Butter Bliss 10560 metropolitan avenue
Burgers
- Vegetable Bliss Burger$5.99
Fiery Potato patty Burger, where a flavorful Aloo patty seasoned with Indian masalas meets crunchy pickles and garden-fresh veggies in every bite.
- Chicken Tikka Burger$5.99
Tender, Tandoori - marinated chicken tikka and medley of crisp, garden - fresh veggies. A Burger that's has a taste of India in every bite.
- Savoury Salmon Burger$6.99
A delectable blend of premium fish, hand-picked herbs, and a zesty seasonings, all nestled in a toasted bun. An irresistible bite of the sea.
Kathi Rolls (Chef's Special)
- Tandoori Kathi Roll (chicken/paneer) 1 for ($6), 2 for ($10)$6.00
Tender chunks of special chicken or Paneer, wrapped in flaky paratha and drizzled with our fiery tandoori hot sauce for an exhilarating burst of India.
- Buttery Malai Kathi Roll (chicken/paneer) 1 for ($6) 2 for ($10)$6.00
Rich & flavorful chicken or Paneer tenders marinated in spices and cooked in a scrumptious buttery gravy, blanketed in a wrap to give your taste buds. This is something which is creamy.
- Minty Kathi Roll (chicken/paneer) 1 for ($6) 2 for ($10)$6.00
A kick of tang in creamy and spicy mix of chicken or paneer wrapped in a handmade paratha. This delicacy is a perfect snack to satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting for more.
Indian Chinese
- Cauliflower Manchurian$7.49
Crunchy yet juicy cauliflower florets coated in mouthwatering sauces & tossed with sesame seeds & green onions.
- Curbside chilly Potato$5.99
Golden Fried Crispy potato fingers seasoned to perfection.
- Schzewan chilli chicken$7.99
Savor the perfect blend of tender chopped chicken coated in a bold and spicy schezwan sauce, a tantalizing journey of heat and flavor that's sure to ignite your taste buds.
- Blissing Hakka Noodles$7.99
Work-tossed to perfection, our Hakka Noodles are infused with bold schezwan flavors, offering a delightful medley of spice and stir-fried goodness.
Indian Street Food
- Chickpea Kulche$7.99
A North Indian delight featuring soft, oven-fresh flatbreads (kulche) paired with a hearty, spiced chickpea curry. A wholesome combination bursting with traditional flavors also called Cholley Kulche.
- Aloo Tikki Chaat$5.99
Golden potato patties topped with an explosion of tangy chutneys, yogurt, and spices, creating a symphony of flavors and textures.
- Samosa Chaat$5.99
A mouthwatering fusion of crispy samosas crumbled and adorned with a colorful array of chutneys, yogurt, and spices, creating a harmonious explosion of tastes in every bite.
- Palak Patta Chaat$6.99
An exquisite appetizer that celebrates the vibrant flavors of India. Crispy, deep-fried spinach leaves are generously drizzled with tangy chutneys, creamy yogurt, and a medley of spices, creating a tantalizing harmony of crunch and zest that's a true culinary adventure for your taste buds.
MOMOS
- Delhi's Non-Veg Momos$6.99
Hand-rolled dumplings stuffed with succulent chicken, along with a medley of aromatic spices and herbs, inspired by the streets of Delhi. Steamed to perfection and served with our special chutney, a delightful twist on a Delhi classic.
- Delhi's Veg Momos$5.99
Delicate, handcrafted dumplings filled with a savory blend of veggies to perfection. Steamed to retain their wholesome goodness, served with a side of our signature chutney for a taste of authentic Delhi street food.
Meals
- Butter Bliss Craving Box(Veg)$17.99
Shahi Paneer Curry served with Scrumptious basmati Rice along side two pieces of appetizing samosa or any chaat or your choice, A drink of choice along with a dessert of your choice.
- Butter Bliss Craving Box(Non Veg)$18.99
Butter chicken served with Scrumptious basmati Rice along side 4 pieces of Punjabi Wings with any drink and dessert of your choice from the Menu.
- Butter Bliss Craving Box(Chinese)$18.99
Hakka Noodles served Chilly Chicken or Cauliflower Manchurian along side 4 pieces momos or Schzewan Wings with any drink and dessert of your choice from the Menu.
Desi Bowls
- Butter Chicken Bowl$9.99
Soft pieces of chicken bathed in a rich, creamy buttery tomato sauce, served alongside fluffy, fragrant rice. A comforting, satisfying meal that's sure to please.
- Shahi Paneer Bowl$9.99
Experience a regal feast in a bowl – creamy Shahi Paneer, a royal Indian dish with soft, luscious paneer in a luxurious tomato-based sauce, served over a bed of fragrant rice. A delightful and satisfying meal all in one.
- Chicken Biriyani Bowl$11.99
(Experience the exquisite flavors of India with our aromatic saffron-infused yellow rice, perfectly paired with tender, spiced chicken. layered with a secret blend of spices, creating a truly unforgettable dish. Accompanied by our house-made ) Raita, a cooling yogurt-based condiment, it's a complete meal that balances the fiery heat of spices with the soothing embrace of creamy, refreshing goodness.