberry chunks. *Fixed ice & sugar

Rose Tea
$4.55

Jasmine Green tea+ White tea+ Rose buds&Petals blended in one

Pong Shake
$5.75

Vanilla Frapped+ Vanilla Milkshake Hybrid Topped with korean cereal snack called JOLLY PONG

Choco Ball Shake
$5.95

Chocolate Frappe+ Milkshake hybrid includes Dark Chocolate Ice cream, Dark chocolate sauce, 1% Fat Chocolate Milk Topped with chocolate flakes and coco puff cereal.

Dalgona Latte
$5.49

Double shot of Espresso with Dalgona toffee on top

Dalgona MIlk
$5.49

Coffee cream and Dalgona toffee on top

Dalgona Plain
$5.49

Korean version of Brown sugar Drink. EXTRA Dalgona toffee makes sweet and rich flavor. (NO CAFFEINE)

Watermelon Juice
$5.95Out of stock

Fresh Watermelon blended Drink SEASONAL DRINK*

Goguma latte
$5.20

Roasted goguma( korean sweet potato) Latte *no caffeine *contains Dairy *only served HOT!

Smoothies

Real Fruit Smoothies

Blue Smash
$6.05

Blueberry + Greek yogurt

Strawberry Punch
$6.05

Strawberry + Lemonade

Purple Potion
$6.05

Raspberry +Ice cream

Burst O' Berry
$6.05

Strawberry + Ice cream

Tropicolada
$6.05

Pineapple + Mango + Banana + Pinacolada

Mango Yogurt
$6.05
Mango Delight
$6.05

Mango

Banana Burst
$6.05

Banana + Ice cream

Strawberry Smash
$6.05

Strawberry + Greek yogurt

Mangolada
$6.05

Mango + pineapple + pinacolada

Wildberry Breeze
$6.05

Strawberry + Raspberry +blueberry + Blackberry

Berry Appealing
$6.05

Raspberry + Banana + Greek yogurt

Raging Raspberry
$6.05

Raspberry + Lemonade

Bananaberry
$6.05

Strawberry + Banana + Greek yogurt

Raspberry Razzler
$6.05

Raspberry + Greek yogurt

PeachYogurt
$6.05
Just Peachy
$6.05

Peach + Ice cream

Street Waffles

Classic Waffle
$4.75

Whipped cream + Maple Syrup

Jam Waffle
$4.95

House-Made Apple Jam + whipped cream

Cookies N' Cream Waffle
$5.20

Oreo's+ Chocolate syrup+ whipped cream

Devil's Waffle
$5.75

Oreo's + Nutella+ chocolate syrup + chocolate chip + whipped cream

Nu-Bana Waffle
$5.75

Nutella + Banana + whipped cream

3 Scoop Waffle
$8.75

3 Scoops Ice Cream + 3 Toppings

Croffles

Classic croffle
$3.95

Maple Syrup + sugar powdered

Cookies N' Fluff Croffle
$4.65

Marshmallow fluff + Oreo's+ Chocolate syrup +sugar powdered

Cream Cheese Croffle
$4.35

Cream Cheese + sugar Powdered

Ice Cream Croffle
$5.95

1 scoop ice cream ( pick your flavor) + sugar powdered + whipped cream+ 1 Syrup (chocolate,caramel,maple)

Nutella croffle
$4.35

Ice Cream

CUP ICE CREAM
$2.55+
MILKSHAKE
$5.45+