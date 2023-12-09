Welcome to our new online ordering page!
The Beanery & Cafe
Seasonal Drink Specials
- Buddy's Brew$5.75+
Maple cold brew w/ toasted marshmallow cold foam.
- Creme Brulee Shaken Espresso$5.25+
Dolce Leche, brown sugar, espresso shaken with ice.
- Minty Mocha$4.75+
Dark Chocolate, peppermint, espresso, milk
- Minty White Mocha$4.75+
White Chocolate, peppermint, espresso, milk
- Mistletoe Matcha Latte$4.75+
White chocolate, lavender, peppermint, matcha and milk.
- Naulty or Spice Energy Infusion$8.00+
- OatNog Latte$5.25+
- Raspberry Sugar Cookie Latte$5.00+
Raspberry and white chocolate latte
- Warm and Fuzzy Hot Cocoa$3.85+
- Ya Filthy Animal Dirty Chai$5.25+
Gingerbread chai dirty chai latte.
- Mistletoe Cafe Latte$4.75+
White chocolate, lavender, peppermint, espresso and milk.
Coffee & Espresso
- Americano$3.25+
Espresso w/ water
- Black Eye$3.50+
Organic drip coffee with 2 espresso shots
- Box of Coffee - serves 8-12$18.00
Box of organic drip coffee serves 8-12
- Bulletproof Coffee$4.00
Bulletproof coffee combines coffee, made from high quality beans with unsalted butter and a medium chain triglyceride (MCT), such as that derived from coconut oil. The ingredients are blended together, served warm and take on the look of a creamy latte. Bulletproof coffee, also known as butter coffee, is a high-calorie caffeinated drink made with added fat. It is intended to fuel start your day by replacing carb-heavy breakfasts.
- Cafe Au Lait
Organic drip coffee with steamed milk
- Cappuccino
Espresso topped with extra foamy milk. Only available hot.
- Cortado
Equal parts espresso & milk
- Drip Coffee
Organic drip of the day
- Espresso$2.25+
Espresso served hot or iced
- Flat White
Espresso w/ steamed milk, no foam
- Latte$4.75+
Espresso topped with milk and foam (hot)
- Macchiato (Latte)
Milk topped with shots of espresso. Try this with caramel for a sweet treat.
- Mocha$4.75+
- Red Eye
Organic drip coffee with 1 espresso shot
- White Mocha$4.75+
- Cold Brew$4.50+
- Caramel Macchiato (Latte)$4.50+
Sweet milk topped with espresso and caramel.
Specialty Drinks
- Basic B Latte
Vanilla latte with cinnamon cold foam (iced) *hot version available
- Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso
Brown sugar, espresso, shaken with ice topped with cinnamon *hot version available
- Funfetti Latte
White chocolate cupcake latte
- Iced Peanut Butter Cup Latte
Peanut butter and mocha latte
- Keto Royal Latte
Espresso, your choise of sugar free syrup and half and half
- Lavender Fields
White Chocolate mocha latte topped with lavender cold foam *hot version available
- Matcha Bloom Latte
Lavender matcha latte with rose cold foam *hot version available
Sunrise
- Avocado Toast$8.99
Avocado, sundried tomatoes, himalayan pink salt, cracked black pepper, olive oil drizzle on texas toast.
- Bagel$2.99
- Belgian Waffles$5.99
Belgian waffles servied your way!
- Green Chili Pork Burrito$9.99
Pork Carnitas, Pablano green chili sauce, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese wrapped in flour tortilla
- Sotterly Pie Quiche$8.99
Farm fresh eggs, tomatoes, carmalized onions, motzarella, parmasian, white cheddar and swiss cheese baked in a flaky pie crust
- Tomato Green Eggs$7.99
House made pesto, farm fresh eggs, sundried tomatoes, swiss cheese, mixed greens, balsalmic glaze on a crissant.
- No Frills$7.99
- Bagel & Lox$8.00
High Noon
- Avocado Turkey Wrap$12.99
Sliced Turkey, smoked bacon and melted swiss cheese topped with tomoatoes, mixed greens, cajuin remoulade, avocado wrapped in a four tortilla
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwhich$12.99
Chicken, bacon and swiss chese toasted on texas toast topped with mixed greens, tomoatoes and house made ranch dressing.
- Chickpea Wrap$10.00
Housemade chickpea salad, topped with mixed greens, sundried tomatoes, avocado and garlic and herb dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla. *Vegan friendly
- Cubano$13.99
Ham, shredded pork, swiss cheese toasted on ciabatta and topped with pickles and djon mustard
- Da Cheff Salad$11.99
Sliced ham, turkey, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, cheddar and swiss on a bed of mixed greens
- Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwhich$9.99
Sliced ham, cheddar and swiss cheese toasted on buttered text toast and topped with tomatoes
- Maple Salmon Salad$12.99
Fresh baked salmon with a ginger maple glaze on a bed of mixed greens, feta cheese, cranberries, granola and granny smith apples.
- Old Bay Chicken Salad Squared$12.99
House made old bay chicken salad on a bed of mixed greens with applewood smoked bacon, hard boiled egg and tomatoes.
- Old Bay Chicken Sandwhich$10.99
Housemade old bay chicken salad on a toasted croissant topped with slicked tomato and mixed greens.
- Salmon Wrap$13.99
Baked salmon, mixed greens, granny smith apples, feta cheese with raspberry vinegarette wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Soup of the Day$4.99
Bowl of soup of the day!
- Turkey Pesto Ciabatta$13.99
House made pesto, turkey, swiss, toasted on a ciabatta and topped with tomatoes and a balsamic glaze drizzle.
Build Your Own
Pastry & Baked Goods
- Almond Pretzel$3.99
- Apple Fritter$2.99
- Blueberry Cake Donut$2.95
- Chocolate Croissant$2.95
- Chocolate Eclair$5.75
- Cinnamon Roll$4.50
- Croissant$3.25
- Danish$3.99
- Macaroon
- Maple Bear Claw$4.99
- Muffin - Daily Variety$3.65
- Pastry Box$28.00
Assorted fresh pastries- Serves 8
- Scones- Daily Variety$3.45
- Sour Cream Glazed Donut$2.95
- Vanilla Sprinkles Donut$2.95
Craft Drinks
Frozen Drinks
Bottled Drinks
Retail
Superfood Smoothies
- Raven$9.99
Blueberries, strawberries, almond butter, milk of choice
- Zen Matcha Mama$9.99
Matcha, mango, banana, milk of choice
- Elvis$9.99
Almond butter, cocao nibs, banana, chocolate protien powder, milk of choice
- Bean Town Brew$9.99
Cold Brew, banana, cocao nibs, cinnamon, dates, milk of choice
- Green Machine$9.99
Greens, mango, banana, pineapple, hemp seeds, milk of choice
- Blue Mysitque$9.99
Blue Spirulina, banana, pineapple, mango, milk of choice
Sweet Treats
Tea
Weekly Specials
- Loaded Spicey Burrito$10.99
- Crispy Cajun Pork Melt$12.99
Shredded pork, swiss cheese, scrambled egg, topped with crispy onions, cajun aioli on ciabatta bread.
- Goat Cheese BLT$12.99
Housemade pesto, on a croissant, layered with bacon, mixed greens and tomato, topped with goat cheese and a balsamic glaze.
- Grinch Latte$4.75+
White Mocha and pistachio (cold foam if iced) latte.