The Coffee Spot 1145 Waldron (Inside of HEB)


Hot Drinks

12oz Drip Coffee

$3.00

20oz Drip Coffee

$4.00

Red Eye 12oz

$5.50

12oz Americano

$3.75

20oz Americano

$5.25

12oz Flat White

$4.50

20oz Flat White

$6.00

12oz Hot Latte

$4.75

20oz Hot Latte

$6.25

12oz Cappuccino

$5.00

20oz Cappuccino

$6.50

Espresso 2 Shots

$2.50

Hot Match a 12oz

$5.25

Hot Match a 20oz

$6.75

1 shot

$1.25

Cold Drinks

Frappe - Found. Base 16oz

$5.25

Frappe - Found. Base 24oz

$6.75

Frappe - Coffee Base 16oz

$5.25

Frappe - Coffee Base 24oz

$6.75

Frappe - Cookies & Cream 16oz

$5.25

Frappe - Cookies & Cream 24oz

$6.75

Frappe - Java Chip 16oz

$5.25

Frappe - Java Chip 24oz

$6.75

Frappe - Matcha 16oz

$5.25

Frappe - Matcha 24oz

$6.75

Cold Brew 16oz

$4.25

Cold Brew 24oz

$5.75

Iced Latte 16oz

$5.25

Iced Latte 24oz

$6.75

Iced Vietnamese 16oz

$5.50

Iced Vietnamese 24oz

$7.00

Iced Matcha 16oz

$5.50

Iced Matcha 24oz

$7.00

Non-Coffee

Smoothie -Tropical 16oz

$5.25

Smoothie -Tropical 24oz

$6.75

Smoothies - Strawberry 16oz

$5.25

Smoothies - Strawberry 24oz

$6.75

Smoothie - Banana 16oz

$5.25

Smoothie - Banana 24oz

$6.75

Smoothie - Pineapple 16oz

$5.25

Smoothie - Pineapple 24oz

$6.75

Cream Sodas 16oz

$4.75

Cream Sodas 24oz

$6.25

Iced Filtered Water 16oz

$1.00

Iced Filtered Water 24oz

$2.00

Add Ons

Sauce - Caramel

$0.75

Sauce - Chocolate

$0.75

Sauce - White Chocolate

$0.75

Extra Shot

$1.50

Almond Milk

$1.00

Chai

$1.00

Flavors

$0.50

Chocolate Drizzle

Caramel Drizzle

White Chocolate Drizzle

Oat Milk

$1.00

Whip Cream

Lotus Energy Drinks

Iced Lotus 16oz

$4.75

Iced Lotus 24oz

$6.25

Blended Lotus 24oz

$6.75

Blended Lotus 16oz

$5.25

Merchandise

Stickers

$3.00

T Shirt

$20.00

Trucker Hats

$25.00

Syrups

A-None

Almond

$0.50

Amaretto

$0.50

Apple

$0.50

Banana

$0.50

Banana SF

$0.50

Blackberry

$0.50

Blue Coracao

$0.50

Blue Raspberry

$0.50

Blueberry

$0.50

Blueberry SF

$0.50

Cake Batter

$0.50

Caramel

$0.50

Caramel Pecan

$0.50

Caramel SF

$0.50

Cheesecake

$0.50

Cherry

$0.50

Chocolate

$0.50

Chocolate SF

$0.50

Cinnamon

$0.50

Cinnamon SF

$0.50

Coconut

$0.50

Coconut SF

$0.50

Coffee liquer

$0.50

Cookie Dough

$0.50

Egg Nog

$0.50

English Toffee

$0.50

French Vanilla

$0.50

German Chocolate

$0.50

German Chocolate SF

$0.50

Gingerbread

$0.50

Guava

$0.50

Habanero

$0.50

Hawaiian Salted Caramel

$0.50

Hazelnut

$0.50

Hazelnut SF

$0.50

Huckleberry

$0.50

Irish Cream

$0.50

Irish Cream SF

$0.50

Kiwi

$0.50

Lavender

$0.50

Lime

$0.50

Lime SF

$0.50

Macadamia Nut

$0.50

Mango

$0.50

Orange

$0.50

Passion fruit

$0.50

Peach

$0.50

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Peppermint

$0.50

Peppermint Paddy SF

$0.50

Peppermint SF

$0.50

Pina Colada

$0.50

Pineapple

$0.50

Praline

$0.50

Pumpkin

$0.50

Pumpkin SF

$0.50

Raspberry

$0.50

Raspberry SF

$0.50

Red Velvet

$0.50

Strawberry

$0.50

Strawberry SF

$0.50

Tiramisu

$0.50

Toasted Marshmallow

$0.50

Toasted Marshmallow SF

$0.50

Vanilla

$0.50

Vanilla SF

$0.50

Watermelon

$0.50

White Chocolate

$0.50

White Chocolate SF

$0.50

Sweet Foams

Almond Foam

$1.00

Amaretto Foam

$1.00

Apple Foam

$1.00

Banana Foam

$1.00

Banana SF Foam

$1.00

Blackberry Foam

$1.00

Blue Coracao Foam

$0.50

Blue Raspberry Foam

$0.50

Blueberry Foam

$0.50

Cake Batter Foam

$0.50

Caramel Foam

$1.00

Caramel SF Foam

$1.00

Caramel Pecan Foam

$0.50

Cheesecake Foam

$1.00

Cherry Foam

$1.00

Chocolate Foam

$1.00

Chocolate SF Foam

$1.00

Cinnamon Foam

$1.00

Cinnamon SF Foam

$1.00

Coconut Foam

$1.00

Coconut SF Foam

$1.00

Coffee Liquer Foam

$1.00

Cookie Dough Foam

$1.00

Egg Nog Foam

$1.00

English Toffee Foam

$1.00

French Vanilla Foam

$1.00

German Chocolate Foam

$0.50

German Chocolate SF Foam

$0.50

Gingerbread Foam

$1.00

Guava Foam

$1.00

Habanero Foam

$1.00

Hawaiian Salted Caramel Foam

$1.00

Hazelnut Foam

$1.00

Hazelnut SF Foam

$1.00

Huckleberry Foam

$0.50

Irish Cream Foam

$1.00

Irish Cream SF Foam

$1.00

Kiwi Foam

$0.50

Lavender Foam

$1.00

Lime Foam

Lime SF Foam

$0.50

Macadamia Nut Foam

$1.00

Mango Foam

$1.00

Orange Foam

$0.50

Passion Fruit Foam

$1.00

Peach Foam

$1.00

Peanut Butter Foam

$1.00

Peppermint Foam

$1.00

Peppermint SF Foam

$0.50

Peppermint Paddy SF Foam

$0.50

Pina Colada Foam

$1.00

Pineapple Foam

$1.00

Praline Foam

$1.00

Pumpkin Foam

$1.00

Pumpkin SF Foam

$1.00

Raspberry Foam

$1.00

Raspberry SF Foam

$1.00

Red Velvet Foam

$1.00

Strawberry Foam

$1.00

Strawberry SF Foam

$1.00

Tiramisu Foam

$0.50

Toasted Marshmallow Foam

$1.00

Toasted Marshmallow SF Foam

$0.50

Vanilla Foam

$1.00

Vanilla SF Foam

$1.00

Watermelon Foam

$1.00

White Chocolate Foam

$1.00

White Chocolate SF Foam

$1.00