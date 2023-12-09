Bulletproof Coffee

$4.00

Bulletproof coffee combines coffee, made from high quality beans with unsalted butter and a medium chain triglyceride (MCT), such as that derived from coconut oil. The ingredients are blended together, served warm and take on the look of a creamy latte. Bulletproof coffee, also known as butter coffee, is a high-calorie caffeinated drink made with added fat. It is intended to fuel start your day by replacing carb-heavy breakfasts.