The Angry Possum 306 Front St
FOOD
Appetizers
- 1/2 Garbage Pail Fries$7.99
- 1/2 Trash Can Nacho$7.49
- Bang Bang Shrimp$9.99
Yuengling Beer Battered Shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce
- Cheese Curds$8.99
- Fried Mushrrom (10 count)$7.99
- Fried Pickles$7.99
Served with Ranch
- Garbage Pail Fries$13.99
French fries topped with chicken sausage gumbo and queso
- jalepeno cheese shrimp--NO FRIES--5 count$9.99
- Mac n Cheese Bites-8 count$9.99
- Queso/Chips$6.99
- Salsa$5.99
Served with house chips or tortilla chips
- Trash Can Nacho$12.99
Tortilla Chips topped with bacon, shredded cheese, Queso, sour cream, black olives and Jalepenos
Salads
Soups
Sides
Burgers
- Angry Possum Burger$11.99
Topped with sweet/spicy pepper jam, cream cheese, and swiss cheese. Make it extra angry and switch to Ghost Pepper cheese
- Cheeseburger$9.99
Pickle, lettuce, onion, tomato
- Farm Burger$11.99
Fried egg, bacon, American cheese
- Veggie Burger$10.99
Black bean burger
- Wardell Burger$10.99
Velveeta Cheese
- NO-Cheese Burger (Hamburger you dipsticks)$9.99
Grilled Cheeses
- Adult Grilled Cheese$9.99
American, smoked gouda, Swiss, parmesan, and bacon. Pressed between 2 slices of sourdough
- BLT Toasted Sandwich$11.99
- Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$12.99
- Buloney Cheese$9.99
Thick sliced bologna fried and covered in American cheese. Pressed between 2 sliced of sourdough. Add fried egg $1
- Butt Cheese$9.99
Slow smoked pork butt, pulled and smothered in American cheese. Pressed between 2 slices of sourdough
- Ham and Swiss Grilled Cheese$9.99
- Philly Steak Grilled Cheese$12.99
Thin sliced steak with grilled onions, and swiss cheese. Pressed between 2 slices of sourdough
- Possum Pouch$12.99
Layered and folded with chicken, sour cream, shred cheese, and black beans. Pressed inside a tortilla and drizzled with queso
- Salami & Gouda$12.99
Dry salami smothered in gouda and pressed between 2 slices of sourdough
- Turkey and American Grilled Cheese$9.99
- We Got the Beef Brisket$12.99
24-hour smoked brisket. Sliced thick and smothered in American cheese and served with horseradish mayo. Pressed between 2 slices of sourdough
Hot Dogs
- Angry Possum Dog$10.99
Wrapped in bacon. Stuffed with Jalapeno and cream cheese, covered with beer onions and spicy mustard
- Grubbs Gator Dog$11.99
Directly from Grubbs and smothered in a chicken and sausage gumbo
- Possum Dog$9.99
Wrapped in bacon and deep fried. Topped with beer onions and creole mustard
- Roadkill Dog$9.99
Topped with Chili and cheese
Entrees
- Brisket Plate$17.99
24-hour smoked brisket. Served with fries, coleslaw, and sourdough toast
- Catfish Dinner$15.99
3 large filets. Grilled or Fried. Served with fries, hushpuppies, and slaw
- Chicken Strip Dinner$9.99
3 large chicken strips. Served with fries and sourdough toast
- Hamburger Steak$14.99
Loaded with grilled onions and brown gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and sourdough toast
- Loaded Grilled Chicken$15.99
Grilled chicken breast smothered in honey mustard, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with grilled veggies and sourdough toast
Desserts
Kids
Alternate Food
RETAIL
Shirts
Other Retail
- 2-in-1 Hair Wash Shampoo$12.00
- Avacado Ranch Dip Mix$6.00
- Black Bean Salsa$11.99
- Cheddar & Ale Soup Mix$9.99
- Chocolate Covered Strawberry$7.00
- Coastal Driftwood$10.00
- Dip Shit Savory$5.50
- Dip Shit sweet$5.50
- Filthy Man Bar$10.00
- Foot Remedy Pepperment & Goatmilk$17.99
- Goat Milk Lavender$10.00
- Gooey Butter Cheesecake Mix$7.99
- Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Mix$9.99
- Hot Shit Salsa$6.50
- Jalapeno Peach$7.00
- Jalepeno Pepper Jam$11.99
- Keylime Pie$7.00
- Lemon Blueberry$7.00
- Man Bar Big$10.00
- Man Bar Gift Set$14.00
- Man Face & Body$10.00
- Missouri Mud Cheesecake mix$7.99
- Ozark BBQ Mixed Nuts$5.00
- Ozark Chocolate Almonds$5.00
- Ozark Chocolate Double Dipped Peanut$5.00
- Ozark Chocolate Sunflower Seeds$5.00
- Ozark Cinnamon Pecans$5.00
- Ozark Salted Caramel Cahews$5.00
- Ozark Salted Caramel Pecans$5.00
- Red Wine Pretzles$10.99
- Roasted Red Pepper Dip Mix$6.00
- Shit Aww$11.99
- Shit Bull$11.99
- Shit Chicken$11.99
- Shit Good$11.99
- Shit Special$11.99
- Smokehouse Bacon & Cheddar$7.00
- Spiced Tobacco$10.00
- Three Little Goats 3/pk Bar Soap$11.99
- Turtle Cheesecake$7.00
- While Chocolate Cherry$7.00
- White Cheddar & Chives$7.00
- White Wine Pretzles$10.99
- Bitch Bar$10.00