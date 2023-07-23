The Coffee Shop 122 South 8th St - 101
Drinks
Classics
Milk & Tea
Specialties
Sweet Cream Cold Brew
Caramel Swirl
Sweet Caramel + Vanilla Latte w/ Caramel Drizzle
Yeti
White Chocolate and Vanilla Latte with White Chocolate Drizzle
Midnight Express
Dark Chocolate and Caramel Latte
Sunday Morning
My Sweet Heart
12 oz. Chai tea latte with dark chocolate sauce, strawberry pump
Honey Kiss
12 oz. Cinnamon honey latte with honey drizzle
Hustle and Bustle
12 oz. Triple espresso shot, steamed oat milk, dark chocolate
Hug in a Mug
London Fog (Earl Grey tea, milk) with Lavender and Brown Sugar.
German Chocolate
Coconut, Chocolate, and Caramel Latte with Chocolate drizzle
Lavender Haze
Honey Lavender Latte
Churro
Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, White Chocolate Latte
Some More S’more
Coconut Tiramisu
Irish Cream Latte with Coconut Cold Foam and Coconut milk
Brown Sugar Buzz
Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso with Cinnamon
Energizers
Melon Berry Blast
Lotus energy w/ strawberry, watermelon, and raspberry flavors
Bahama Breeze
Lotus energy w/ blue raspberry and kiwi flavors
Sunburst
Lotus energy w/ pineapple and peach
Make Your Own Energizer
Lavender Lemonade
Lotus with lavender and lemonade.