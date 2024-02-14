The Boba Bar 403 North Victory
Regular Hot/ Iced Brew Coffee
Natural Fresh Juices
- J1- Orange Juice$7.99+
- J2- Watermelon Juice$7.99+
- J3- Pineapple & Orange$7.99+
- J4- Orange & Carrot$7.99+
- J5- Orange & Beet$7.99+
- J6- Pineapple & Carrot$7.99+
- J7- Green Juice (Apple, Cucumber, Celery, Pineapple & Spinach)$7.99+
- J8- Orange, Beet, Carrot & Celery$7.99+
- J9- Pineapple,Celery & Cactus Leaf$7.99+
- J10- Apple, Orange, Pineapple & Carrot$7.99+
- J11- Apple, Pineapple, Beet, Carrot & Celery (Lg 24oz)$7.99+
Iced Blended
Real Fruit Smoothie
- Lychee Smoothie /Slushy$5.50+
- Mango Smoothie /Slushy$5.50+
- Peach Smoothie /Slushy$5.50+
- Pineapple Smoothie /Slushy$5.50+
- Strawberry Smoothie /Slushy$5.50+
- Blueberry Smoothie /Slushy$5.50+
- Passion Fruit Smoothie /Slushy$5.50+
- Mango Pineapple Smoothie /Slushy$5.50+
- Mango Peach Smoothie /Slushy$5.50+
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie /Slushy$5.50+
- Blueberry Banana Smoothie /Slushy$5.50+
- Pineapple Coconut Smoothie /Slushy$5.50+
- Honeydew Smoothie /Slushy$5.50+
- Coconut Smoothie /Slushy$5.50+
- Taro Smoothie /Slushy$5.50+
Fresh Brew Tea
Iced Latte
Iced Milk Tea
Signature Drinks
All Day Breakfast
- B1- Bagel Cream Cheese$3.50
Salted Cream Cheese
- B2- Egg & Cheese$6.50
Mayonnaise and Swiss Cheese
- B3- Ham, Egg & Cheese$7.25
Mayonnaise and Swiss Cheese
- B3- Turkey, Egg & Cheese$7.25
Mayonnaise and Swiss Cheese
- B4- Sausage, Egg & Cheese$7.50
Mayonnaise and Swiss Cheese
- B4- Bacon, Egg & Cheese$7.50
Mayonnaise and Swiss Cheese
- B5- Ham, Bacon, Egg & Cheese$7.75
Mayonnaise and Swiss Cheese
- B5- Turkey, Bacon, Egg & Cheese$7.75
Mayonnaise and Swiss Cheese
- B6- Sausage, Bacon, Egg & Cheese$7.99
Mayonnaise and Swiss Cheese
Hot/ Cold Sandwiches
- S1- Ham Sandwich$8.25
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Jalapeno, Mayonnaise, Thousand Island Dressing and Swiss Cheese
- S2- Turkey Sandwich$8.25
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Jalapeno, Mayonnaise, Thousand Island Dressing and Swiss Cheese
- S3- Pastrami Sandwich$8.25
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Jalapeno, Mayonnaise, Thousand Island Dressing and Swiss Cheese
- S4- Tuna Sandwich$8.25
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Jalapeno, Mayonnaise, Thousand Island Dressing and Swiss Cheese
- S5- Roast Beef Sandwich$8.25
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Jalapeno, Mayonnaise, Thousand Island Dressing and Swiss Cheese
Entress Sandwiches
- S9- Egg Sandwich$8.25
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Jalapeno, Mayonnaise, Thousand Island Dressing and Swiss Cheese
- S10- Veggie Sandwich$8.25
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Jalapeno, Mayonnaise, Thousand Island Dressing and Swiss Cheese
- S11- BLT Sandwich$8.50
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Thousand Island Dressing and Swiss Cheese
- S12- Habacado Sandwich$9.50
Ham or Turkey, Bacon, Omelet Egg, Avocado, Mayonnaise and Swiss Cheese
- S13- Club Sandwich$9.50
Ham or Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Thousand Island Dressing, and Swiss Cheese
- S14- Ham, Bacon, Egg Sandwich$10.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Jalapeno, Mayonnaise, Thousand Island Dressing and Swiss Cheese
- S14- Turkey, Bacon, Egg Sandwich$10.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Jalapeno, Mayonnaise, Thousand Island Dressing and Swiss Cheese
- S15- Submarine Sandwich$10.99
Ham, Turkey, Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Jalapeno, Mayonnaise, Thousand Island Dressing and Swiss Cheese
Fried Snacks
- French Fries$5.99
250 g of 3/4 Straight cut French Fries
- Chicken Popcorn$8.99
250 g of Chicken Popcorn
- Potstickers Beef (8 Pcs)$8.99
8 Pieces of Potsticker Beef
- Fish & Chip (3 Pcs)$14.99
3 Pieces of Battle Fish and 150 g of 3/4 Straight cut French Fries
- Shrimp Basket (10 Pcs)$14.99
10 Pieces of 21-25 size of Shrimp and 150 g of 3/4 Straight cut French Fries
Pastries
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.25
- Muffin$3.00
Blueberry and Plain
- Pineapple or Strawberry Strudels$3.25
Pineapple Cream Cheese and Strawberry Cream Cheese
- Plain Croissant$3.25
Butter Plain
- Fruits Croissant$3.25
Strawberry Cream Cheese, Blueberry Cream Cheese, Plain Cream Cheese, Raisen Roll Cream cheese
- Cheese Croissant$4.00
Swiss Cheese Baked
- Regular Ham or Turkey & Cheese Croissant$4.75
Daily Baked Ham or Turkey and Swiss Cheese
Soft Drinks
- All Can Soda$1.25
Coke, Diet Coke, Pepsi
- Apple Juice$2.75
Martinelli's Brand
- Celsius$3.50
Orange, Kiwi Guava and Wild Berry
- Monster$2.75
Regular and Zero Sugar (White Can)
- Red Bull (8oz)$2.75
Regular and No Sugar
- Red Bull (12oz)$3.50
Regular
- Rock Star$2.75
Regular
- Sunny D$1.75
- Water (Small)$1.25
Kirkland Brand
- Water (Gallon)$3.00
Crystal Geyser
- Water (Smart)$2.75
23.7 FL oz (700 ml)