The Bridge Café and Grill
Refreshments
Beverages
- Coffee$4.50
- Espresso$6.00
- Espresso Shot$3.50
- Cold Brew$4.50
- Hot Cocoa$5.00
- Hot Tea$4.50
- Iced Tea$4.50
- Soda$4.00
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Iced Tea, Lemonade, Ginger Ale
- Juice$6.00
- Mocktails$6.00
- Guaraná$4.00
- Water bottle$4.00
- TopoChico$4.00
- Powerade$4.00
- Vitamin Water$4.00
- Kombucha$6.00
- Milk$4.00
- Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Apple Cider$5.00
- Ginger Beer$5.00
Food
Breakfast
- Two eggs breakfast$16.00
two eggs any style, home fries and salsa. honey wheat or sourdough toast. bacon, ham or sliced sausage.
- Brazuca omelet$19.00
up to 5 ingredients, home fries and salsa. honey wheat or sourdough toast
- Brioche breakfast$17.00
scrambled eggs, bacon, havarti cheese, fresh avocado, hollandaise sauce, chipotle aioli and sprouts; side fresh fruit.
- Burrinho$17.00
fresh baked flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, black beans, red peppers and cheddar cheese; topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream; home fries and salsa.
- Savory avocado toast$16.00
smashed avocado over toasted sourdough, tomato, poached egg, red cabbage, sprouts and chimichurri sauce.
- Avocado beet toast$17.00
smashed avocado over toasted sourdough, arugula, sliced red beets, toasted almonds, feta cheese and balsamic reduction.
- Eggs benedict$17.00
poached eggs, ham and hollandaise sauce on an English muffin; home fries and salsa.
- Garden benedict$18.00
poached eggs, sautéed mushrooms, baby kale, sliced avocado and tarragon hollandaise sauce on an English muffin. Home fries and salsa.
- Breakfast tacos$16.00
3 tacos with scrambled eggs, onions, bacon, sausage, chipotle mayo; side salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
- Quinoa Hash$17.00
tri-color quinoa, chickpeas, red bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, baby kale and pepitas. over easy egg on top
- Açaí bowl$15.00
pure organic açaí pulp with coconut and guaraná syrup; topped with berries, organic granola and almonds.
- Cristo redentor$17.00
French toast style ham and cheese sandwich; with fresh fruit.
- French toast$16.00
texas toast, fresh berries and powdered sugar.
- Pancakes$16.00
two pancakes, fresh berries, powdered sugar, whipped mascarpone and almonds.
- Chocolate Pancake$17.00
two pancakes, chocolate chips, fresh berries, powdered sugar, whipped mascarpone and almonds.
Appetizers
- Filé Aperitivo$17.00
seared beef medallions on toasted garlic bread; melted swiss cheese, grape tomatoes and chimichurri sauce.
- Bridge Nachos$16.00
potato chips, melted cheddar cheese, black beans, lemon sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
- Camarão a Brazuca$18.00
sautéed shrimp, garlic, tomatoes, herbs, red onions, lemon juice, white wine, dendê (palm oil) and chilli flakes on a garlic bread.
- Coxinhas$15.00
pear-shaped, deep fried chicken salad filled croquettes; with side aioli.
- Kibe$15.00
football-shaped fried croquettes of ground beef and bulgur wheat; seasoned with garlic, onions, mint and cinnamon; side lime wedges.
- Chicken Quesadilla$18.00
fresh baked flour tortilla, chicken breast, bell peppers and cheddar cheese; with lemon sour cream, guacamole and salsa.
Lunch
- Chicken Noodle$10.00
- Carrot Ginger$11.00
coconut milk, red curry, grilled garlic bread.
- Beet Salad$17.00
arugula, red beets, pecans, cranberries, feta, navel oranges; with balsamic mustard vinaigrette.
- Mint Quinoa Salad$18.00
tri colored quinoa, arugula, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, white beans, almonds and fresh avocado; with lemon garlic mint vinaigrette.
- Avocado Salad$17.00
baby spinach, berries, grape tomatoes, mozzarella pearls and almonds; with pesto dressing and balsamic reduction
- Steak sandwich$21.00
grilled tender steak, aioli, fried egg, ham, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on a hoagie.
- Chicken sandwich$20.00
grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, guacamole, chipotle aioli, lettuce and tomatoes on a hoagie roll.
- Brazuca burger$22.00
grass-fed beef, fried egg, ham, bacon, kielbasa sausage, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, aioli on a brioche bun.
- Town lift burger$21.00
grass-fed beef, swiss cheese, mushroom au jus, bacon, tomato and arugula on a brioche bun.
- Shrimp tacos$20.00
grilled shrimp, chipotle slaw, sliced avocado, sour cream, cilantro and pico de gallo.
- Carioca$19.00
Kids Menu
- Kids Breakfast$12.00
scrambled eggs, bacon, ham or sausage, side fruit and home fries.
- Kids Pancake and Bacon$11.00
one pancake with powder sugar and strawberries.
- Kids Choco Pancake$10.00
one pancake with chocolate chips, powder sugar and strawberries.
- Kids Burrito$12.00
smashed avocado over toasted sourdough, poached egg and grape tomatoes.
- Kids French Toast$9.00
one French toast with powder sugar and strawberries.
- Chicken Fingers$13.00
served with French fries and fry sauce or side of fruit.
- Kids Hamburger$13.00
grass-fed beef patty and brioche bun with French fries or side of fruit.
- Pasta Butter$10.00
tri-color fusilli pasta with parmesan cheese.
Brk and Lunch Sides
- Side Eggs$4.00
- Side Bacon$4.00
- Side Sausage$4.00
- Side Ham$4.00
- Side Avocado$4.00
- Fruit Bowl$6.00
- Side Toast
- Gluten free toast$4.00
- English Muffin Plain$3.00
- Side Garlic Bread$3.00
- Chips and Salsa$6.00
- Side home fries$6.00
- Side French fries$6.00
- Side Sweet Fries$7.00
- Side Chicken$7.00
- Side Steak$8.00
- Side Shrimp$8.00
- Side Beef Patty$7.00
- Side Salsa$2.00
- Side Aioli$1.00
- Side Chipotle Sauce$1.00
- Side Ranch$1.00
- Side Chimichurri$2.00
- Side Guacamole$4.50
- Side Sourcream$2.00
- Side Pico de Gallo$3.00
- Side Hollandaise$3.00
- Side Sliced Tomatoes$2.00
- Side Beets$3.50
- Side Sautéed Mushrooms$4.00
- Side Sautéed Kale$4.00
- Side Beans$3.00
- Side Jalapenos$3.00
- Side Grilled Bell Peppers$4.00
- Side Strawberries$5.00
- Side Granola$3.00
- Side Feta Cheese$2.00
- Side Cheddar$2.00
- Side Corn Tortillas$3.00
- Side Flour Tortilla$3.00