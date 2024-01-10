The Bellows 803 S TWIN OAKS VALLEY RD #107
Appetizers/Salads
- Aged Cheese Platter$16.00
Fiscalini Cheddar, Mimolette, mango chutney, onion rolls
- Caramelized Onion Rolls$6.00
served with butter
- Chopped Salad$13.00
Iceberg, radicchio, salame, provolone, peperoncini, red onion, grape tomatoes, oregano vinaigrette
- Frites d' Animeaux$13.00
wedge-cut fries, white cheddar, caramelized onions, ‘Club Sauce’ (familiar but different…)
- Hummus Plate$12.00
Roasted carrots, herbed cucumber-yogurt sauce, za‘atar spice blend, toasted pita bread
- Mayor Bread$12.00
Roman-style pizza crust, EVO, Parmesan, garlic, oregano (a local favorite)
- Pommes Souffles$8.00
w/ Sriracha Aïoli
- Roasted Carrots & Arugula Salad$14.00
Wood oven roasted carrots with an herb vinaigrette, goat cheese (vegetarian)
- Salami Board$12.00
Italian Salami Toscano served with Cerignola Olives
- The Bellows Wedge$16.00
Grape tomato, red onion, bacon, blue cheese.
- Wood-Fired Meatballs$14.00
A Bellows Classic! Dry Aged Beef, Sonoma Lamb, Niman Ranch pork, pomodoro, Parmesan, herbs
Mains
- Short Rib Pot Roast$32.00
Wood oven-roasted carrots, creamy horseradish
- Rib Eye Steak Frites$36.00
Pan seared 10oz rib eye, caramelized onion butter, pommes souffles
- Chicken Parmesan$23.00
Marinated Petaluma chicken breast, pomodoro, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan
- Chicken Milanese$23.00
Fried marinated Petaluma chicken breast, wild arugula, lemon-caper gremolata, shaved pecorino cheese
- Pan Fried Noodles w/Roasted Pork$20.00
Slow roasted pork, ginger-scallion sauce
- Curry Noodles w/Chicken & Shrimp$23.00
House made roasted curry paste, crispy noodle garnish, cilantro, scallion, lime
- Pastrami Drunken Noodles$23.00
Wide rice noodles, roasted peppers, Thai basil, fried eggModerately spicy
- The Bellows Burger$21.00
Our original craveable burger. Cooked medium rare-medium. White Cheddar, Frisee, sweet/hot pepper relish and served with pommes souffles.
- Meatless Burger$20.00
Beyond Meat Burger patty, Chao slices, swee-hot chili relish, frisee, pommes souffles (vegan)
- Falafel$17.00
Tabbouleh, hummus, herbed cucumber-yogurt sauce, toasted pita bread
- Faroe Islands Salmon$30.00
Coconut curry sauce, roasted bell peppers, roasted carrots, cilantro
- Barbeque Prawns$26.00
Wild-caught white prawns, house BBQ sauce, oven-roasted vegetables, smokey tomato sauce
- Spice-Roasted Chicken$23.00
Bone-in chicken breast, tabbouleh, greek yogurt sauce
Pizzas
- Margherita$18.00
mozzarella, basil
- Pepperoni$20.00
mozzarella, pepperoni, cherry peppers
- Funghi$21.00
mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onion, Parmesan
- Pineapple$19.00
mozzarella, smoked prosciutto, pickled pineapple, jalapenosThis is spicy! The pineapples are spicy as well.
- Chicken & Artichoke Hearts$24.00
artichoke pesto, goat cheese, red onion, Parmesan
- Bacon$20.00
crema, red onion, Parmesan
- Arugula$19.00
mozzarella, smoked prosciutto, wild arugula, Parmesan
- Meatball$23.00
mozzarella, red onion, scallion, fennel pollen, crema
- Sausage and Ricotta$22.00
Bellwether Farms ricotta, Italian sausage, mozzarella, sweet peppers